The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps growing with each new film and Disney+ series, adding ever-more-powerful Avengers to their impressive roster of heroes. However, with new menaces threatening to shatter the Multiverse during Phase 4 of the MCU, the mightiest Avengers might need some backup. While there are already some impressively powerful heroes on the team, with many more to come, some of Marvel Comics’ strongest Avengers were not yet featured in the MCU.

So, in the hopes unannounced projects might bring some reinforcements to the MCU team, it’s time to look at comic book history to select the seven most powerful Avengers that aren’t in the MCU yet. More than listing the names of some of Marvel’s most impressive powerhouses, we’ll also ponder the question and discuss how likely they are to join the MCU in the near future. Time to assemble our team of welcome additions that were not yet announced as part of the MCU.

Nova

In the comic books, the Nova Corps is an intergalactic police force capable of harnessing the Nova Force, a kind of cosmic energy that grants its wielders super strength, inhuman resistance, flight, and the ability to wander space with no further protection. Of course, the Nova Corps already showed up in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies as a regular police force without superpowers. But it wouldn’t be hard to introduce the Nova Force and just say that the superpowered members of the team are part of an elite force. With the destruction of Xandar by Thanos during the events of Avengers: Endgame, there’s even enough trauma and grief to explore the origins of a new intergalactic hero.

Should the MCU decide to make Nova a new Avenger, they could use two incarnations of the character. The first, Richard Rider, was created by Marv Wolfman and John Romita Sr. for 1976’s The Man Called Nova #1. Richard receives his powers from the last surviving member of the Nova Corps and soon rises to the ranks of one of the most powerful Avengers of all time. A second version of the character, Sam Alexander, was created by Jeph Loeb and Ed McGuinness for 2011’s Marvel Point One #1. Sam’s incarnation of Nova receives his power after he finds the old Nova Corps helmet his drunk father kept hidden.

But which Nova would become a part of the MCU? Well, why don’t we do both? MCU’s producer Kevin Feige already said he had plans to introduce two different versions of Nova. So, we could be watching Nova in theaters sooner than later.

Namor

Created by Bill Everett for 1939’s Marvel Comics #1, Namor is one of the classic characters that helped Marvel build its comic book empire, together with Captain America and the Human Torch. So, why didn’t Namor show up in the MCU yet? Well, the simple answer is that Marvel sold the rights of Namor to Universal in the 90s, just like it did with the Incredible Hulk. While the production rights of both characters already reverted to Marvel, distribution rights might still be owned by Universal, making solo movies of Hulk and Namor unlikely. However, now that the MCU is planting roots on Disney+, the MCU could actually do a series featuring the Sub-Mariner. The introduction of Namor on the MCU, then, is probably just a matter of time.

For the last decade, the MCU has been using Easter Eggs to allude to the existence of Atlantis, the underwater kingdom Namor rules. As an underwater king, Namor could introduce a new layer to the MCU, especially since the character is depicted as an anti-hero in the comics. More than often, Namor gets into conflict with other nations, such as Wakanda and the United States. That means Namor’s influence comes not only from his impressive superpowers but from his political reach. Lastly, Namor is one of the characters that defined the superhero comic book industry at its inception, inspiring the creation of DC’s Aquaman two years after its debut. Kevin Feige should bring the Sub-Mariner into the folder as soon as possible, or else we might be facing the fury of the ocean.

Wonder Man

Created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Don Heck for 1964’s The Avengers #9, Wonder Man checks all the main boxes of the superhero powers list. He has superhuman strength, speed, stamina, durability, agility, reflexes, virtual invulnerability, and even immortality. Sometimes, he even has a jetpack attached to his belt to allow him to fly. Wonder Man already went toe-to-toe with Avengers such as Thor, and he’s both feared and respected by his peers. In a nutshell, Wonder Man could tip the scales in favor of the Avengers in any kind of conflict in with he’s involved. Or, maybe, he could become a powerful villain before joining the good guys.

In the comic books, Simon Williams gets his ionic powers from Baron Zemo after agreeing to infiltrate the Avengers to take them down from the inside. Simon’s company was ruined after being unable to compete with Starks Industry, a backstory that could be easily integrated into the MCU and give the character motivation to face the Avengers before joining them. Before becoming a superhero and helping build the West Coast Avengers team, Wonder Man is also used as a pawn by Kang the Conqueror, the big baddie who recently showed up in the Loki series. Nevertheless, while there are many entry points for Wonder Man in the MCU, his inclusion is unlikely for the time being. This is because there has been no mention at all of Wonder Man in the MCU, while dozens of other characters are already waiting in line for their first appearance.

