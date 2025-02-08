Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit.

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.

10 'The Breakthrough'

Episodes: 4 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Peter Eggers, Mattias Nordkvist, Jessica Liedberg

Synopsis:

When a shocking double homicide goes unsolved for 16 years, a detective teams up with a genealogist to catch the killer before it becomes a cold case.

9 'SAKAMOTO DAYS'

Episodes: 3 (weekly releases) | Genre: Anime

Cast: Tomokazu Sugita, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Ayane Sakura

Synopsis:

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

8 'Squid Game'

Episodes: 16 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan

Synopsis:

Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.

Squid Game
7 'Younger'

Episodes: 12 | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar

Synopsis:

After her marriage ends, a woman in her 40s pretends to be a 26-year-old assistant to restart her publishing career and get a new lease on life.

6 'American Primeval'

Episodes: 5 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Betty Gilpin, Taylor Kitsch, Shawnee Pourier, Derek Hinkey

Synopsis:

This is America…1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion. There is no safe haven in these brutal lands, and only one goal matters: survival. AMERICAN PRIMEVAL is a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die to keep or control this land. TV-MA.

