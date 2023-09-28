Often providing audiences with intriguing depictions of impressive technological advancements and devices, extraterrestrial lifeforms, as well as interstellar and time travel, the science fiction genre is a well-known and treasured one in the film industry. Movies in the category frequently resort to futuristic conceptualization, awing viewers' minds with undeniably captivating storylines.

Well-known series like Black Mirror and The Expanse have caught audiences' attention with incredible narratives that hit a bit too close home, sometimes even evoking feelings of uneasiness as if viewers were looking at a near-perfect portrayal of themselves, which is primarily due to the episodes' thought-provoking likeliness to our own daily lives. In fact, there is nothing that the sci-fi genre does better than shining a light on the consequences that result from humanity's often questionable actions. Just like the TV shows mentioned, films such as Interstellar and Her call attention to near-future scenarios that could, very well, be our own.

10 'Gattaca' (1997)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Gattaca features Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman in the lead roles. It tells the story of a man who was conceived naturally and hence faced genetic limitations compared to his genetically enhanced counterparts. However, he does not let his shortcomings hold him back and strives to pursue his dream of becoming an astronaut.

RELATED: From 'Gattaca' to 'The Truman Show': How Andrew Niccol's Films Confront Oppressive Systems

"I feel like we are only a decade or two away from straight up Gattaca," ASDF0716 said when the OP asked which science fiction movies will be remembered as the most visionary. Andrew Niccol's piece of filmmaking is an interesting take on our potential future, shining a special light on identity issues that may occur in a world that normalized artificial birthing methods.

9 'District 9' (2009)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Regarded as one of the best low-budget sci-fi flicks, with a production budget of $30 million and grossing over a worldwide total of $210 million, District 9 is a found footage compelling film by Neill Blomkamp that illustrates an extraterrestrial race who is forced to live in slum-like conditions on Earth.

Exploring themes of humanity and social segregation while shining a light on the injustice with which mankind treats those who are different, District 9 is definitely a stimulating movie that provides food for thought. "One of the best movies that is often forgotten," Crendrink wrote when futterecker mentioned the movie in a discussion.

8 'Elysium' (2013)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Set in the year 2154, Elysium offers audiences an intriguing portrayal of two distinct social classes: the wealthy, who live in a resourceful space station named Elysium, and the poor, who find themselves forced to inhabit an exhausted Earth. In the meantime, a man (Matt Damon) takes on a daunting quest that could bring equality to the polarized worlds.

A good number of people have mentioned the sci-fi movie as one of the most prophetic thanks to its depiction of a worn-out planet and social inequality. "We already have billionaires racing to see who gets to space first instead of anything helpful to anyone," cptnamr7 said. "The elite will absolutely scorch the planet for profit and leave."

7 'Snowpiercer' (2013)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Based on the French climate fiction graphic novel "Le Transperceneige" by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Jean-Marc Rochette, Snowpiercer is a convincing film set in 2031 where, 17 years after an attempt to stop climate change, an aerosol injection backfired and accidentally created a new ice age. Because of this, humanity is forced to live in an autonomous train.

Bong Joon-ho's sci-fi is undoubtedly an interesting cautionary tale about the usage of human technology and the consequences that follow, on top of highlighting climate change and providing audiences with a social satire. "I feel like Snowpiercer is going to end up something close to reality. Maybe not in a literal sense but I think our efforts to fix climate change with more technology is going to doom us," a now-deleted account wrote.

6 'Interstellar' (2014)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the outstanding Interstellar stars Matthew McConaughey in one of his finest roles and tells the story of an ex-astronaut who is tasked with leading a risky intergalactic mission through a wormhole to find humankind a new home before a lack of resources causes extinction.

RELATED: 'Interstellar' Is the Least Nolanesque Movie — and That's Why It Works

Like many other movies on this list, Interstellar deals with human exploration themes and depicts our actions' harmful consequences. "I see Interstellar's prediction of another dust bowl as probably being the most accurate," ChocolateBunny admitted. "Given all the dire climate change warnings that everyone just ignores."

5 'Don't Look Up' (2021)

Image via Netflix

When we're talking about climate change, Don't Look Up surely deserves a nod for its well-crafted allegory regarding the topic. In the film, two low-level astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) attempt to warn humanity of an approaching comet that will destroy the world. However, no one seems to be listening.

Adam McKay's film is understandably reverandglass' pick for the most prescient science fiction movie, as it features a provocative commentary that emphasizes the fact that society actively ignores the life-threatening outcomes of its own self-destruction, which, in this case, would be the climate emergency.

4 'Sorry To Bother You' (2018)

Image via Annapurna Pictures

Combining elements of comedy, drama, fantasy, and sci-fi, Boots Riley's surrealist character-driven film Sorry to Bother You is set in an alternate version of Oakland, where telemarketer Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) finds himself in a strange universe in the aftermath of finding a magical key.

"This is only marginally sci-fi, but I think Sorry To Bother You is going to be looked back on as the quintessential satire of the Amazon era," mikevago explained. "I still have hope that that movie (the "lifetime contract" part, not the horse part) isn't where we end up, but it certainly feels like that's where we're headed." No doubt, this absurdist satire that comments on power dynamics between social classes and white people and POC will certainly linger in audiences' minds.

3 'Her' (2013)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Directed by Spike Jonze and starring the extremely talented Joaquin Phoenix, Her follows a lonely, heartbroken man who develops a strange and unlikely relationship with an artificially intelligent virtual assistant, voiced by Scarlett Johansson.

Even if Her is a movie about love and loneliness at its core, its profound message on technological advancement, specifically artificial intelligence, is assuredly gripping. On the platform, NoMoassNeverWas highlights a particular scene where the main character "looks around and everyone is talking to their AI."

2 'Children of Men' (2006)

Image via Universal Pictures

It's impossible to create such a list and not include Children of Men. The movie, directed by Alfonso Cuarón, takes place in 2027 and depicts a chaotic world where women are unable to conceive. A former activist agrees to help transport a miraculously pregnant woman to a sanctuary located at sea.

RELATED: Science-Fiction Movies That Should’ve Won Oscars

This acclaimed post-apocalyptic picture is often praised for its illustration of survival, hope, and faith. Nevertheless, it "depicts a future in which xenophobia is on the rise. Inequality continues to grow between the rich and the poor. Economic depression has ravaged the world. I know it came out in 2007," TheCosmicFailure wrote.

1 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Image via Warner Bros.

Blade Runner 2049, released in 2017, is the sequel to the original movie that starred Harrison Ford. This time, Ryan Gosling takes on the lead role. The movie is set thirty years after the events of the original film, where L.A.P.D. Officer "K" discovers a long-buried secret that could potentially throw the remaining society into chaos.

Focusing on environmental decay by depicting an incredibly built dystopian society, Denis Villeneuve's movie is assuredly unforgettable. "Humanity becoming less human. We see throughout the film that humans are less social and even less empathetic as well," a user commented. "San Diego being a landfill cause we are running out of space for our trash."

KEEP READING: The Scariest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time, Ranked