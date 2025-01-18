Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit.
Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.
Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:
- The 50 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now
- The Best Shows on Netflix
- The Best Feel-Good Movies on Netflix Right Now
'Virgin River'
Episodes: 54 | Genre: Drama
Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson
Synopsis:
Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.
'The Madness'
Episodes: 8 | Genre: Drama
Cast: Colman Domingo, Marsha Stephanie Blake, John Ortiz
Synopsis:
Muncie Daniels is a political consultant-turned-TV pundit who may have lost his way in life. While on a work sabbatical in the Poconos to write the great American novel, Muncie finds himself the only witness to the murder of a well-known white supremacist, and now he's being framed for the crime. Muncie is forced to go on the run in a desperate fight to clear his name and unravel a global conspiracy before time runs out. Along the way he'll reconnect with his family, find unlikely allies, and fight against disinformation in a post-truth age.