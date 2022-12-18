When it comes to talking about the most powerful characters in movies, the conversation can range from The Matrix to Terminator. However, rarely do people delve into the vast medium of animation.

There are many animated characters who could be counted among the most powerful in cinema, like Po from Kung Fu Pandaand Metroman from Megamind. In their respective movies, these characters tend to be an awful lot of fun, as watching their larger-than-life exploits is always entertaining.

Toothless from the 'How to Train Your Dragon' Trilogy

The How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, one of the highest-rated movie franchises on Rotten Tomatoes, is full of huge, intimidating, and powerful dragons. But the one that's perhaps most powerful is actually relatively small, and that's Toothless, protagonist Hiccup's companion and best friend.

Quick, strong, and smart, Toothless went so far as to prove that his willpower was above that of the Alphas, the supposed "kings" of the dragons. In a battle royale between all movie dragons, Toothless would be a strong contender to come out on top.

Hercules from 'Hercules' (1997)

Disney's animated movie Hercules is arguably the most fun interpretation of the Greek mythological character that audiences have ever gotten, and it definitely does his legendary power and might justice.

The movie sees Hercules go from zero to hero in a briskly paced runtime of just a little over 90 minutes. His combat skills and superhuman strength are literally godly; and although initially his recklessness and arrogance weakened him, by the time the movie ends he has learned many valuable lessons that make him a real force to be reckoned with.

Sorcerer Mickey from 'Fantasia' (1941) and 'Fantasia 2000' (1999)

Image via Disney



Animation has had many faces throughout the years, but if there's one icon that has remained the constant symbol of the medium, that would have to be Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse.

A stunning experiment that remains spellbinding even all these years later, Fantasia introduced one of Mickey's most popular appearances: That of Sorcerer Mickey, whose magic abilities range from bringing objects to life, to controlling the elements. The character made another appearance in the sequel, Fantasia 2000, which was just as fantastic as its predecessor.

Jack-Jack from 'The Incredibles' (2004) and 'Incredibles 2' (2018)

The Incredibles, about a family of superheroes and their complicated dynamics, is still remembered not only as one of the best Pixar movies, but also one of the best superhero movies of all time.

Although Incredibles 2 wasn't as well received as the first movie, there was one element that everyone loved to bits: Every single scene that involved Jack-Jack, the youngest member of the Parr family and by far the most powerful. He has virtually every superpower imaginable, and that's only as a baby; there's no telling how far he will go as he grows older.

Howl from 'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004)

Although Studio Ghibli's adaptation of British author Diana Wynne Jones's Howl's Moving Castle alters a ton of elements from the book, there's one thing that remains unchanged: The title character's immense power.

Aside from being one of the most charming, likeable, and complex characters in the whole Ghibli catalog, he might also be the most powerful. His magic prowess is so large that we don't get to see all that he can do in the movie, but we see enough to know that he could be as fearsome a rival as any.

Tetsuo from 'Akira' (1988)

Unarguably one of the most influential anime films ever made, Akira tells the story of a biker gang member who's turned into a rampaging superpowered villain that only two teenagers and a group of psychics can stop.

Tetsuo, the main antagonist in the movie and a testament to the slowly corrupting influence of power, has powers far beyond even his own understanding. His abilities go from telekinesis to mind reading, and he has little to no control over them. In a sense, this makes him even more dangerous, since not even he can stop the full range of his destructive capabilities.

Maui from 'Moana' (2016)

Disney's Moana was a cultural phenomenon back when it came out, and that was largely due to the character of Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson), a cheerful demigod of South Pacific legend with the task of protecting mankind.

Among many other things, Maui possesses physical strength great enough to lasso the Sun itself, immortality, and the ability to shapeshift into anything he can imagine. Throughout the movie, audiences see only a few of his godly feats; and considering all that he can do, it's reasonable to call him the most powerful Disney character.

Po from the 'Kung Fu Panda' Trilogy

In Kung Fu Panda, Po is a lazy panda who's chosen by fate to become a kung fu hero. By the time Kung Fu Panda 3 came around, Po was the mighty Dragon Warrior, and his power kept growing.

The best thing about Po's combat skills (which he shows off in some of animation's most fun action sequences) is that they come from who he is at heart: A kind, laid-back, playful guy. He discovered the secret of the Dragon Scroll, mastered inner peace, and harnessed the potential of his chi. At the peak of his powers, he's able to effortlessly defeat Kai, and could surely take on pretty much any other opponent without breaking a sweat.

Metro Man from 'Megamind' (2010)

Image via Paramount Pictures

In the DreamWorks cult classic Megamind, the clumsy villain of the same name finally defeats his archnemesis, the superhero Metro Man. But after that, he loses all purpose and must give his life meaning once again.

Viewers never see Metro Man using his abilities to their fullest potential, but they see him go unaffected by the full power of the Sun and even be able to stop time altogether with his speed alone. Considering how calm and collected he always seems, it's hard to imagine what kind of villain it would take to make him worry about defeat.

Master Oogway from the 'Kung Fu Panda' Trilogy

Though Po may be the Dragon Warrior, there is one master that he could probably never hope to defeat: The creator of kung fu itself, the wise and mighty Master Oogway.

Even though Oogway is only seen in action a few notable times throughout the Kung Fu Panda trilogy, each scene that he's in—including the ones where he isn't fighting—Proves just how unbelievably powerful he is. He is in full control of every ability related to kung fu, and he was only defeated by Kai because he knew it wasn't his destiny to beat him. There's hardly any character in all of animation stronger than Oogway.