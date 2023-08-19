Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, the X-Men have been a fixture of Marvel since the '60s. After a string of animated adaptations of the team through the '80s and '90s, 20th Century Fox acquired the rights to the characters and rolled the dice on a live-action adaptation of the characters in the year 2000. Since then, we have been amazed with the plethora of movies and shows that featured the mighty X-Men.

The movie was a smash hit and spawned a film franchise running for over 20 years with over a dozen movies and even some TV shows. Across the movies, audiences and fans have seen great adaptations of their favorite X-Men and villains from the comics, but which are the most powerful?

10 Colossus

Colossus, aka Piotr Rasputin (Stefan Kapičić), is not the most powerful X-Man, but his steel body makes him one of the most durable. Once he activates his mutant ability, his flesh is replaced by steel, giving him super-strength and near invulnerability.

He’s the perfect choice to charge into battle and draw enemy fire, so his teammates can attack. His steel form also allows him to dish out punishment of his own, using his immense strength to throw tanks and smash through walls. While in his armored form, few can match Colossus for sheer toughness and power. However, his abilities are limited to close-quarters combat. If you need someone to wade into the thick of things and crack some skulls, Colossus is your go-to X-Man.

9 Iceman

Iceman, aka Bobby Drake (Shawn Ashmore), has the power to manipulate ice and snow. When his powers first manifested, Bobby had trouble controlling them. But under the guidance of Professor X, he learned to harness his gift.

Though Bobby acts as comic relief at times, his powers are invaluable in battle. He can immobilize opponents by encasing them in ice, create icy force fields for defense, and even generate ice clones of himself. During intense fights, Bobby’s ice slides give the X-Men a way to swiftly evade and outmaneuver their rivals.

8 Mystique

Mystique (Rebecca Romijn-Stamos/Jennifer Lawrence) is one of the most cunning and manipulative mutants in the X-Men universe. Her power is the ability to shapeshift into any humanoid form. She can flawlessly imitate voices, mannerisms, and appearances of anyone she chooses.

Mystique is a complex character who sees humans as inferior to mutants. She believes mutants should dominate humans and plays a key role in Magneto’s plot for mutant supremacy. However, she also shows moments of compassion, especially for Rogue and Nightcrawler.

7 Cyclops

Cyclops, aka Scott Summers (James Marsden/Tye Sheridan), is one of the original X-Men with a power that makes him a formidable opponent. His ability to emit powerful optic blasts from his eyes gives the X-Men tactical advantages in many situations.

Overall, Cyclops stands out thanks to his unique powers and leadership. His role in guiding and training other mutants cements his importance to the team.

6 Quicksilver

Quicksilver, aka Pietro Maximoff (Evan Peters), is able to move at supersonic speeds, perceiving the world in slow-motion. In the movies, Quicksilver uses his power to play pranks and have fun, but he can also be serious in a fight.

In X-Men: Days of Future Past, Quicksilver shows off his speed while helping break Magneto out of prison in a show-stopping slow-motion sequence. He zooms around the room, redirecting bullets and causing chaos, all while listening to “Time in a Bottle” by Jim Croce. His power comes in handy for some comic relief and dazzling special effects.

5 Wolverine

Wolverine, aka Logan (Hugh Jackman), is one of the most popular X-Men characters and is widely considered one of the most powerful, hence appearing in various movies. His mutant healing factor allows him to recover from almost any wound, disease, or toxin at an accelerated rate. This power essentially makes him immortal and invulnerable to everything other than adamantium poisoning.

Combined with his adamantium claws and skeleton, Wolverine is a ruthless fighter with super strength and senses. His claws can cut through any substance, and he can unleash them with lightning speed. He is a master of multiple fighting styles and a skilled tracker. His tenacity, ferocity, and will to survive are unmatched. Combined with his sense of honor and duty to Professor X's vision, Wolverine is the heart and soul of the X-Men.

4 Storm

As her name suggests, Storm/Ororo Munroe (Halle Berry/Alexandra Shipp) has the ability to manipulate weather conditions. She can conjure up furious winds, massive lightning strikes, freezing ice storms or scorching heat waves at will.

Storm was born in Kenya and first discovered her powers as a young child. She struggled to control her abilities at first, which often emerged during emotional outbursts. Under Xavier’s guidance, Storm gained confidence in her powers and became a valuable member of the group. She is able to whip up powerful gusts to lift her into flight or blow opponents away. Her lightning strikes are intense and accurate. Storm is even able to alter atmospheric pressure and temperature to create small localized weather systems.

3 Magneto

Magneto (Ian McKellen/Michael Fassbender) is one of the most powerful mutants in the X-Men film franchise. As his name suggests, he has the ability to manipulate magnetic fields and control metal. This allows him to do some seriously awesome and downright terrifying things, from lifting enormous structures like the Golden Gate Bridge to pulling the iron out of a person's bloodstream. His powers seem nearly limitless.

Though his methods are often extreme, Magneto genuinely wants to protect his fellow mutants. He serves as a complex antagonist in the films, reminding us that there are often two sides to every story. While Xavier believes humans and mutants can live together, Magneto believes that will only lead to more violence and suffering for mutant-kind. His immense power coupled with his radical ideology make him an extremely formidable opponent for the X-Men.

2 Professor X

Professor X, aka Charles Xavier, is one of the most powerful mutants in the X-Men universe, played by James McAvoy and Patrick Stewart. As a telepath, he can read and control minds. He founded Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters to train mutants in the use of their powers. At the school, he helps students harness their gifts and use them for good. With his vast telepathic abilities, Professor X can connect with mutants across the globe. He is able to locate new mutants, erase memories, and project mental illusions.

Professor X's telepathy allow him to gain the upper hand against adversaries and turn them against each other. However, Professor X's powers also come with a great sense of responsibility and he did make some mistakes along the way. He believes mutants and humans can live together in peace. Professor X fights for equality and justice, using empathy and compassion instead of force.

1 Phoenix

Phoenix, the alternate personality of Jean Grey (Famke Janssen/Sophie Turner), is arguably the most powerful mutant in the X-Men movie franchise. When Jean taps into the Phoenix Force, her psychic abilities are amplified to an infinite degree. She can manipulate matter and energy on both a molecular and cosmic scale.

Jean first demonstrates the power of the Phoenix in X2: X-Men United. Under the influence of the Phoenix, Jean saves the X-Men by lifting their jet out of freezing waters. She goes on to destroy Professor Stryker's dam in a massive display of telekinetic energy. In X-Men: The Last Stand, the Phoenix fully emerges after the death of Cyclops. Now nearly unstoppable, Phoenix obliterates Professor Xavier and lifts an entire lake into the air showing just how unstoppable she can be.

