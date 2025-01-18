Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit.

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

'Virgin River'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 54 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson

Synopsis:

Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.

Watch on Netflix

'The Madness'

Close

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Colman Domingo, Marsha Stephanie Blake, John Ortiz

Synopsis: