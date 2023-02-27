Marvel’s A-Force Team is a group of female-identifying superheroes from the Marvel Comics Universe. The team first appeared in 2015 as a part of the Secret Wars event in the Comics Universe, and then was relaunched as its own standalone series in 2016. The team includes many of Marvel’s most powerful heroes.

The A-Force are defenders of a matriarchal nation called Battleworld. A-Force is led by She-Hulk, and their main missions usually revolve around keeping Battleworld safe and responding to various threats from around the universe. The comic series features a decidedly feminist theme and has been praised for its inclusivity, diversity, and overall phenomenal storytelling.

10 Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff (better known as her superhero alter-ego, the Scarlet Witch) is arguably the most powerful sorcerer/magic user in the entire Marvel Universe. The Scarlet Witch’s magic abilities are practically limitless, ranging from mind control or creating illusions to full-on telekinesis and shooting hex bolts.

She, herself, is allegedly capable of altering reality itself. Her powers are constantly evolving as well, which makes her quite a formidable force in the universe. She is even credited with defeating Dormammu in his own Dark Dimension! It’s pretty clear that Maximoff is definitely the most powerful character on the team (let alone the universe).

9 Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) is a superhero from the Marvel Comics Universe. She also has her own movie (and an upcoming sequel) solely concerned with her story as a hero. Her powers include superhuman strength, speed, durability, flight, and the ability to shoot energy blasts from her hands.

Truly remarkable! She is mainly focused on energy, and can even absorb energy and manipulate it to do whatever she wants with that power. In the Civil War II storyline, she absorbed an entire nuclear bomb’s worth of energy and redirect it back to her opponent. Captain Marvel is by far one of the strongest heroes in the Universe, being able to take on the toughest of foes.

8 Loki

The A-Force’s Loki, also known as Lady Loki, is the female incarnation of the god of mischief. Similar to her male counterpart, Lady Loki possesses mostly the same range of powerful abilities including shapeshifting, illusion casting, and energy projection. Also skilled in sorcery, lady Loki can manipulate reality and cast spells.

Loki also possesses a powerful healing factor, so she is able to heal herself quickly. A variation of her character was seen in the recent Loki series, which many fans loved. In the A-Force, Loki’s powers make her quite a threat to others and a very complex character.

7 America Chavez

America Chavez, also known as Miss America, is an extremely powerful young superhero in the Marvel Comics Universe. She has a wide range of abilities including superhuman strength, durability, fly, and the power to create and manipulate interdimensional portals (making her extremely knowledgeable about the multiverse).

Miss America usually fights enemies by traveling through time and space, and creates portals for herself and fellow members of the A-Force to escape through in some dangerous situations. She was most recently seen in Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness and is a crucial team member in the A-Force.

6 Thor

The female version of Thor, also known as Jane Foster, is an extremely powerful character in the Marvel Comics Universe. Her fighting skills and powers were put to the test by the A-Force as she fought a variety of enemies.

Thor has powers similar to the male version like the ability to wield the hammer Mjolnir, strength, flight, and the ability to control the weather and summon lightning. Thor is truly a force to be reckoned with as a member of the A-Force, and she fought extremely powerful villains alongside them, including the Dark Elves.

5 Spectrum

Monica Rambeau, otherwise known as Spectrum, is a powerful superhero in the Marvel Comics (and Cinematic) Universe. Spectrum’s powers are somewhat similar to that of Captain Marvel, including the manipulation of energy, transforming her body into energy within the electromagnetic spectrum, and more.

This particular power served as a valuable asset to the A-Force team, and she quickly became a valued member. In the MCU, she was seen in Wandavision and is confirmed to be in the sequel of Captain Marvel.

4 Singularity

Singularity is an extremely powerful hero that is a member of the A-Force Team. She is one of Marvel’s newest heroes and was created in 2015. Singularity is a cosmic being, and an entire pocket dimension exists within her body.

She has the ability to absorb or merge with others, senses the emotion and intentions of others, and can generate and manipulate vast amounts of energy. She played a critical role in the success of the team and used her body as a shield to protect many of her friends. She even sacrificed herself for the world and defeated an entire army by herself.

3 Nico Minoru

Nico Minoru, originally a member of The Runaways, is a member of the A-Force. She is the daughter of two dark wizards and inherited their magical abilities, making her an extremely powerful sorcerer who casts spells with a mystical Staff of One. She can manipulate the elements, control minds, and resurrect the dead.

Her deep-rooted magical abilities provide strength to the A-Force against various threats. She allegedly as almost unlimited power. Since she appeared in The Runaways comics series, she was included in the TV series of the same name (for any fans interested).

2 She-Hulk

Jennifer Walters, also known as She-Hulk, is the female version of the Incredible Hulk. The two of them share a majority of the same powers, but she happens to be resistant to most forms of injury.

She is an unstoppable fighter and, since she originally worked as an attorney (especially evident in the Marvel Series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law), she is quite smart as well. She is a key factor in A-Force’s success as a team and is a sort of leader amongst all of the women on the team.

1 Dazzler

Dazzler is Marvel’s 1980s disco-themed superhero that has powers all fueled by sound. Dazzler, whose real name is Alison Blaire, is able to turn sonic vibrations into dazzling light that can blind or frighten enemies. Energy blasts that she creates can send them flying.

Her powers are extremely unique, and she’s even able to create holographic illusions. She was originally a part of the X-Men but was a huge character in the formation of the A-Force team. Many fans want her to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future, casting their favorite pop icons as the hero.

