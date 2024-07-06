Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit. We're here to help streamline that process. Below, we've listed the most watched shows streamed on Netflix worldwide this past week.

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Worldwide

Number Title Hours Watched 10 Love Island: Brazil: Season 4 15,600,000 9 Bridgerton: Season 1 16,400,000 8 Perfect Match: Season 2 16,800,000 7 Bridgerton: Season 2 17,800,000 6 Your Honor: Season 1 18,600,000 5 Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2 20,500,000 4 AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 24,500,000 3 Gangs of Galicia 32,300,000 2 Supacell 33,500,000 1 Bridgerton: Season 3 52,900,000

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.

Editor's Note: Each season of Your Honor made the Top 10 individually, so there are only nine total entries listed.

9 'Owning Manhattan'

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Reality

In this new Netflix reality series, Owning Manhattan gives a look inside the glamorous, adrenaline-filled universe of high-stakes real estate in New York City. World famous broker and CEO Ryan Serhant will stop at nothing as he builds his brokerage and goes after the most exclusive luxury listings in the city. And he's not alone: he's leading an ambitious army of agents on a mission to become the #1 brokerage in the world.

8 'Perfect Match'

Episodes: 21 | Genre: Reality

Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series (Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and more) to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.

7 'Dexter'

Episodes: 96 | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, David Zayas

By day, mild-mannered Dexter is a blood-splatter analyst for the Miami police. But at night, he is a serial killer who only targets other murderers.

6 'That '90s Show'

Episodes: | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Callie Haverda

Kitty and Red Forman welcome a new generation of teenagers into their basement when their granddaughter Leia decides to spend her summer in Wisconsin.

5 'Supacell'

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi-Abrefa

SUPACELL is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki, to bring them all together in order to save the woman he loves.

4 'Bridgerton'

Episodes: 24 | Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

3 'Your Honor'

Episodes: 10 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Michael Stuhlbarg

A respected judge's life descends into a thorny web of lies and cover-ups after his son flees a fatal car accident.

2 'AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders'

Episodes: 7 | Genre: Documentary

This series follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish — kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season. From Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team behind Cheer and Last Chance U, the seven-episode series will give viewers unfiltered access into this iconic team and franchise. Led by longtime director Kelli Finglass, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders open their doors to document the personal stories behind the uniforms – revealing the drive, hustle, and drama among the cheerleaders and coaches. For many, it’s a dream to make the team - but that’s only just the beginning.

1 'Worst Roommate Ever'

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Documentary

Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying true stories unveil some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.

