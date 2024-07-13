Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit. We're here to help streamline that process. Below, we've listed the most watched shows streamed on Netflix worldwide this past week.

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Worldwide

Number Title Hours Watched 10 Love Island: Brazil: Season 4 15,600,000 9 Bridgerton: Season 1 16,400,000 8 Perfect Match: Season 2 16,800,000 7 Bridgerton: Season 2 17,800,000 6 Your Honor: Season 1 18,600,000 5 Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2 20,500,000 4 AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 24,500,000 3 Gangs of Galicia 32,300,000 2 Supacell 33,500,000 1 Bridgerton: Season 3 52,900,000

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.

Editor's Note: Each season of Your Honor made the Top 10 individually, so there are only nine total entries listed.

9 'That '90s Show'

Episodes: | Genre: Comedy, Sitcom

Cast: Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Callie Haverda

It’s 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn’t know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.

8 'AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders'

Episodes: 7 | Genre: Documentary, NFL

This series follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish — kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season. From Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team behind Cheer and Last Chance U, the seven-episode series will give viewers unfiltered access into this iconic team and franchise. Led by longtime director Kelli Finglass, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders open their doors to document the personal stories behind the uniforms – revealing the drive, hustle, and drama among the cheerleaders and coaches. For many, it’s a dream to make the team - but that’s only just the beginning.

7 'SPRINT'

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Documentary, Sports

Following athletes from all over the world, this series delves deep into the psyches of those elite competitors who train to be the fastest person on the planet. We take an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the high stakes, and mental toughness of the sprinters who devote their entire lives to crossing the finish line in record time, where their professional futures are decided in just fractions of a second. Season 1 will explore the top sprinters on the road and throughout the 2023 World Championships featuring Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles and Shericka Jackson among many others.

6 'Your Honor'

Episodes: 10 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Michael Stuhlbarg

A respected judge's life descends into a thorny web of lies and cover-ups after his son flees a fatal car accident.

5 'Suits'

Episodes: 134 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty

After impressing a slick lawyer with his razor-sharp mind, a college dropout scores a coveted associate job, even though he has no legal credentials.

4 'Owning Manhattan'

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Reality

In this new Netflix reality series, Owning Manhattan gives a look inside the glamorous, adrenaline-filled universe of high-stakes real estate in New York City. World famous broker and CEO Ryan Serhant will stop at nothing as he builds his brokerage and goes after the most exclusive luxury listings in the city. And he's not alone: he's leading an ambitious army of agents on a mission to become the #1 brokerage in the world.

3 'Supacell'

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi-Abrefa

SUPACELL is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki, to bring them all together in order to save the woman he loves.

2 'Worst Roommate Ever'

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Documentary

Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying true stories unveil some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.

1 'The Man with 1000 Kids'

Episodes: 3 | Genre: Documentary

The Man With 1000 Kids uncovers the gripping tale of a charming Dutch scammer, Jonathan Meijer, who is accused of travelling the world deceiving mothers into having his babies on a mass scale. The three-part series investigates the murky world of the fertility industry and uncovers how due to a lack of global regulations, some international fertility clinics continue to allow anonymous donations. With exclusive access to a group of passionate and aggrieved parents, this series unravels the twisting and turning story of this YouTuber who defrauded parents from all around the world, and how they are now on a mission to push for a change in the law to prevent him deceiving more.

