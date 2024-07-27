Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit. We're here to help streamline that process. Below, we've listed the most watched shows streamed on Netflix worldwide this past week.

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Worldwide

Number Title Hours Watched 10 Vikings; Valhalla Season 1 16,300,000 9 Sweet Home: Season 3 17,500,000 8 Homicide: Los Angeles 19,600,000 7 Miss Night and Day 19,900,000 6 Supacell 21,900,000 5 Master of the House 22,200,000 4 Another Self: Season 2 23,000,000 3 Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 41,500,000 2 Cobra Kai: Season 6 47,500,000 1 Desperate Lies 50,900,000

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

Editor's Note: Each season of Your Honor made the Top 10 individually, so there are only nine total entries listed.

9 'AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 7 | Genre: Documentary, NFL

Synopsis:

This series follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish — kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season. From Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team behind Cheer and Last Chance U, the seven-episode series will give viewers unfiltered access into this iconic team and franchise. Led by longtime director Kelli Finglass, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders open their doors to document the personal stories behind the uniforms – revealing the drive, hustle, and drama among the cheerleaders and coaches. For many, it’s a dream to make the team - but that’s only just the beginning.

Watch on Netflix

8 'Too Hot to Handle'

Close

Episodes: 56 | Genre: Reality

Synopsis:

Too Hot to Handle, the series that aims to help horny singles form deeper emotional connections and win big money, is back. For the first time ever this year's naughty nymphos think they know what they signed up for, but retreat warden LANA has some tricks up her sleeve with a new prize, new twists and some old, familiar faces. That's not all...S6 introduces brand new sidekick 'BAD LANA' who is guaranteed to stir up some trouble.

7 Watch on Netflix 'Your Honor'

Episodes: 10 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Michael Stuhlbarg

Synopsis:

A respected judge's life descends into a thorny web of lies and cover-ups after his son flees a fatal car accident.

Watch on Netflix

6 'Supacell'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi-Abrefa

Synopsis:

SUPACELL is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki, to bring them all together in order to save the woman he loves.

Watch on Netflix

5 'Receiver'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

It’s been said that there’s no more difficult position in the NFL than the quarterback. But throwing the pass is only half the story. Receiver follows five of the NFL’s best pass catchers throughout the 2023 season on and off the field: Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Vikings: Valhalla'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 24 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Sam Corlett, Leo Suter, Frida Gustavsson

Synopsis:

Set in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived, Leif Eriksson, his sister, Freydis and the Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson. Season Three finds our heroes seven years after the conclusion of Season Two. Freydis is now the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg, and Leif and Harald have achieved glory in Constantinople. But greater challenges lie ahead in order for each to reach their ultimate destiny.

Vikings: Valhalla 8 10 A historical drama series set a century after the original Viking sagas, chronicling the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived, including Leif Erikson, Freydis Eriksdotter, and Harald Hardrada, as they forge new paths in a rapidly changing Europe. Release Date February 25, 2022 Cast Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson , Bradley Freegard , David Oakes , Leo Suter , Laura Berlin , Frida Gustavsson , Caroline Henderson , Sam Corlett Main Genre Adventure Seasons 2 Story By jeb stuart, michael hirst Writers Jeb Stuart , Michael Hirst Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Niels Arden Oplev Showrunner Jeb Stuart Expand

Watch on Netflix

3 'Homicide: Los Angeles'

Episodes: 5 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

From Law & Order Creator Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries comes Homicide, a new docuseries that illuminates the stories of notorious murder cases as told by the people who know them best: the detectives and prosecutors who cracked them.

Watch on Netflix

2 'Simone Biles Rising'

Image by Zanda Rice

Episodes: 2 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.

Watch on Netflix