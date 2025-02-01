Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit.

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.

10 'The Breakthrough'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 4 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Peter Eggers, Mattias Nordkvist, Jessica Liedberg

Synopsis:

When a shocking double homicide goes unsolved for 16 years, a detective teams up with a genealogist to catch the killer before it becomes a cold case.

9 'SAKAMOTO DAYS'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 3 (weekly releases) | Genre: Anime

Cast: Tomokazu Sugita, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Ayane Sakura

Synopsis:

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

8 'Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy'

Runtime: 1 hour 42 minutes | Genre: Stand-Up

Cast: Gabriel Iglesias

Synopsis:

In his 27th year in comedy, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias reminisces on the perils of life: from dating, to home break-ins, to turbulent plane rides, Gabriel is just here to save the world from eternal seriousness.

7 'Younger'

Image via TV Land

Episodes: 12 | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar

Synopsis:

After her marriage ends, a woman in her 40s pretends to be a 26-year-old assistant to restart her publishing career and get a new lease on life.

6 'Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action'

Image via NBCUniversal

Episodes: 2 | Genre: Docuseries

Synopsis:

This jaw-dropping, premium two-part series will tell the story of The Jerry Springer Show as it’s never been told before. Packed with extraordinary first-hand testimony and revelations from show insiders, the series explores how this daytime talk show became one of the biggest and most outrageous TV hits of the nineties. But behind the entertaining facade lay some darker truths. As we hear from the producers and ex-guests of The Jerry Springer Show, a murkier picture begins to emerge of the destruction it caused, raising renewed questions about who was responsible, and how far things should go in the name of entertainment.

5 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'

Image via AMC

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Horror

Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Pollyanna McIntosh

Synopsis:

Fighting to reunite, star-crossed lovers Rick and Michonne must face the ghosts of their pasts and a deadly military organization to find their way home.

4 'Raw'

Image via WWE

Runtime: 2 hours | Genre: Wrestling

Synopsis:

Lyra Valkyria faces Dakota Kai to decide the first Women's Intercontinental Champion. Damian Priest and Finn Balor clash in a Street Fight.

3 'XO, Kitty'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim

Synopsis:

Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey is back in Seoul for a new semester at KISS. She's single for the first time in a long time, and ready for a fresh start: no more meddling, no more drama. Maybe just some casual dating. Emphasis on casual. But she has more to worry about than her love life, as a letter from her mother's past sets her on a wild journey, and new faces at KISS bring change. As secrets unravel and bonds are tested, Kitty will learn that life, family and love are more complicated than she ever imagined. Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer: Jessica O’Toole Executive Producers: Jenny Han (Creator) and Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment Studio: Awesomeness Studios CAST: Anna Cathcart (Kitty Song Covey), Minyeong Choi (Dae), Gia Kim (Yuri), Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Regan Aliyah (Juliana), Audrey Huynh (Stella), Peter Thurnwald (Alex) with Sasha Bhasin (Praveena), Joshua Lee (Jin), Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison), Michael K. Lee (Professor Lee), Philippe Lee (Mr. Moon)

2 'American Primeval'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 5 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Betty Gilpin, Taylor Kitsch, Shawnee Pourier, Derek Hinkey

Synopsis:

This is America…1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion. There is no safe haven in these brutal lands, and only one goal matters: survival. AMERICAN PRIMEVAL is a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die to keep or control this land. TV-MA.

1 'The Night Agent'

Episodes: 20 | Genre: Action, Drama

Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau

Synopsis:

Brought together by a midnight phone call, an FBI agent and a cybersecurity expert must unravel an ever-growing web of political conspiracies.