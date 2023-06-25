From characters whose lines land with adult viewers to those that are geared specifically for children to love, Disney is masterful when it comes to quotable characters. Heroes, villains, sidekicks—it doesn't matter. The filmmaker and writing minds inside the iconic mouse house know how to deliver. Scripts can only go so far, but the voices behind these unforgettable characters are a large part of why they are so quotable.

These quotes have been snipped, cut, remixed, and more across social media and merchandise, transcending their original entertainment purposes to fulfill a greater emotional need from the audiences who became inspired by them. From classics from the twentieth century to modern-day pop culture phenomenons, Disney's most quotable animated characters are a combination of the best, talented performances alongside beautiful storytelling.

10 Pooh - 'The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh'

Beloved for his appetite for honey, Pooh is an example of classic Disney that is wonderfully wholesome. He's an animated icon with an equally iconic voice from Disney's golden-age roster, Sterling Holloway. Holloway's performance gave life to Pooh Bear in a way that audiences were sure couldn't be matched until Jim Cummings came along.

RELATED: Disney through the Years - 6 Characters that Were Recast or Re-voiced

With his innocent and carefree demeanor, Pooh fosters many friendships with the other animals in the Hundred Acre Wood, including Tigger (voiced by Paul Winchell) and the story's narrator (Sebastian Cabot). From The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, older Disney audiences love to quote "Could you ssspare a sssmall sssmackerel?" and Pooh's infamous sentiment of disappointment "Oh, bother."

9 Buzz - 'Toy Story'

Image via Pixar

Whether he's insulting Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) or trying to fulfill his life's mission (or so he thinks), Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen) has been quoted by Disney viewers for multiple generations. Beginning in 1995 and most recently in 2019, Buzz has evolved over the course of four movies (and spin-off specials) from the toy who believed he was a real Space Ranger to recognizing he's one of Andy's most valued possessions.

His comedic arguments with Woody produced a memorable insult that is affectionately tied to the film: "You are a sad, strange little man, and you have my pity." However, comedy aside, Buzz's mantra "To infinity, and beyond!" outlived the franchise and is yet another example of Disney quotes reaching further than a line in an animated movie.

8 Lilo - 'Lilo & Stitch'

Image via Disney

She's an underrated heroine compared to her princess counterparts, but Lilo (voiced by Daveigh Chase) earns her rank among one of the most often quoted Disney characters. She's alright when it comes to apologies—"I'm sorry I bit you... and pulled your hair... and punched you in the face..."—but excels at being a tween girl trying to grow up with a little bit of drama—"Leave me alone to diiiiie."

It's been the inspiration for merchandise, family mantras, and tattoos for dedicated fans, but Lilo's most famous line hits home: "'Ohana' means 'family.' 'Family' means 'no one gets left behind.'" One of Disney's best lines established a legacy for a movie that's the furthest thing from its standard prince/princess tale.

7 Mushu - 'Mulan'

He's Disney's favorite animated sidekick. Brought to life by Eddie Murphy, Mushu is a ball of energy with perfect comedic timing. Acting as Mulan's (voiced by Ming-Na Wen) eyes and ears as she navigates the Chinese army disguised as a man, Mushu may not always have the best advice, but he's always the first to support her.

The audience's favorite line that's been quoted over and over (and viral on social media lip-dubs) comes after Mulan slaps Mushu during their introduction: "All right, that's it! Dishonor! Dishonor on your whole family! Make a note of this: dishonor on you, dishonor on your cow..." He's small, but mighty and has no issues reminding audiences of it, "Hey! Dragon. Dra-gon, not lizard. I don't do that tongue thing."

6 Olaf - 'Frozen'

His most famous sentiment provided audiences with the perfect confession of love for someone important in their life: "Some people are worth melting for." Frozen's Olaf (voiced by Josh Gad) is a modern animated character that not only resonated with adult audiences but more importantly gave young viewers a wholesome character to fall in love with.

From poignant, thematic lines like "Love is putting someone else’s needs before yours," or perfectly summing up his character with "Hi, I'm Olaf and I like warm hugs," Olaf is one of Disney's most innocent sidekicks that no matter how bad things get, will always have a heart of gold fans will always quote.

