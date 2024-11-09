Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit.

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching.

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

11 'Escape at Dannemora'

Episodes: 125 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette, Paul Dano

Synopsis:

At a correctional facility in northern New York State, a seamstress becomes enthralled with two inmates and helps them in their attempt to break out.

10 'The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox'

Episodes: 3 | Genre: Sports, Documentary

Synopsis:

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox revisits one of the greatest comebacks in sports history when the Boston Red Sox overcame a 3-0 series deficit to defeat their archrivals the New York Yankees, en route to winning their first World Series title in 86 years and breaking the infamous "Curse of the Bambino." Premiering October 23, 2024, this definitive three-part documentary series celebrates the 20th anniversary of the team's groundbreaking postseason run with new, exclusive interviews featuring key players and figures including: Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, Kevin Millar, Terry Francona & Theo Epstein, among many others.

9 'Nobody Wants This'

Episodes: 10 | Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe

Synopsis:

An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out — together — the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families — including her sister Morgan (Justin Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons).

8 'Love Is Blind'

Episodes: 95 | Genre: Romance, Reality

Synopsis:

The hit reality series is back for a seventh season, following a new set of singles from Washington, D.C. — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.

7 'Territory'

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor

Synopsis:

When the world’s largest cattle station is left without a clear successor, generational clashes threaten to tear the Lawson family apart. Sensing this once great dynasty is in decline, the outback’s most powerful factions – rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders and billionaire miners – move in for the kill.

6 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Episodes: 30 | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton

Synopsis:

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the third season is based on the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Gods of Guilt.

5 'The Manhattan Alien Abduction'

Episodes: 3 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

This is the true story behind one of ufology’s greatest mysteries which is still a source of controversy on social media and online forums. But few know that a filmmaker was embedded at the heart of the Manhattan abduction and filmed it all. With access to hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage, this is the real-life X Files, caught on camera.

4 'The Diplomat'

Episodes: 14 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi

Synopsis:

A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world (Keri Russell). Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government. As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), very much alive, and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney). Stately homes. State secrets.

3 'This Is the Zodiac Speaking'

Episodes: 3 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

In this true-crime docuseries, a family searching for answers shares clues and eye-opening testimonies about the prime suspect in the Zodiac murders.

1 'Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black'

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith

Synopsis:

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives. Tyler Perry is creator, director, writer and executive producer. Beauty in Black is a Tyler Perry Studios production. The producers include Will Areu, Angi Bones and Tony L. Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios. Hair Department Head is Shornell Young. Make-Up Department Head is Syretta Bell. Costume Designer is Raiyonda Vereen. Music by Wow Jones & JimiJame$.

