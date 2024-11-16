Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit.

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.

10 'Pinkfong Little Dino School'

Episodes: 3 | Genre: Kids

Cast: Kim Ji-won, Kim Jo-i, I Sung-eun

Synopsis:

Learn numbers, colors and the ABCs with little dinosaur friends Rex, Brie, Vella and Pete as they tell delightful stories and sing catchy tunes.

9 'Investigation Alien'

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

In this paranormal docuseries, renowned UFO reporter George Knapp investigates new evidence, interviews an array of experts and meets with emerging witnesses who are finally willing to go on the record.

8 'This Is the Zodiac Speaking'

Episodes: 3 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

In this true-crime docuseries, a family searching for answers shares clues and eye-opening testimonies about the prime suspect in the Zodiac murders.

7 'The Diplomat'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 14 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi

Synopsis:

A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world (Keri Russell). Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government. As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), very much alive, and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney). Stately homes. State secrets.

6 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 30 | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton

Synopsis:

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the third season is based on the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Gods of Guilt.

5 'Arcane'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 15 | Genre: Animated, Action

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro

Synopsis:

From Riot Games, Arcane returns this November on Netflix. The animated series, based on the League of Legends game and one of Netflix’s most successful animated series ever, is created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. Executive producers include Linke, Marc Merrill and Brandon Beck. The Animation Studio is Fortiche Production. Voices include Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Ella Purnell (Jinx) Katie Leung (Caitlyn), Kevin Alejandro (Jayce), Harry Lloyd (Viktor), Toks Olagundoye (Mel), Reed Shannon (Ekko), Amirah Vann (Sevika), Mick Wingert (Heimerdinger), Ellen Thomas (Ambessa) and Brett Tucker (Singed). Fortiche Production directed and produced the animation, under the direction of the founders Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord.

4 'Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black'

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith

Synopsis:

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives. Tyler Perry is creator, director, writer and executive producer. Beauty in Black is a Tyler Perry Studios production. The producers include Will Areu, Angi Bones and Tony L. Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios. Hair Department Head is Shornell Young. Make-Up Department Head is Syretta Bell. Costume Designer is Raiyonda Vereen. Music by Wow Jones & JimiJame$.

3 'Cobra Kai'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 60 | Genre: Action, Drama, Comedy

Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List

Synopsis:

With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

2 'Paul vs. Tyson'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 1 | Genre: Boxing, Sports

Cast: Jake Paul, Mike Tyson

Synopsis:

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) present a heavyweight boxing mega-event headlined by The Problem Child, Jake “El Gallo” Paul (10-1, 6 KOs) vs. the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will stream live globally, exclusively on Netflix on Friday, November 15, 2024 from the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Matchroom’s undisputed super lightweight world champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) will defend her undisputed title over 10, two-minute rounds against boxing trailblazer and unified featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) in the most anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history.

1 'Outer Banks'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 40 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey

Synopsis:

Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they're well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future - who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?

