Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit. We're here to help streamline that process. Below, we've listed the most watched shows streamed on Netflix worldwide this past week.

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Worldwide

Number Title Hours Watched 10 Elite: Season 8 15,300,000 9 The Decameron 15,300,000 8 Sweet Home: Season 3 19,900,000 7 Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 21,400,000 6 Miss Night and Day 21,400,000 5 Eve 22,100,000 4 Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 25,200,000 3 Master of the House: Season 1 28,800,000 2 Cobra Kai: Season 6 30,300,000 1 Desperate Lies: Season 1 32,600,000

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.

Editor's Note: Season 1 and Season 6 of Cobra Kai made the Top 10 individually, so there are only nine total entries listed.

9 'Receiver'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

It’s been said that there’s no more difficult position in the NFL than the quarterback. But throwing the pass is only half the story. Receiver follows five of the NFL’s best pass catchers throughout the 2023 season on and off the field: Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

8 'Masters of the House'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 7 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Narilya Gulmongkolpech, Teerapong Leowrakwong, Chartayodom Hiranyasthiti

Synopsis:

When diamond tycoon Roongroj dies mysteriously, all eyes are on his young newlywed wife and former maid Kaimook. Drama unfolds as Roongroj’s sons become embroiled in a cutthroat battle over their deceased father’s estate. This soapy and spicy drama-thriller takes an inside look at the conflict from the perspective of tormented servants who have been suppressing resentment over the immensely wealthy family’s poor treatment of them - even though they are the ones who have been helping to cover up their employers’ dirty secrets.

7 'Vikings: Valhalla'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 24 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Sam Corlett, Leo Suter, Frida Gustavsson

Synopsis:

Set in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived, Leif Eriksson, his sister, Freydis and the Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson. Season Three finds our heroes seven years after the conclusion of Season Two. Freydis is now the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg, and Leif and Harald have achieved glory in Constantinople. But greater challenges lie ahead in order for each to reach their ultimate destiny.

6 'Too Hot to Handle'

Episodes: 56 | Genre: Reality

Synopsis:

Too Hot to Handle, the series that aims to help horny singles form deeper emotional connections and win big money, is back. For the first time ever this year's naughty nymphos think they know what they signed up for, but retreat warden LANA has some tricks up her sleeve with a new prize, new twists and some old, familiar faces. That's not all...S6 introduces brand new sidekick 'BAD LANA' who is guaranteed to stir up some trouble.

5 'Homicide: Los Angeles'

Episodes: 5 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

From Law & Order Creator Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries comes Homicide, a new docuseries that illuminates the stories of notorious murder cases as told by the people who know them best: the detectives and prosecutors who cracked them.

4 'All American'

Image via The CW

Episodes: 77 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan

Synopsis:

Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he’s recruited to the Beverly Hills High School team.

3 'Simone Biles Rising'

Image by Zanda Rice

Episodes: 2 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.

2 'Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scame'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 3 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

Backstreet Boys. NSYNC. Lou Pearlman created the biggest boy bands of the '90s — and one of the largest Ponzi schemes in history. A riveting docuseries.

