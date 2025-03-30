Plot twists in superhero movies are hard to pull off because audiences are familiar with all the characters on screen and what they’ve done in decades of comic books. Everyone knows the hero will save the day, and the villain’s plans will be thwarted, with rare exceptions, such as Thanos’ infamous snap in Avengers: Infinity War.

While the action may still be thrilling, the formula for a comic book movie leads to obvious plot twists in the stories. This list will discuss some of the most predictable twists in superhero movies that audiences saw coming before the heroes figured it out for themselves. Some of these were still enjoyable, but none had the unexpected or shocking quality that characterizes cinema's greatest twists.

10 Nick Fury Was Still Alive

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ (2014)

Image via Marvel Studios

It’s hard to determine who to trust in the espionage-filled Captain America: The Winter Soldier. This sad reality especially proves to be the case when S.H.I.E.L.D. director and spy extraordinaire Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is unexpectedly attacked by a small army and sustains fatal wounds as a result. Mourning doesn’t last for too long because Captain America (Chris Evans) later learns Fury is alive and well, and his death was faked to throw his enemies off his trail.

Fury had been such an instrumental character in the formation of The Avengers that it seemed more puzzling than shocking that he would be killed in such an abrupt way. Fury’s reputation is that of a person prepared for every contingency, so it seemed out of character that the most paranoid man in the MCU would be caught off guard. However, faking his death is something Fury would absolutely do, making it the more likely outcome to pass.