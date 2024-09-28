Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit. We're here to help streamline that process. Below, we've listed the most watched shows streamed on Netflix worldwide this past week.

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Worldwide

Number Title Hours Watched 10 KAOS 14,500,000 9 Culinary Class Wars 17,600,000 8 The Accident 17,700,000 7 Prison Break: Season 3 20,700,000 6 Love Next Door 41,400,000 5 Prison Break: Season 2 44,700,000 4 Prison Break: Season 1 54,100,000 3 The Perfect Couple 52,900,000 2 Emily in Paris: Season 4 54,800,000 1 Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menedez Story 97,500,000

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

10 'KAOS'

Image by Nimesh Niyomal

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Fantasy

Cast: Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer, David Thewlis

Synopsis:

Zeus has long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming – and starts to see signs of it everywhere. Zeus’ once reliable brother, Hades, God of the Underworld, is secretly losing his grip on his dark dominion. There is a backlog of dead waiting to be processed and they are growing restless. Hera (Janet McTeer), Queen of the Gods, exercises dominion on Earth — and over Zeus — in her own unique way. But her power and freedom become threatened by Zeus’ growing paranoia, and she is forced to act, while Zeus’ rebellious son, Dionysus, (Nabhaan Rizwan), is out of control and on course for a cosmic collision with his father. On Earth people are aching for change, however Poseidon (Cliff Curtis), God of Sea, Storms and Earthquakes (and Horses) is more concerned with the size of his super-yacht and where the next party is at. The wellbeing of mere mortals is of little interest to him. Unfortunately for the Gods some of those mortals are beginning to realise this… These mortals – Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), Orpheus (Killian Scott), Caneus (Misia Butler) and Ari (Leila Farzad) - come from different walks of life and are all cosmically connected in the battle against Zeus. Each one has a very different role to play, any one of them may be destined to bring down the Gods.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Selling Sunset'

Close

Episodes: 68 | Genre: Reality TV

Synopsis:

Luxe real estate. Major drama. The top real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back! Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality series set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, follows seven of the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact. This season, new agents mean new drama. The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies — and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles. Welcome to Selling Sunset.

Watch on Netflix

8 'CoComelon'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 60 | Genre: Kids

Synopsis:

Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with JJ in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!

Watch on Netflix

7 'The Circle'

Image via AMC

Episodes: 12 | Genre: Reality

Cast: Michelle Buteau

Synopsis:

New city. New twists. Same game. Catfish, connections and chaos await as new influencers enter the chat and compete for a huge cash prize. New episodes of The Circle will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 13, 1 hour-long episodes: Week 1 (Wednesday, September 11): Episodes 1-4 Week 2 (Wednesday, September 18: Episodes 5-8 Week 3 (Wednesday, September 25): Episodes 9-12 Week 4 (Wednesday, October 2): Finale Episode

Watch on Netflix

6 'The Worst Ex Ever'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 4 | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

From the creators of the global phenomenon Worst Roommate Ever comes Worst Ex Ever. The new format - built around the universal feeling of wondering how much you really know about your partner - brings you more shocking tales of betrayal, violence, and deceit. Composed of compelling testimonials, bodycam footage and animated reenactments, Worst Ex Ever reveals the disturbing stories of monstrous past relationships.

Watch on Netflix

5 'Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 2| Genre: Reality

Cast: Tyler Henry, Amanda Kloots

Synopsis:

Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry is a new live weekly series where America’s #1 Medium gives celebrity guests hope, healing and long sought-after answers through emotional readings that showcase his gifts as a medium, clairvoyant and medical intuitive.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Deon Cole: Ok, Mister'

Runtime: 1 hour 5 minutes | Genre: Stand-Up, Comedy

Synopsis:

From the telltale signs of aging to bedroom mishaps and dating deal-breakers, Deon Cole spins comedy gold in this playfully candid special.

Watch on Netflix

3 'Emily in Paris'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 35 | Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park

Synopsis:

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.

Watch on Netflix

2 'The Perfect Couple'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson

Synopsis:

Amelia is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket, until a shocking death derails the wedding — and turns everyone into a suspect.

Watch on Netflix

1 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

Image via Netflix

Episodes: 9 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Cooper Koch

Synopsis:

Following the massive success of DAHMER, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology series returns with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed - and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole - that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?

Watch on Netflix