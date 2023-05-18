As the Marvel Cinematic Universe has developed, characters like Iron Man who audiences once thought to be among the most powerful heroes in the world have been far outstripped. Newcomers, both heroes and villains alike, are constantly pushing the ceiling of the MCU's power rankings higher and higher.

The strongest characters tend to have powers of cosmic scope. Thanos' universe-spanning plot was teased for years before fans finally got to see it unfold on the big screen. But since then, the existence of the multiverse has been revealed, knocking even the big bad of Marvel's Phase 3 down a peg--or a few.

10 Hela

Thor's evil big sister Hela is a good example of a character who makes previously dominant heroes look like rookies. In her very first moments onscreen, she shattered Mjolnir without batting an eye, walloping audiences with the fact that Thor: Ragnarok would raise the MCU's power rankings to previously unseen levels. She is also the reason Thor unlocked his lightning powers.

The only way Thor was able to prevent Hela from taking over Asgard and going on a rampage across the Nine Realms was by summoning the fire demon Surtur and enacting Ragnarok, at the end of days. Had she not been stopped here, Hela would have presumably gone on to become a major player in the MCU's cosmic landscape.

9 Ikaris

Often compared to Superman as a benchmark for the most powerful characters in comics, Ikaris was more powerful than his fellow Eternals. He fought three of them at once and still held his own. His powers included super strength, speed, agility, stamina, reflexes, durability, and healing, along with flight and laser vision.

Ultimately he was not defeated in battle but rather found himself unable to fight Sersi, his former wife. After failing in his mission and betraying his friends, he flew himself into the Sun and perished, so fans will never know how he would have fared against other powerful beings within the MCU.

8 Captain Marvel

Though fans are divided when it comes to their opinions of Captain Marvel, there is no doubting that she is one of the MCU's most powerful characters, and maybe even the strongest hero to date. Exposure to the Tesseract imbued her with the ability to create and manipulate cosmic energy without apparent limit, and a blood transfusion from a Kree warrior gave her further superhuman abilities that enabled her to hold her own against Thanos himself.

Captain Marvel is so powerful that, were she not constantly off-world, many of Earth's foes would have had a much harder time making any headway. The upcoming The Marvelswill likely give audiences a deeper explanation of Captain Marvel's powers and how they intertwine with the other Marvels.

7 Surtur

Surtur is often left out of the MCU power ranking discussions, which is understandable as he was a relatively minor character within Thor: Ragnarok, and was handily dispatched by Thor at the start of the movie. However, this Surtur was in a severely weakened state. The fire demon was defeated by Odin millennia earlier, but claimed he was destined to lay waste to Asgard as part of the Ragnarok prophecy.

When next we see Surtur, he is revived at his full power as part of Thor's plan to defeat Hela. Ragnarok is realized and Asgard is sacrificed to prevent Hela from wreaking further havoc, meaning that Surtur actually succeeded in his goal, but also killed himself in the process. Nevertheless, an entity that can destroy one of the Nine Realms deserves a place on the MCU's cosmic leader board.

6 Kang the Conqueror

Kang the Conqueror, the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was a member of the Council of Kangs, a group of every version of the scientist Nathaniel Richards from every universe in the multiverse. These men came together to help each other's universes and govern the multiverse together. But when some of them attempted to take over one another's universes, the Multiversal War broke out. In the face of all of this, the Council deemed Kang the Conqueror too dangerous and exiled him to the Quantum Realm.

Being the most dangerous member of the group ruling the multiverse is no small feat. Kang the Conqueror also wielded powerful armor, which gave him super strength, durability, speed, agility, stamina, and reflexes, in addition to powerful and deadly energy manipulation, telekinesis, and force fields. He used these abilities to build an empire in his exile.

5 Ego the Living Planet

Starlord's father, Ego, was a celestial, the oldest race of beings in the universe. Celestials were present before the Big Bang, but Ego appears to be unique among them. His story differs from the information presented about celestials in Eternals. He claims to have been "born" as a large brain, adrift and alone, eventually learning to manipulate matter and form a planet around himself rather than taking on a humanoid form like the other celestials. His vulnerable brain at the core of his planet-body would prove to be his downfall.

Whether he is aware of the existence of other celestials is unclear. And even though Ego had the nearly limitless celestial powers to manipulate matter and energy, including a form of mind control, he is one of many Marvel villains more powerful in comics than movies. Where other celestials seem to be concerned with the propagation of their species and other life, Ego's plan was to seed his own consciousness inside other planets and expand until he himself comprised all life in the universe.

4 Thanos

Thanos at full power, armed with his completed Infinity Gauntlet, was long regarded as the most powerful character in the films. Fans were making that claim before he even appeared outside of one of the best MCU credits scenes. He believed that the best way to save the beings of the universe from using up all of its resources and perishing was to wipe out fifty percent of all life.

Even before he collected all six Infinity Stones, the Mad Titan was named as the most powerful being in the universe in canon. Without the Stones, Thanos was still an immensely powerful being both physically and due to the vast supply of resources he had amassed over the course of his conquest.

3 He Who Remains

He Who Remains is another version of the scientist Nathaniel Richards--the one who ended the Multiversal War. He created the Time Variance Authority of Loki in order to prevent the existence of further versions of himself. He is nearly immortal and omniscient, up to a point.

He Who Remains built himself a castle at the end of time from where he literally scripted everything that happened in the Sacred Timeline, which was a group of similar realities that He isolated after the Multiversal War because none of them led to the birth of any evil variants of himself, like Kang the Conqueror. After living for millions of lifetimes, he led Loki and a Loki-variant going by the name of Sylvie to his fortress and gave them the option to take his place or kill him, allowing evil Kangs to reign over the multiverse once more. Controlling an entire multiverse puts He Who Remains very close to the top of the MCU's power rankings.

2 Eternity

As the MCU progresses, audiences are meeting the beings that reside at the absolute edges of existence. Eternity is the first of them, introduced at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder. Eternity has existed since the beginning of time and embodies the temporal aspect of the universe itself.

As such, Eternity's powers are virtually limitless. Omniscient, omnipresent, and nearly omnipotent, Eternity can grant wishes, resurrect the dead, and dole out cosmic powers. Eternity may only be the first of many truly cosmic beings to come. Others that have been teased include Infinity, Death, Entropy, the Watcher, and the Living Tribunal.

1 Arishem the Judge

Arishem the Judge is a celestial, the oldest race in the universe. They were extremely powerful and were present long before the dawn of creation. They caused the Big Bang, created stars, and seed life throughout the cosmos. Arishem is the Prime Celestial who created the first sun, the Deviants, and the Eternals. He oversees the development of life and particularly of other celestials.

He is timeless, and his power is incomprehensible to human minds. His understanding of the fundamental mechanics of the universe gives him practically unlimited knowledge and power.

