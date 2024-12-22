Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit.

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.

10 'A Man on the Inside'

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Ted Danson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lilah Richcreek Estrada

Synopsis:

Retired professor Charles (Ted Danson) feels life has nothing new in store for him. A year after his wife’s passing, he’s become stuck in his routine and grown distant from his daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis). But when he spies a classified ad from private investigator Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada), he’s inspired to roll the dice on a new adventure. Charles’ mission: to go undercover inside the Pacific View Retirement Home in San Francisco and solve the mystery of a stolen family heirloom. Everyone, residents and staff alike, is a potential suspect, and it’s up to Charles to solve the case without landing on the radar of Didi (Stephanie Beatriz), the all-seeing, all-knowing director of Pacific View. But keeping a low profile proves difficult as the affable Charles quickly endears himself to his fellow residents. Being a "man on the inside" sends Charles on an exciting journey that makes him realize there’s a lot more life left to be had — and allows him to reconnect with Emily in the process.

9 'Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey'

Episodes: 4 | Genre: True Crime, Documentary

Synopsis:

On December 26, 1996, John and Patsy Ramsey woke up the morning after a loving family Christmas to discover their youngest child, six-year-old JonBenét, was missing, a chilling ransom note left downstairs. Later that day, John Ramsey discovered his daughter's body in the basement, revealing the shocking truth that JonBenét had not been kidnapped, but was instead sexually assaulted and brutally murdered in their own home. The Boulder, Colorado police, who had little practical experience in homicide investigations, quickly cast suspicion on JonBenét's family as the most likely suspects, fanning the flames of media scrutiny and largely one-sided reporting, turning the case into a national obsession. Twenty-eight years later, that obsession — and finger-pointing — hasn’t gone away, and the murder of JonBenét Ramsey remains unsolved. From Emmy-winning and Academy Award nominated director Joe Berlinger, this three-part docuseries investigates the mishandling of the case by law enforcement and the media.

8 'The Great British Baking Show: Holidays'

Episodes: 14 | Genre: Baking, Competition

Synopsis:

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith welcome former hopefuls back to the tent to whip up seasonal sweet treats for a chance to win the coveted Star Baker title.

7 'The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga'

Episodes: 3 | Genre: Drama

Synopsis:

A small-town feud, an internet conspiracy, an Elvis impersonator, black market body parts, and an assassination attempt on the President. Welcome to Mississippi where this jaw-dropping story spirals from local drama to a national scandal. Buckle up for a wild ride. This isn’t fiction — it’s Tupelo.

6 'The Madness'

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Colman Domingo, Marsha Stephanie Blake, John Ortiz

Synopsis:

Muncie Daniels is a political consultant-turned-TV pundit who may have lost his way in life. While on a work sabbatical in the Poconos to write the great American novel, Muncie finds himself the only witness to the murder of a well-known white supremacist, and now he's being framed for the crime. Muncie is forced to go on the run in a desperate fight to clear his name and unravel a global conspiracy before time runs out. Along the way he'll reconnect with his family, find unlikely allies, and fight against disinformation in a post-truth age.

5 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On'

Episodes: 40 | Genre: Reality

Synopsis:

Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued - and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

4 'La Palma'

Episodes: 4 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Thea Sofie Loch Næss, Anders Baasmo, Alma Günther, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal

Synopsis:

Millions of Scandinavians travel to the Canary Islands every year. It's Christmas and high season when a Norwegian family checks into their favorite hotel on the island of La Palma. But beneath the idyll, a danger lurks. A young Norwegian scientist discovers alarming signs about the volcano located in the center of the holiday paradise. She must convince her colleagues that the worst-case scenario is about to happen. If the volcano erupts, a mountain mass the size of Manhattan might erupt into the sea and cause the largest tsunami the world has ever seen. Will the family manage to escape the disaster of ash, gas and lava in a fight for their lives?

