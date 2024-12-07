Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit.

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching.

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

10 'Our Oceans'

Episodes: 5 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

Discover the stories beneath the surface of the water in this stunning nature documentary series, which explores each of the Earth's five oceans.

9 'The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish'

Episodes: 10 | Genre: Animated, Kids

Cast: Ashleigh Crystal Hairston, Daran Norris, Susanne Blakeslee

Synopsis:

After moving to the city of Dimmadelphia with her parents, Hazel discovers that her next-door neighbors are magical fairy godparents in disguise!

8 'The Diplomat'

Episodes: 14 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi

Synopsis:

A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world (Keri Russell). Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government. As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), very much alive, and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney). Stately homes. State secrets.

7 'The Cage'

Episodes: 5 | Genre: Action

Cast: Melvin Boomer, Franck Gastambide, Bosh

Synopsis:

Dreaming of going pro, a young fighter struggles to be seen until an unexpected combat lands him a shot at the big time — and a brutal rival. Melvin Boomer ("Reign Supreme") and real-life MMA legends star in this series created by Franck Gastambide.

6 'Sisters' Feud'

Episodes: 20 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Ana Serradilla, Claudia Álvarez, Ana Valeria Becerril

Synopsis:

Sisters' Feud tells the story of the confrontation between Perla and Antonia, two sisters divided by love and betrayal. After years of manipulation, Perla discovers that her daughter, taken by Antonia, is actually alive. Determined, she enters prison to save her, unleashing a vengeance that redefines her family and her destiny. A fierce struggle for justice and redemption ensues, with power and love at stake.

5 'Outer Banks'

Episodes: 40 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey

Synopsis:

Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they're well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future - who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?

4 'A.P. Bio'

Episodes: 34 | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Glenn Howerton, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn

Synopsis:

A former college professor’s career takes a turn after he loses his dream job and ends up teaching Advanced Placement biology in his hometown.

3 'Arcane'

Episodes: 18 | Genre: Animated, Action

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro

Synopsis:

From Riot Games, Arcane returns this November on Netflix. The animated series, based on the League of Legends game and one of Netflix’s most successful animated series ever, is created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. Executive producers include Linke, Marc Merrill and Brandon Beck. The Animation Studio is Fortiche Production. Voices include Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Ella Purnell (Jinx) Katie Leung (Caitlyn), Kevin Alejandro (Jayce), Harry Lloyd (Viktor), Toks Olagundoye (Mel), Reed Shannon (Ekko), Amirah Vann (Sevika), Mick Wingert (Heimerdinger), Ellen Thomas (Ambessa) and Brett Tucker (Singed). Fortiche Production directed and produced the animation, under the direction of the founders Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord.

2 'Cobra Kai'

Episodes: 60 | Genre: Action, Drama, Comedy

Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List

Synopsis:

With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

1 'A Man on the Inside'

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Ted Danson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lilah Richcreek Estrada

Synopsis:

Retired professor Charles (Ted Danson) feels life has nothing new in store for him. A year after his wife’s passing, he’s become stuck in his routine and grown distant from his daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis). But when he spies a classified ad from private investigator Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada), he’s inspired to roll the dice on a new adventure. Charles’ mission: to go undercover inside the Pacific View Retirement Home in San Francisco and solve the mystery of a stolen family heirloom. Everyone, residents and staff alike, is a potential suspect, and it’s up to Charles to solve the case without landing on the radar of Didi (Stephanie Beatriz), the all-seeing, all-knowing director of Pacific View. But keeping a low profile proves difficult as the affable Charles quickly endears himself to his fellow residents. Being a "man on the inside" sends Charles on an exciting journey that makes him realize there’s a lot more life left to be had — and allows him to reconnect with Emily in the process.

