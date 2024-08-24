Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit. We're here to help streamline that process. Below, we've listed the most watched shows streamed on Netflix worldwide this past week.

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Worldwide

Number Title Hours Watched 10 Cobra Kai: Season 6 7,800,0000 9 Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 8,200,000 8 Love is Blind: Mexico 8,800,000 7 Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 10,600,000 6 Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 14,100,000 5 Love is Blind: UK 14,400,000 4 Desperate Lies 16,200,000 3 Miss Night and Day 22,300,000 2 A Good Girl's Guide to Murder 38,900,000 1 The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 47,500,000

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.

10 'Blue Ribbon Baking Championship'

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Reality, Competition

For over 100 years, the American state fair has been the proving ground for the most wildly talented bakers across the United States. Now, for the first time ever, Blue Ribbon winning bakers from state fairs across the nation get the chance to compete against each other in the Blue Ribbon Baking Championship. Featuring host Jason Biggs and co-host and judge Sandra Lee, 10 award-winning pastry masters from across the U.S. gather to compete in the biggest blue ribbon bake off yet – and the chance to win $100,000. Former White House pastry chef, Bill Yosses, and award-winning artisan baker, Bryan Ford, also serve as judges. Only the baker with the most delicious, inventive, and masterful delicacies will win the nation’s ultimate blue ribbon.

9 'Average Joe'

Episodes: 10 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Deon Cole, Tammy Townsend, Malcolm Barrett

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.

8 'Prison Break'

Episodes: 90 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, Amaury Nolasco

Prison Break tells the story of two brothers who must unravel a political conspiracy while escaping from one of the most secure places on Earth. When petty criminal Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) is falsely convicted of murdering the Vice President's brother, his own brother, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), has himself incarcerated in order to stage a daring prison break using the blueprints of the facility he has tattooed on his body.

7 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder'

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Emma Myers, Zain Iqbal, Asha Banks

Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart and single minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn't so sure and she’s determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth? Commissioned by the BBC, it will first premiere in the UK and Ireland on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. The series is produced by Moonage Pictures, one of BBC Studios invested production labels, in co-production with ZDFneo and Netflix. The six-episode season, which is currently in post production, is adapted by Poppy Cogan and directed by Dolly Wells. A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder is based on the hugely successful, New York Times bestselling mystery YA novel by Holly Jackson.

6 'Love is Blind UK'

Episodes: 11 | Genre: Reality

Cast: Emma Willis, Matt Willis

UK singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Emma and Matt Willis, this series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

5 'Fire Country'

Episodes: 32 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway

Seeking redemption and a reduced sentence, Bode Donovan joins a firefighting program that forces him to grapple with wildfires — and his troubled past.

4 'The Umbrella Academy'

Episodes: 36 | Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.

3 'Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special'

Runtime: 54 Minutes | Genre: Stand-Up

Cast: Matt Rife

In Netflix's first-ever crowd work special, Matt Rife gets up close and personal with an unpredictable Charlotte audience to riff on all things dreams.

2 'Emily in Paris'

Episodes: 35 | Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park

New passions. New fashions. New Emily? A plucky American marketing whiz spreads her wings in life and love after landing her dream job in Paris.

'American Murder: Laci Peterson'

Episodes: 3 | Genre: Documentary

From director Skye Borgman (The Girl in the Picture) comes the definitive examination of the murder of Laci Peterson, the bubbly and beloved young woman who disappeared on Christmas Eve of 2002, while eight months pregnant with her first child. The disturbing case captured the nation’s attention, dominating news media night after night as facts slowly but surely led law enforcement to prosecute her husband, Scott Peterson, for her brutal murder — although he pleaded not guilty, and maintains his innocence to this day. 20 years after Scott’s conviction, this three-part documentary series uses news clips, interrogation footage, and courtroom cameras to bring the dramatic disappearance, investigation, and trial into focus. Alongside interviews with detectives, reporters, lawyers, and jurors recounting their experiences in real time, it also features a conversation with Amber Frey, the woman with whom Scott was living a double life at the time of Laci’s disappearance — and whose willingness to participate with law enforcement led to major breakthroughs in the case. And for the very first time since Laci’s heartbreaking death, her mother, Sharon Rocha, and a trio of her childhood friends speak candidly about their memories of Laci, the impact this shocking crime had on their lives, and their hopes that, in coming forward to tell Laci’s story for a new generation, they might empower other women experiencing intimate partner violence to escape a similarly tragic fate.

