Last Saturday, Netflix streamed across YouTube and social media its first-ever massive global fan event, titled TUDUM (after the sound you hear whenever you press play on a Netflix Original). If you loved the three-hour event and couldn’t get enough, the numbers the streamer released today might indicate that there are many more TUDUMs to come.

In case you missed it, the show featured news, interviews, trailers, sneak peeks, and clips announced by the actors, directors, and producers involved in tons of Netflix projects which made millions of people tune in to see their favorite stars play each other off, deliver updates on series and movies, and reveal their favorite dance moves.

In an official statement, Netflix celebrated the high level of fandom, which made the hashtag #TUDUM rise to the #2 spot on Twitter’s trending topic worldwide, as well as trending locally for several hours in over 20 countries. The titles that promoted the most interactions on social media during and after TUDUM were Stranger Things, Rebelde, Extraction 2, Don’t Look Up, Red Notice, The Witcher, Cobra Kai, Ozark, Cowboy Bebop, Arcane, and Bridgerton.

Here are some other impressive numbers the streaming giant revealed:

- TUDUM and our pre-shows in Japan, Korea and India garnered over 25.7 million views across Netflix’s 27 Netflix YouTube channels, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok and TUDUM.com - 15 minutes after the show ended, the exclusive clips and trailers shared with fans had already generated 300 million views on social media. - As of yesterday, the total number of views for TUDUM, pre-shows, clips, trailers and other content generated by fans watching the event stands at almost 695 million views - with over 3.3B impressions across 184 countries.

Aside from the other titles mentioned, Netflix also revealed new details about Enola Holmes 2 and a sequel to Murder Mystery, the new animated series Inside Job, a release date for The Crown and Emily in Paris, and the first-look footage of Vikings: Valhalla, The Sandman, and the Kanye West documentary, jeen-yuhs.

