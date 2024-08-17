Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit. We're here to help streamline that process. Below, we've listed the most watched shows streamed on Netflix worldwide this past week.
Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Worldwide
|
Number
|
Title
|
Hours Watched
|
10
|
Cobra Kai: Season 6
|
7,800,0000
|
9
|
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3
|
8,200,000
|
8
|
Love is Blind: Mexico
|
8,800,000
|
7
|
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4
|
10,600,000
|
6
|
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6
|
14,100,000
|
5
|
Love is Blind: UK
|
14,400,000
|
4
|
Desperate Lies
|
16,200,000
|
3
|
Miss Night and Day
|
22,300,000
|
2
|
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
|
38,900,000
|
1
|
The Umbrella Academy: Season 4
|
47,500,000
Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.
10 'Cobra Kai'
Episodes: 50 | Genre: Action, Dramedy
Synopsis:
With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.
9 'Simone Biles Rising'
Episodes: 2 | Genre: Documentary
Synopsis:
Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.
8 'Gabby's Dollhouse'
Episodes: 70 | Genre: Animated, Kids
Cast: Laila Lockhart Kraner, Tucker Chandler, Juliet Donenfeld
Synopsis:
Gabby and Pandy are excited to get tiny and give a cat-tastic Dollhouse welcome to their newest kitty friend, Marty the Party Cat! Marty and his a-meow-zing new home in the Dollhouse, the Party Room, are filled with endless surprises and with a wave of his magical “party tail” the Party Room can transform into any celebration you could imagine! A visit from wise Grandma CatRat, a magical wishing well and Gabby’s birthday party lead to sprinkle-riffic adventures and whoopsies along the way in Gabby’s Dollhouse - where there’s always a reason to celebrate!
7 'Prison Break'
Episodes: 90 | Genre: Drama
Cast: Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, Amaury Nolasco
Synopsis:
Prison Break tells the story of two brothers who must unravel a political conspiracy while escaping from one of the most secure places on Earth. When petty criminal Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) is falsely convicted of murdering the Vice President's brother, his own brother, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), has himself incarcerated in order to stage a daring prison break using the blueprints of the facility he has tattooed on his body.
6 'Fire Country'
Episodes: 32 | Genre: Drama
Cast: Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway
Synopsis:
Seeking redemption and a reduced sentence, Bode Donovan joins a firefighting program that forces him to grapple with wildfires — and his troubled past.
5 'Love is Blind UK'
Episodes: 11 | Genre: Reality
Cast: Emma Willis, Matt Willis
Synopsis:
UK singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Emma and Matt Willis, this series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.
4 'Unsolved Mysteries'
Episodes: 26 | Genre: Documentary
Synopsis:
The iconic and gripping series returns featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. Unsolved Mysteries is from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.
Runtime: 67 minutes | Genre: Stand-Up
Runtime: 67 minutes | Genre: Stand-Up
Cast: Joe Rogan
Synopsis:
Renowned comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan delivers a live stand-up set at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, for his third Netflix special.
2 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder'
Episodes: 6 | Genre: Drama
Cast: Emma Myers, Zain Iqbal, Asha Banks
Synopsis:
Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart and single minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn't so sure and she’s determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?
Commissioned by the BBC, it will first premiere in the UK and Ireland on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.
The series is produced by Moonage Pictures, one of BBC Studios invested production labels, in co-production with ZDFneo and Netflix. The six-episode season, which is currently in post production, is adapted by Poppy Cogan and directed by Dolly Wells. A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder is based on the hugely successful, New York Times bestselling mystery YA novel by Holly Jackson.
1 'The Umbrella Academy'
Episodes: 36 | Genre: Action, Comedy
Cast: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda
Synopsis:
The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.