Looking for the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix now? Well, you're in the right place! Despite the streaming service launching the trending list earlier this year, which reveals what the Top 10 most popular TV shows are daily, it's not easy to find that list on Netflix itself without digging into it a little bit. We're here to help streamline that process. Below, we've listed the most watched shows streamed on Netflix worldwide this past week.

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Worldwide

Number Title Hours Watched 10 Romance in the House: Limited Series 12,200,000 9 IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Limited Series 18,300,000 8 Emily in Paris: Season 4 18,500,000 7 Love Next Door: Limited Series 22,200,000 6 KAOS 22,800,000 5 Love is Blind: UK 23,200,000 4 Breathless: Season 1 24,400,000 3 The Frog: Limited Series 29,500,000 2 Worst Ex Ever: Season 1 32,300,000 1 The Accident: Season 1 87,900,000

Check out the list of the top 10 most popular TV shows in the United States below, along with a brief synopsis of just what the heck it is that everyone's watching. For a longer and more curated list, check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix. And for the Top 10 Movies currently available, click on that link.

Editor's Note: Each season of Dark Winds made the Top 10 individually, so there are only nine total entries listed.

10 'Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War'

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Documentary

Cast: Ed Harris, Tim Fellingham, Edward Franklin

The legendary feud between Wyatt Earp and Ike Clanton unfolds through vivid reenactments in this gritty docudrama about the gunfight that defined an era.

9 'Mayfair Witches'

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston

Troubled by her newfound powers, a young neurosurgeon seeks out her mysterious birth family, but what she discovers among the Mayfairs is a dark legacy.

8 'A Discovery of Witches'

Episodes: 25 | Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Edward Bluemel

A covert witch and an enigmatic vampire break taboos as they join forces to unravel an ancient text that could save — or destroy — the magical world.

7 'Emily in Paris'

Episodes: 35 | Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park

New passions. New fashions. New Emily? A plucky American marketing whiz spreads her wings in life and love after landing her dream job in Paris.

5 'Dark Winds'

Episodes: 12 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten

When a string of seemingly unrelated crimes strikes the 1970s Navajo Nation, two Tribal Police officers dredge up old wounds to uncover the truth.

4 'Adam Sandler: Love You'

Runtime: 1 hour 14 minutes | Genre: Stand-Up, Comedy

Cast: Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler hits the stage for a thrillingly unpredictable comedy special featuring songs, jokes, party-crashing dogs and plenty of love.

3 'American Murder: Laci Peterson'

Episodes: 3 | Genre: Documentary

From director Skye Borgman (The Girl in the Picture) comes the definitive examination of the murder of Laci Peterson, the bubbly and beloved young woman who disappeared on Christmas Eve of 2002, while eight months pregnant with her first child. The disturbing case captured the nation’s attention, dominating news media night after night as facts slowly but surely led law enforcement to prosecute her husband, Scott Peterson, for her brutal murder — although he pleaded not guilty, and maintains his innocence to this day. 20 years after Scott’s conviction, this three-part documentary series uses news clips, interrogation footage, and courtroom cameras to bring the dramatic disappearance, investigation, and trial into focus. Alongside interviews with detectives, reporters, lawyers, and jurors recounting their experiences in real time, it also features a conversation with Amber Frey, the woman with whom Scott was living a double life at the time of Laci’s disappearance — and whose willingness to participate with law enforcement led to major breakthroughs in the case. And for the very first time since Laci’s heartbreaking death, her mother, Sharon Rocha, and a trio of her childhood friends speak candidly about their memories of Laci, the impact this shocking crime had on their lives, and their hopes that, in coming forward to tell Laci’s story for a new generation, they might empower other women experiencing intimate partner violence to escape a similarly tragic fate.

2 'The Accident'

Episodes: 10 | Genre: Drama

Cast: Ana Claudia Talancón, Sebastián Martínez, Alberto Guerra

When a birthday party takes a tragic turn, its ripples shatter a close-knit community — tearing families, friendships and hearts apart.

1 'The Worst Ex Ever'

Episodes: 4 | Genre: Documentary

From the creators of the global phenomenon Worst Roommate Ever comes Worst Ex Ever. The new format - built around the universal feeling of wondering how much you really know about your partner - brings you more shocking tales of betrayal, violence, and deceit. Composed of compelling testimonials, bodycam footage and animated reenactments, Worst Ex Ever reveals the disturbing stories of monstrous past relationships.

