Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit.

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching.

10 'I AM A KILLER'

Episodes: 28| Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

From a man who killed his grandmother to an armed robber who claims he didn't know his gun was loaded, convicted murderers recall their crimes firsthand.

9 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

Episodes: 9 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Cooper Koch

Synopsis:

Following the massive success of DAHMER, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology series returns with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed - and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole - that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?

8 'Love Is Blind'

Episodes: 95 | Genre: Romance, Reality

Synopsis:

The hit reality series is back for a seventh season, following a new set of singles from Washington, D.C. — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.

7 'Escape at Dannemora'

Episodes: 125 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette, Paul Dano

Synopsis:

At a correctional facility in northern New York State, a seamstress becomes enthralled with two inmates and helps them in their attempt to break out.

6 'Outer Banks'

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey

Synopsis:

Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they're well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future - who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?

5 'Nobody Wants This'

Episodes: 10 | Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe

Synopsis:

An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out — together — the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families — including her sister Morgan (Justin Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons).

4 'Territory'

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor

Synopsis:

When the world’s largest cattle station is left without a clear successor, generational clashes threaten to tear the Lawson family apart. Sensing this once great dynasty is in decline, the outback’s most powerful factions – rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders and billionaire miners – move in for the kill.

3 'Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black'

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith

Synopsis:

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives. Tyler Perry is creator, director, writer and executive producer. Beauty in Black is a Tyler Perry Studios production. The producers include Will Areu, Angi Bones and Tony L. Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios. Hair Department Head is Shornell Young. Make-Up Department Head is Syretta Bell. Costume Designer is Raiyonda Vereen. Music by Wow Jones & JimiJame$.

2 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Episodes: 30 | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton

Synopsis:

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the third season is based on the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Gods of Guilt.

1 'This Is the Zodiac Speaking'

Episodes: 3 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

In this true-crime docuseries, a family searching for answers shares clues and eye-opening testimonies about the prime suspect in the Zodiac murders.

