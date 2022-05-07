Standing behind the powerful heroes of beloved comic books such as the Marvel, are mothers, fathers, or guardians that influenced them for the better or the worst. Specifically, some of these mothers or motherly figures have seen more if not the same amount of screen time as the main protagonist in the movie. In the movie Turning Red (2022), the plot revolved around the relationship between the mother and daughter, while in other movies, the mother was seen as the antagonist or the threat to the main character.

Moving away from the Disney and Pixar animated films to more into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), mothers or motherly figures still play an integral role in whom these superheroes become. These mothers or motherly figures are heroes in their own way.

Melina Vosokoff from 'Black Widow'

Image via Marvel Studios

Black Widow (2021) elaborated on Natasha Romanova's (Scarlett Johansson) story of how she became a Russian spy along with Yelena (Florence Pugh). When they were growing up, they were raised by Melina Vosokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei (David Harbour). Melina and Alexei posed as regular parents, trying to provide some form of normalcy for the young girls. They maintained that lifestyle until their mission was complete and Natasha and Yelena were sent to train as Black Widows.

Melina worked as a scientist and Red Room operative. Several years later, she was continuing to do experiments, but in a remote part of Saint Petersburg. Natasha and Melina had a rocky relationship, even after reuniting with each other. However, they found a shared interest and teamed up to destroy The Red Room (the place that brainwashed the group of young women to be trained assassins). Black Widow is streaming on Disney+.

Wanda Maximoff from 'Wandavision'

Image via Disney+

Before Elizabeth Olsen reprised her role as the Scarlet Witch in the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she starred in the TV series WandaVision. WandaVision may influence the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Yet in WandaVision, viewers were introduced to an alternate reality where Wanda was enjoying life as a caring housewife and mother while trying to blend in with the surrounding environment.

In one of the episodes of WandaVision, viewers see the relationship that Wanda has with her twin boys. She tries to discipline them, however, when she is the mother of superhero boys, they seemingly know how to bend the rules. Unfortunately, her "normal" life didn't last too long.

Janet van Dyne from 'Ant-Man'

Image via Marvel Studios

Michelle Pfeiffer played the role of Janet van Dyne, or the Wasp, in the 2018 movie Ant-Man and the Wasp. Janet was trapped in the Quantum void and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), her husband flew into the Quantum Realm in order to find her. Before she ended up in this realm, she worked with Dr. Hank on life-threatening missions. When it came to entering the enemies' missile in order to disarm it, Janet shrunk herself enough to squeeze through the small spaces of the missile, since Dr. Hank's suit malfunctioned.

Janet was seen as a hero and was believed to have died after the missile went crashing into the water below. In the Realm, she was trying to find ways to contact her daughter, Hope (Evangeline Lilly), and Dr. Hank. Janet eventually was able to hug her daughter and her husband even when Ghost was after her.

Ramonda from 'Black Panther'

Image via Disney/Marvel

Angela Bassett portrayed the Queen of Wakanda, Ramonda, in the 2018 Black Panther. Ramonda was a respected ruler amongst the people of Wakanda. She is proper and kind to both the people of Wakanda and her son. She specifically supported her son, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as he was challenged to a duel with M'Baku. She believed that her son would win this duel and motivated for him to show his strength.

As a ruler, she wanted to eliminate any people who threatened Wakanda or her family. She didn't appreciate every argument being settled with a duel especially when Erik Killmonger challenged T'Challa in a fight for who would be the next king.

Laura Barton from 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' and 'Hawkeye'

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

Viewers were introduced to Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini) in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), giving viewers a glimpse into the life of the archer, Clint (Jeremy Renner). She was the mother of three kids: Cooper, Lila, and Nathaniel. Further Marvel movies and TV shows explained Laura's background and specifically how she was a former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

In the 2021 miniseries Hawkeye, the show mainly focuses on Clint and Katie Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in New York; however, Laura still plays an essential role in the series. She is seen spending time with her kids decorating cookies, but she also assists Clint in tracking down any information she could find about the enemies. The ending to Hawkeye had some viewers theorizing if there will be more details revealed about Laura in upcoming movies or TV shows, especially after finding out she wasn't just any agent, but Agent 19 also called Mockingbird.

Frigga from 'Thor'

Image via Marvel Studios

Rene Russo portrayed the graceful yet powerful Frigga from the Thor (2011) movies. Frigga had to raise two sons, Thor and Loki, who didn't see eye to eye was no easy feat. Her first appearance was in the movie Thor, and she was seen as a respected authoritative ruler who treated her sons equally. Even though one of her sons ended up leaning toward his evil ways, she still loved him and was relieved to find out that he was still alive.

Frigga was both a caring mother, and when Asgard was attacked, she defended it. However, she died in Thor: The Dark World (2013). That was not the end of Frigga's appearance in the Marvel films as she later appeared in Avengers: Endgame and immediately recognized her son even when he tried to find her.

Aunt May(s) from 'Spider-Man'

Image via Columbia Pictures/Marvel Entertainment

Each Spider-Man had his own version of Aunt May. In 2002's Spider-Man, Rosemary Harris portrayed the original Aunt May, while in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man, Sally Field portrayed Aunt May. In Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Marisa Tomei portrayed Aunt May. Each Aunt May had a different style but had one element in common they worried about Peter, even before they found out he was Spider-Man.

When they found out that Peter was Spider-Man, it took them a while to accept who he was. Once they did, they supported him. Even when Peter wanted to abandon his Spider-Man image, they encouraged him to return to it because that was his destiny and people relied on him for help whenever they were in awful situations. One of the devastating fates that Spider-Man encountered was losing Aunt May. Spider-Man (2002) is currently available on Vudu, while The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) are available on Hulu.

