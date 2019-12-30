‘Murder Mystery’ Is Netflix’s Most Popular Release of 2019, But There’s a Catch

Did you watch at least three minutes of the Adam Sandler/Jennifer Aniston two-hander comedy Murder Mystery? Then it should come as no surprise that the film reportedly topped the list of everything released on Netflix in 2019, beating out titles like Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman, the third season of Stranger Things, and the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Now, a few quick caveats, because Netflix’s viewership data needs to be taken with such a heaping dose of salt it could technically kill someone with low enough blood pressure. The streamer’s official announcement notes that “lists are ranked based on accounts that choose to watch two minutes or more of a title during its first 28 days on Netflix in 2019.” So, essentially, if you left any of these titles on for four minutes, it counts as watching an entire movie.

Here’s the overall top 10 ranking, as released by Netflix itself:

1) Murder Mystery

2) Stranger Things 3

3) 6 Underground

4) The Incredibles 2

5) The Irishman

6) The Witcher

7) Triple Frontier

8) Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile

9) The Umbrella Academy

10) The Highwaymen

Here’s the official film list:

1) Murder Mystery

2) 6 Underground

3) The Incredibles 2

4) The Irishman

5) Triple Frontier

6) Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile

7) The Highwaymen

8) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

9) Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

10) Secret Obsession

And here is the ranking of TV series released on Netflix:

1) Stranger Things 3

2) The Witcher

3) The Umbrella Academy

4) Dead to Me

5) You Season 2

6) When They See Us

7) Unbelievable

8) Sex Education

9) 13 Reasons Why Season 3

10) Raising Dion

But hey, people seemed to genuinely enjoy Murder Mystery, which stars Sandler and Aniston as a couple whose vacation is interrupted by a rich man’s murder. (It’s definitely a step above The Do-Over and The Ridiculous 6, which I’m not sure even deserve the two-minute treatment.) There’s reportedly a sequel in the works, although Sandler and Anniston aren’t confirmed to return.