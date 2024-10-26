Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit.

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.

10 'Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas'

Episodes: 14 | Genre: Documentary

Cast: Graham Hancock

Journalist Graham Hancock travels the globe hunting for evidence of mysterious, lost civilizations dating back to the last Ice Age.

9 'The Great British Baking Show'

Episodes: 125 | Genre: Reality TV, Competition

The Great British Baking Show follows a group of amateur bakers as they compete against each other in a series of challenges, attempting to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills. One contestant is eliminated each week, and the winner is selected from the contestants who reach the finals.

8 'Deceitful Love'

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Monica Guerritore, Giacomo Gianniotti, Emanuel Caserio

Gabriella (Monica Guerritore) is the owner of a luxury hotel on the Amalfi Coast, an elegant woman, proud of being sixty years old, aware of her role. Her three children are grown ups now and life doesn’t seem to reserve many surprises for her anymore, until she meets Elia (Giacomo Gianniotti), a charming, energic, free guy, the same age as her eldest son, who exerts an irresistible but also ambiguous and frightening fascination on her. Despite the age difference, Gabriella rediscovers herself as a woman, a lover... and for Elia she will be ready to put everything on the line, even her relationship with her children and their inheritance.

7 'Unsolved Mysteries'

Real cases of perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters fuel this gripping revival of the iconic documentary series.

6 'The Secret of the River'

Cast: Frida Sofía Cruz, Mauro Guzmán, Trinidad González

When a young boy arrives in a small Mexican village, a profound friendship blossoms with a local kid — and a dark secret seals their bond forever.

5 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

Episodes: 9 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Cooper Koch

Following the massive success of DAHMER, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology series returns with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed - and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole - that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?

4 'Love Is Blind'

Episodes: 95 | Genre: Romance, Reality

The hit reality series is back for a seventh season, following a new set of singles from Washington, D.C. — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.

3 'Nobody Wants This'

Episodes: 10 | Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe

An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out — together — the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families — including her sister Morgan (Justin Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons).

2 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Episodes: 30 | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the third season is based on the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Gods of Guilt.

1 'Outer Banks'

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey

Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they're well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future - who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?

