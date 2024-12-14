Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit.

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.

10 'The Empress'

Episodes: 12 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Devrim Lingnau, Philip Froissant, Melika Foroutan

Synopsis:

The first crisis is barely over and the young couple wants to enjoy their fresh marital bliss when dark clouds gather over Schönbrunn Palace: Franz (Philip Froissant) unexpectedly faces a powerful adversary in Europe. And Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau) comes under great pressure, because an heir to the throne is to secure the future of the empire as quickly as possible. When fate strikes with all its power, the couple's love threatens to finally break apart. And Elisabeth must fight not only for her family, but also for the integrity of her soul...

9 'Fortune Feimster: Crushing It'

Runtime: 59 minutes | Genre: Stand-Up

Cast: Fortune Feimster

Synopsis:

From no longer being her mom's stand-in husband to a "romantic" honeymoon with her wife, Fortune Feimster is crushing it in this feel-good special.

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Reality

Synopsis:

Six baby boomers, with the help of their adult kids, closest friends, and a renowned relationship expert, are getting another shot at love in The Later Daters, an inspiring and relatable new dating docuseries. With Harvard-trained behavioral scientist Logan Ury (author of How to Not Die Alone) coaching them as they navigate a whole new dating world and its different rules and online etiquette (where the eggplant emoji maybe doesn’t mean what they think it does). Whether divorced, widowed, or longtime single, they end up forging deeper connections not only with their families and potential partners, but with themselves. The Later Daters is a Boardwalk Pictures and Higher Ground production from executive producer Michelle Obama, along with the co-creator of Love on the Spectrum and the showrunner of Queer Eye.Stately homes. State secrets.

7 'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter'

Runtime: 50 Minutes | Genre: Christmas Special

Cast: Sabrina Carpenter

Synopsis:

It’s a nonsense holiday and we’re so here for it. In this special with musical guests, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday EP fruitcake and other iconic chart-topping holiday covers. This special will also feature show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.

6 'A Man on the Inside'

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Ted Danson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lilah Richcreek Estrada

Synopsis:

Retired professor Charles (Ted Danson) feels life has nothing new in store for him. A year after his wife’s passing, he’s become stuck in his routine and grown distant from his daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis). But when he spies a classified ad from private investigator Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada), he’s inspired to roll the dice on a new adventure. Charles’ mission: to go undercover inside the Pacific View Retirement Home in San Francisco and solve the mystery of a stolen family heirloom. Everyone, residents and staff alike, is a potential suspect, and it’s up to Charles to solve the case without landing on the radar of Didi (Stephanie Beatriz), the all-seeing, all-knowing director of Pacific View. But keeping a low profile proves difficult as the affable Charles quickly endears himself to his fellow residents. Being a "man on the inside" sends Charles on an exciting journey that makes him realize there’s a lot more life left to be had — and allows him to reconnect with Emily in the process.

5 'Is It Cake? Holiday'

Episodes: 4 | Genre: Competition, Reality

Synopsis:

Talented bakers, unbelievable illusions and joyful holiday vibes. Is It Cake? Holiday brings back nine All Star bakers from past seasons for the ultimate holiday showdown. Across four episodes, watch as bakers return to craft tasty replicas of ice skates, wreaths, nutcrackers and more in this holiday spin on the mind-bending baking competition. Bakers will baffle the celebrity judges with their festive and delicious deceptions and fight their way to the ultimate grand prize.

4 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On'

Episodes: 40 | Genre: Reality

Synopsis:

Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued - and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

3 'Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey'

Episodes: 4 | Genre: True Crime, Documentary

Synopsis:

On December 26, 1996, John and Patsy Ramsey woke up the morning after a loving family Christmas to discover their youngest child, six-year-old JonBenét, was missing, a chilling ransom note left downstairs. Later that day, John Ramsey discovered his daughter's body in the basement, revealing the shocking truth that JonBenét had not been kidnapped, but was instead sexually assaulted and brutally murdered in their own home. The Boulder, Colorado police, who had little practical experience in homicide investigations, quickly cast suspicion on JonBenét's family as the most likely suspects, fanning the flames of media scrutiny and largely one-sided reporting, turning the case into a national obsession. Twenty-eight years later, that obsession — and finger-pointing — hasn’t gone away, and the murder of JonBenét Ramsey remains unsolved. From Emmy-winning and Academy Award nominated director Joe Berlinger, this three-part docuseries investigates the mishandling of the case by law enforcement and the media.

2 'Black Doves'

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Keira Knightley, Den Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire

Synopsis:

Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, BLACK DOVES is a sharp, action-filled and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice. It follows Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a quick-witted, down to earth, dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy. For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organisation she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe. Together, Helen and Sam set off on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, leading them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.

