Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit. We're here to help streamline that process. Below, we've listed the most watched shows streamed on Netflix worldwide this past week.

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Worldwide

Number Title Hours Watched 10 AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 15,400,000 9 Eric 15,500,000 8 Raising Voices 17,400,000 7 Hierarchy 18,900,000 6 Sweet Tooth: Season 3 19,700,000 5 Your Honor: Season 1 24,100,000 4 Bridgerton: Season 2 25,100,000 3 Bridgerton: Season 1 28,400,000 2 Perfect Match: Season 2 34,600,000 1 Bridgerton: Season 3 131,500,000

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

Editor's Note: Each season of Your Honor and Bridgerton made the Top 10 individually, so there are only seven total entries listed.

Related The 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Right Now The Netflix Top 10 is like an onion. It has layers.

7 'Sweet Tooth'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 24 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar

Synopsis:

Awkward teen Harriet has always wanted to fit in. Until she gets scouted by a top London model agent and learns that some people are meant to stand out.

Watch on Netflix

6 'Eric'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III

Synopsis:

Set in 1980s New York, Eric is a new emotional thriller from Abi Morgan following the desperate search of a father when his nine year old son disappears one morning on the way to school. Vincent, one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show, ‘Good Day Sunshine,’ struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar, becoming increasingly distressed and volatile. Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, ERIC, convinced that if he can get ERIC on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home.

Watch on Netflix

5 'Dexter'

Image via Showtime

Episodes: 96 | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, David Zayas

Synopsis:

By day, mild-mannered Dexter is a blood-splatter analyst for the Miami police. But at night, he is a serial killer who only targets other murderers.

Watch on Netflix

4 'AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 7 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

This series follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish — kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season. From Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team behind Cheer and Last Chance U, the seven-episode series will give viewers unfiltered access into this iconic team and franchise. Led by longtime director Kelli Finglass, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders open their doors to document the personal stories behind the uniforms – revealing the drive, hustle, and drama among the cheerleaders and coaches. For many, it’s a dream to make the team - but that’s only just the beginning.

Watch on Netflix

3 'Perfect Match'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 21 | Genre: Reality

Synopsis:

Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series (Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and more) to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.

Watch on Netflix

2 'Your Honor'

Episodes: 10 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Michael Stuhlbarg

Synopsis:

A respected judge's life descends into a thorny web of lies and cover-ups after his son flees a fatal car accident.

Watch on Netflix

1 'Bridgerton'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Episodes: 24 | Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne

Synopsis:

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Watch on Netflix