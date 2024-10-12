Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit.

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

10 'Heartstopper'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 24 | Genre: Romance

Cast: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao

Synopsis:

Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan.

Watch on Netflix

9 'The Amazing Digital Circus'

Image Credit: Glitch Productions

Episodes: 3| Genre: Sci-Fi, Animated

Cast: Lizzie Freeman, Alex Rochon, Amanda Hufford

Synopsis:

A woman gets trapped in a bizarre circus-themed virtual world with five other people and forced to play games under the direction of a wacky AI.

Watch on Netflix

8 'Yellowjackets'

Image via Showtime

Episodes: 10 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci

Synopsis:

When their plane crashes in the wilderness, a girls soccer team must do whatever it takes to survive. As adults, they reckon with their brutal decisions.

Yellowjackets A wildly talented high school girls' soccer team become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness. Release Date November 14, 2021 Creator Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson Cast Juliette Lewis Melanie Lynskey , Tawny Cypress , Christina Ricci Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Network Showtime Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

Watch on Netflix

7 'The Perfect Couple'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson

Synopsis:

Amelia is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket, until a shocking death derails the wedding — and turns everyone into a suspect.

Watch on Netflix

6 'Unsolved Mysteries'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 30 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

Real cases of perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters fuel this gripping revival of the iconic documentary series.

Watch on Netflix

5 'The Great British Baking Show'

Image via BBC

Episodes: 125 | Genre: Reality TV, Competition

Synopsis:

The Great British Baking Show follows a group of amateur bakers as they compete against each other in a series of challenges, attempting to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills. One contestant is eliminated each week, and the winner is selected from the contestants who reach the finals.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Mr. McMahon'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

Mr. McMahon chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon’s life and his enduring franchise. Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’s allegations — filmmaker Chris Smith (Tiger King) and executive producer Bill Simmons (30 for 30) present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment.

Watch on Netflix

3 'Love Is Blind'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 95 | Genre: Romance, Reality

Synopsis:

The hit reality series is back for a seventh season, following a new set of singles from Washington, D.C. — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.

Watch on Netflix

2 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 9 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Cooper Koch

Synopsis:

Following the massive success of DAHMER, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology series returns with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed - and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole - that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?

Watch on Netflix

1 'Nobody Wants This'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 10 | Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe

Synopsis:

An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out — together — the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families — including her sister Morgan (Justin Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons).

Watch on Netflix