5 Scar - 'Lion King'

Image via Disney

From his musical number to one-liners, Scar (voiced by Jeremy Irons) is not only a villain audiences relate to—"I'm surrounded by idiots."—but also one they love to quote. The aging brother of King Mufasa (voiced by James Earl Jones), Scar is sarcastic, yet conniving as he plots his takeover of the pride. He stirs the pot with Mufasa with quips like "Oh, I shall practice my curtsy!"

RELATED: 6 Characters You Didn't Know Were Voiced by Jim Cummings

He's excellent at monologues with the best intros like "Life's not fair, is it?" and sarcastic wit: "Well, forgive me for not leaping for joy. Bad back, you know." While his villainous song revealing his scheme is iconic, Irons only sang the first half due to vocal strain with legendary voice actor Jim Cummings finishing the song. Scar's most famous line and movie scene inspires pet owners and comedic videos with "Long live the king."

4 Dory - 'Finding Nemo'

Her signature catchphrase became of the best quotes that transcended the original movie. Voiced by Ellen DeGeneres, Dory is a character that's easy to quote for audiences of all ages. She made memorizing an address seem so easy "P. Sherman, 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney." The beloved mantra "Just keep swimming" exploded into an inspirational anthem around the world leaving viewers feeling empowered to keep going when things get tough.

Dory's emotional moment with Marlin (voiced by Albert Brooks) has become the inspiration for Tik Tok and reels: "...because when I look at you, I can feel it. And-and I look at you, and I...and I'm home." Whether she's trying to speak whale or listen to her conscience (Marlin), Dory and her isms make life a little bit brighter.

3 Yzma - 'The Emperor's New Groove'

Not only is she a Disney villain that deserves her own live-action backstory, but Yzma (voiced by Eartha Kitt) is one of the best villains to quote. Her attempts to steal the throne and dispose of Kuzco (voiced by David Spade) are quickly foiled, sending her temper spiraling with more determination. Her best lines happen during the memorable entrance into her secret lair with her loyal servant Kronk (voiced by Patrick Warburton): "Pull the lever, Kronk...Wrong lever!...Why do we even have that lever?"

She doesn't need flashy musical numbers to solidify her presence in the viewers' minds. Yzma's lack of empathy is enough to not only establish her as a worthwhile Disney villain but also get a few laughs. In her introductory scene, she dismisses a royal subject that may have flown over young audiences' heads, but adult viewers caught the exchange and laughed. From the throne that isn't hers (yet), "It is no concern of mine whether or not your family has... what was it again?" The commoner responds, "Umm... food?" She follows up with, "Ha! You really should have thought of that before you became peasants!"

2 Hades - 'Hercules'

Image via Disney

A villain Disney audiences love to love, Hades (voiced by James Woods) evolved from a character young viewers didn't quite get to a character that adult audiences definitely identify with. The brother of Zeus (voiced by Rip Torn), Hades runs the underworld with a hot temper and loads of sarcasm: "You know, a little dark, a little gloomy. And, as always, hey, full of dead people. What are you gonna do?"

RELATED: Modern Animated Disney Films Deserve Iconic Villains

His outbursts are the subject of many great social media GIFS and memes, with the most iconic Hades temper tantrum occurring during his conversation with the fates who keep repeating themselves: "I KNOW YOU KNOW! I got it, I got the concept!" His best comedic bits include "Whoa. Is my hair out?", "He's a guy!" and "Memo to me, Memo to me: Maim you after my meeting."

1 Genie - 'Aladdin'

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Deserving of an Oscar for his performance as the beloved Genie of the Lamp, Robin Williams poured his heart into voicing this legendary character. With "Phenomenal cosmic powers!" and "Itty bitty living space!" Williams improvised many of his lines and impressions, sending adult audiences rolling with laughter while young viewers giggled at the over-the-top nature of the character.

From his very first line, "Oi! Ten thousand years will give you such a crick in the neck," families fell in love with Genie and his comedic nature. His musical number "Friend Like Me" will forever be solidified as one of Disney's best karaoke songs. Even with the live-action remake, nothing will top this quotable Disney performance.

KEEP READING: 10 Most Quotable Live-Action Disney Characters