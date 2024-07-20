Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit. We're here to help streamline that process. Below, we've listed the most watched shows streamed on Netflix worldwide this past week.

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Worldwide

Number Title Hours Watched 10 The Rising of the Shield Hero: Season 1 8,900,000 9 The Man with 1000 Kids 11,300,000 8 AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 12,300,000 7 Another Self 15,000,000 6 Receiver 16,100,000 5 Miss Night and Day 16,400,000 4 Bridgerton: Season 3 21,200,000 3 Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 34,400,000 2 Supacell 37,100,000 1 Desperate Lies 78,500,000

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.

Editor's Note: Each season of Your Honor made the Top 10 individually, so there are only nine total entries listed.

9 'Desperate Lies'

Episodes: 17 | Genre: Drama

Synopsis:

A story of dreams impacted by great upheavals, losses and learnings. Liana, a woman who dreams of becoming a mother, ends up having her path crossed by events of high dramatic force, which affect her marriage with Tomás. After discovering her husband's infidelity, Liana's night ends in a non-consensual relationship and a scientific rarity, heteroparental superfertilization: a pregnancy with twins from different fathers. Liana, willing to fight to keep the situation a secret, finds herself in the middle of a confusion of feelings, not knowing if she will be able to love both children equally and maintain her family relationships in the same way.

8 'Your Honor'

Episodes: 10 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Michael Stuhlbarg

Synopsis:

A respected judge's life descends into a thorny web of lies and cover-ups after his son flees a fatal car accident.

7 'AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders'

Episodes: 7 | Genre: Documentary, NFL

Synopsis:

This series follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish — kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season. From Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team behind Cheer and Last Chance U, the seven-episode series will give viewers unfiltered access into this iconic team and franchise. Led by longtime director Kelli Finglass, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders open their doors to document the personal stories behind the uniforms – revealing the drive, hustle, and drama among the cheerleaders and coaches. For many, it’s a dream to make the team - but that’s only just the beginning.

6 'Worst Roommate Ever'

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying true stories unveil some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.

5 'Vikings: Valhalla'

Episodes: 24 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Sam Corlett, Leo Suter, Frida Gustavsson

Synopsis:

Set in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived, Leif Eriksson, his sister, Freydis and the Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson. Season Three finds our heroes seven years after the conclusion of Season Two. Freydis is now the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg, and Leif and Harald have achieved glory in Constantinople. But greater challenges lie ahead in order for each to reach their ultimate destiny.

4 'Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn'

Runtime: 50 Minutes | Genre: Comedy, Stand-Up

Synopsis:

From marrying a zaddy to unrealistic sex scenes in movies, Hannah Berner unpacks romance, dating and more in this raunchy stand-up special.

3 'Supacell'

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi-Abrefa

Synopsis:

SUPACELL is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki, to bring them all together in order to save the woman he loves.

2 'Receiver'

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

It’s been said that there’s no more difficult position in the NFL than the quarterback. But throwing the pass is only half the story. Receiver follows five of the NFL’s best pass catchers throughout the 2023 season on and off the field: Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

1 'The Man with 1000 Kids'

Episodes: 3 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

The Man With 1000 Kids uncovers the gripping tale of a charming Dutch scammer, Jonathan Meijer, who is accused of travelling the world deceiving mothers into having his babies on a mass scale. The three-part series investigates the murky world of the fertility industry and uncovers how due to a lack of global regulations, some international fertility clinics continue to allow anonymous donations. With exclusive access to a group of passionate and aggrieved parents, this series unravels the twisting and turning story of this YouTuber who defrauded parents from all around the world, and how they are now on a mission to push for a change in the law to prevent him deceiving more.

