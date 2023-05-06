The portrayal of magic and witches on the small screen has come a long way from the sanitized versions found on classic shows like 'Bewitched.' While the witches of yesterday were relegated to mischief-making and parlor tricks, today's sorceresses have tapped into the darker vestiges of the craft. Whether conjuring demons or fighting them, these powerful television witches walk a fine line between using their magic for good or evil.

From the land of Aedirn, where a mage with elven blood is discovered by a formidable and skilled sorceress, to the Two Rivers, where a powerful healer uses the wind to harness her powers as the region's youngest Wisdom, humanity's fate rests on the shoulders of these witches.

10 Bloom — 'Fate: The Winx Saga' (2021)

Raised by non-magical parents in the First World, fire fairy Bloom (Abigail Cowen) is taken under the wing of Alfea boarding school headmaster Farah Dowling (Eve Best), who mentors the magical teen as Bloom seeks to uncover the origins of her birth and unlock the full force of her power.

With the Dragon Flame coursing through her veins, Bloom attempts to control the source's power and teeters on the edge of destruction. Used as a pawn in Rosalind's quest to eradicate the Burned Ones. Bloom finds it difficult to contain the volatile and unpredictable magical energy that could save or destroy the world.

9 Alina Starkov — 'Shadow and Bone' (2023)

In Shadow and Bone, orphaned mapmaker Alina Starkov (Jesse Mei Li) discovers she's a Sun Summoning Grisha who can defeat the Fold. In the land of Ravka, Shadow Fold darkness separates the East from the West thanks to an evil force known as The Darkling (Ben Barnes); after initially hiding her powers when Grisha comes to her village, Alina leans into her magic.

A power thought to be extinct, Alina can summon, manipulate and control light. After absorbing some of The Darkling's shadow powers after killing the Shadow Summoner General Kirigan, Alina is nearly unstoppable with the dark force running through her.

8 Yennifer — 'The Witcher' (2019)

After suffering years of physical and mental abuse from her parents, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) is purchased by the sorceress Tissaia (MyAnna Buring), who takes her to Aretuza to train and master her magic. While at the school, Yennefer not only makes a magical transformation but a physical one when her congenital birth defects disappear. The true love of protagonist Geralt (Henry Cavill), The Witcher is as much Yennefer's story as his.

With elven lineage, under Tissaia's mentorship, the mage works to control the chaos inside that's a catalyst for her magic. Viewers get to see the strength of Yennefer's abilities when she unleashes chaos on the invading Nilfgaardian army through the use of fire magic. Tapping into raw emotion and resentment over the abuse she suffered as a child.

7 Ingrid — 'Vikings' (2012-2020)

A slave in the Viking town of Kattegat, Ingrid (Lucy Martin) rises to prominence after King Bjorn's (Alexander Ludwig) wife, Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars), discovers Ingrid and Bjorn's affair, encouraging the king to take Ingrid as his second wife. Similar to Aslaug's (Alyssa Sutherland) relationship with Ragnar (Travis Fimmel). After being raped by Norway's King Harald (Peter Franzen), a fire is ignited in the former slave, who channels her anger at the assault into her powers and physical strength.

Ingrid's secret is revealed after she's discovered doing a ritual at Bjorn's tomb. Unbeknownst to her, the pirate Erik the Red (Eric Johnson) is watching as she covers herself in blood and calls on the spirits of the dead for help in her desire to become queen. After using black magic to turn Erik blind, ultimately leading to his death, Ingrid fulfills her destiny and is crowned Kattegat's ruler.

6 Macy — 'Charmed' (2018-2022)

In the reboot of Charmed, the power of three is activated when older sister Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is united with her younger siblings Maggie (Sarah Jeffrey) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) after the death of their mother. Raised alone by a single father, Dexter (Leonard Roberts), who has shielded the witch from the truth of her existence and why her mother had to leave her behind as a child.

Resurrected by a necromancer, Macy is contaminated with demon blood that enhances her powers. Macy's advanced telekinesis gives her an edge in the magic department. The elder sister can move objects with her mind, and her demon powers make her the most powerful of the sisters.

5 Regina Mills — 'Once Upon a Time' (2011-2018)

In the picture-perfect town of Storybrooke, Maine, Regina Mills (Lana Parilla) rules, but unfortunately, the residents have no memory of her true identity as the Evil Queen in another realm. After casting a Dark Curse on the Enchanted Forest, the people are transported to small town U.S.A. with their memories wiped until bounty hunter and savior Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) comes to town.

Under the guidance of Rumpelstiltskin (Robert Carlyle), the Evil Queen's power grows in strength. Not only can Regina conjure spells, but she can rip the beating heart out of her enemies in an instant. They're still alive but under the control of the witch, who can seal their fate with the squeeze of her hand.

4 Melisandre — 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

As the battle for the Iron Throne intensifies, the Red Witch Melisandre (Carice van Houten) joins King Stannis Baratheon as he makes a play to take his place as the ruler of Westeros. As Stannis' trusted advisor, Melisandre is one of Game of Thrones' strongest and most powerful female characters who uses her connection to the Lord of Light to guide Stannis in his quest.

Drawing power from an enchanted necklace, Melisandre can see the future in fire and manipulate shadows to do her bidding –making the witch a force to be reckoned with. Melisandre's unwavering and fanatical allegiance to the Lord of Light is both an asset and a weakness in her quest for self-preservation as the right hand of Westeros' would-be ruler.

3 Rowena — 'Supernatural' (2005-2020)

Demon-hunting brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) crisscross the country fighting supernatural beings and saving the world in the long-running CW hit Supernatural. The addition of Rowena MacCleod (Ruth Connell) in Season 10 was an instant hit with fans of the testosterone-driven show. Mother of Crossroads demon turned king-of-hell Crowley, Rowena forms an unlikely bond with the Winchester brothers.

Rowena's skills make her a frequent go-to for Sam and Dean when fighting supernatural forces beyond their reach. Casting spells, making and breaking curses are just the tip of the iceberg regarding Rowena's power. Thought to be killed by Lucifer, Rowena she regenerates herself after casting a resurrection spell before her untimely death.

2 Nynaeve al'Meara — 'Wheel of Time' (2021)

Aes Sedai Moraine (Rosamund Pike) arrives in the village of Edmond's Field in search of the Dragon reborn who's prophesied to be the destruction or savior of the world. Village Wisdom, Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) is skeptical of the sorceress's motives. The healer resents the all-female keepers of magic after being turned away from the White Tower of Tor Valon as a child.

A forager and healer, Nynaeve draws her power from the wind. The youngest Wisdom of the Two Rivers, Nynaeve's strength and connection to Mother Earth saves her life on more than one occasion. In search of her friends, Nynaeve makes her way to the White Tower after escaping the Trolloc who attacked her village. On her journey, Nynaeve saves Moraine's life with her healing ability and eventually joins the powerful Aes Sedai.

1 Sabrina Spellman — 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (2018-2020)

Raised by her aunts Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Zelda Spellman (Miranda Otto) at their mortuary, Sabrina's (Kiernan Shipka) time at the School of the Unseen Arts doesn't go as smoothly as she likes. Looked down upon for not being a full-blooded witch, Sabrina's power is greater than they know. The daughter of the Dark Lord Lucifer Morningstar, Sabrina unlocks the power within her and unleashes it.

Sabrina's pyrokinetic, levitation, and resurrection abilities give her an edge over the other witches on the list. Not only can she protects others through the use of spells, but she can remove demons who possess human beings.