Hyperion

Another unlikely addition to the MCU Avenger’s roster is Hyperion, Marvel’s version of Superman. Created as a villain by Roy Thomas and Sal Buscema for 1969’s The Avengers #69, Hyperion would later appear as a hero in multiple storylines. That’s because every Hyperion iteration comes from alternate timelines, frequently leading a team of heroes or villains. Sometimes a powerful ally to the Avengers, in other times their biggest threat, Hyperion frequently shows up in stories involving time manipulation. The first time Hyperion showed up in comics, he was summoned by Kang the Conqueror to defeat the Avengers for the Grandmaster amusement. So, now that the TVA is part of the MCU, it wouldn’t be hard to bring Hyperion to future films and series.

Hyperion has another connection to Phase 4 of the MCU, as the villain/hero is an Eternal, the alien race created by Celestials. Like all Eternals, Hyperion possesses superhuman strength, stamina, and durability. However, Hyperion can also fly, has super speed, a mighty breath, laser beams coming out of his eyes… Yes, Hyperion was created to allow the Avengers to fight the Justice League without infringing copyright laws. And while an official Marvel/DC crossover won't happen, the MCU has plenty of opportunities to bring Hyperion both as a menace or as reinforcement.

Blue Marvel

There is absolutely no indication the MCU intends to use Blue Marvel. But they should! Created by Kevin Grevioux for 2008’s Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel #1, Blue Marvel has super strength, stamina, speed, and resistance, is capable of manipulating energy, light, and anti-matter, is trained in hand-to-hand combat, and is a highly proficient engineer and physicist. From brains to brawl, Blue Marvel has the whole package, complete with an unbreakable sense of honor and a will to fight for those who cannot defend themselves. While there’s no doubt that Blue Marvel is one of the most powerful Avengers to be ever presented by Marvel Comics, the fascinating aspect of the character is his backstory.

In the comics, Blue Marvel is forced to retire in the 60s, after his secret identity is revealed and the public becomes aware that the hero is actually Adam Bernard Brashear, a Black man. That’s because the same people who cheered for Blue Marvel cannot stand the idea a Black man is America’s brightest symbol of hope. The MCU is finally discussing the history of racism in the United States with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so bringing Blue Marvel to the screens could help Marvel get to the roots of the problem. While the MCU’s Blue Marvel could come from an alternate timeline, their version of the character could also be a hero that was erased from public memory, in the same vein as Isaiah Bradley’s Black Captain America (Carl Lumbly).

Sentry

Sentry is the best friend of Fantastic Four’s leader Mister Fantastic and an inspiration for Peter Parker. He also made the mutant Angel lose his fear of heights so he could soar in the skies and even convinced the Hulk to use his powers for good causes. Besides supporting major names on Marvel history, Sentry might be omnipotent, showing incredible physical strength, telepathic abilities, and being virtually invulnerable. So, why does no one talk about Sentry all the time? Well, because he’s erased himself from the whole universe’s memory.

Created by Paul Jenkins and Jae Lee with uncredited conceptual contributions by Rick Veitch, the hero showed up for the first time in 2000’s miniseries The Sentry. The tragic tale of Robert "Bob" Reynolds tells the story of the most powerful force of good in the whole universe, who must sacrifice his own identity to keep everyone safe. That’s because the Sentry is only half of a powerful being, with the evil Void growing stronger the more Sentry uses his powers. So, in order to stop the Void, Sentry chooses to erase himself from history in one of the best miniseries ever published by Marvel. Now that the MCU deals with parallel dimensions, alternate timelines, and chaos magic, it wouldn’t be hard to adapt Sentry’s story. What’s best about Sentry is that he could be a part of the MCU while also offering a self-contained narrative, less concerned with future installments than with excellent writing. As the MCU diversifies its stories and styles, we can hope an Avenger so mighty and so special as Sentry might still get its deserved time into the spotlight.

Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl is a mutant capable of communicating with squirrels. If that superpower doesn’t seem enough for her to be featured in a list of the most powerful Avengers of all time, you have not been reading enough comic books. After all, Squirrel Girl is also known for being unbeatable. Seriously! Squirrel Girl single-handedly defeated Thanos, Doctor Doom, Deadpool, and even Galactus.

Created by Will Murray and Steve Ditko for 1991’s Marvel Super-Heroes vol. 2 #8, Squirrel Girl was introduced as a light-hearted and funny character that helped bring some fun into the sometimes excessively gritty superhero stories. However, it was only after she got her own solo series in 2015, The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, that the character became a phenomenon. That’s because, in her solo adventures, Squirrel Girl crosses paths with Marvel’s biggest menaces and always comes up on top.

Squirrel Girl almost became part of the MCU when Marvel Television was still considered a part of the project. Milana Vayntrub was set to star as Squirrel Girl on a New Warriors TV show that, unfortunately, was killed before it ever got the chance to charm the world. New Warriors showrunner Kevin Biegel recently claimed that the show was killed for being “too queer”, which Marvel publicly denies. Be that as it may, the death of the New Warriors project is a mistake Marvel should promptly rectify by allowing Squirrel Girl and the rest of the team to become part of Disney+.

