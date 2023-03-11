It's a given that the media we consume influences our daily lives. Movies, especially ones watched at an impressionable age, stay with us. Animated movies in particular have a magical way of latching onto the brain that live action just can't match.

From memes to everyday use, lines from nostalgic movies and modern classics pepper our universal vocabulary. Thanks to internet meme communities, as well as genuine fan love for these animated masterpieces, iconic lines and moments, will ensure they'll never be forgotten.

1 'Shrek' (2001)

It's honestly hard to fathom the sheer cultural impact of one animated ogre, but Dreamworks' Shrek has been a cultural juggernaut since its debut. The first winner of the Best Animated Feature Oscar, the twisted fairytale about the titular ogre (Mike Myers) who wants his swamp back is beloved by now-grown kids who grew up with the movie in cinemas and on home video, as well as by a whole new generation.

The original Shrek is a meme machine, with lines like "ogres have layers," "what are you doing in my swamp?" and "better out than in, I always say!" cropping up in millennial conversation. The entire franchise is still beloved to this day, remaining a constant internet staple. The land of Far Far Away will always be near and dear to fans – this film series truly lives up to its "All Star" reputation.

2 'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

The early 2000s was an interesting time for Disney animation. Out of the studio's very varied output, The Emperor's New Groove is one that has undoubtedly broken from the pack and has only become more beloved with time. The buddy comedy adventure tells the hilarious tale of spoiled emperor Kuzco (David Spade) who must reclaim his throne and learn to be kinder to the peasants, including the kindhearted Pacha (John Goodman,) after Kuzco's been turned into a llama by his wicked former advisor Yzma (Eartha Kitt.)

Thanks to its consistently funny screenplay, this film has become one of Disney's most quotable and memed movies. In particular, Yzma and her lovable henchman Kronk (Patrick Warburton) are prime candidates for most quotable villains: once you've heard Kitt say "pull the lever, Kronk... wrong lever!" it's impossible to operate machinery without saying the line. It's always fun to break out Kronk's "oh yeah, it's all coming together" when things are going well. That's just scratching the surface of this delightfully quippy modern classic.

3 'Toy Story' (1995)

Pixar's legendary first feature-length film, Toy Story was instantly revolutionary when it premiered. The adventures of cowboy doll Woody (Tom Hanks,) space ranger action figure (Tim Allen,) and the rest of Andy's playthings are deeply beloved. The film and its sequels have spawned spinoffs, theme park rides, and real-life toys.

Of course, its popularity also comes from its lovable and immensely quotable cast of toy characters. Buzz has "to infinity and beyond!" as his catchphrase; the little green aliens saying "Ooooooooh...." whenever they're awestruck; and Woody's pull string gives him lots of in-universe iconic lines when pulled, like "there's a snake in my boot!" Plus, if there's anything Toy Story has taught the generations who love it, "you've got a friend in me" is a pretty lovely motto to have.

4 'The Road to El Dorado' (2000)

One of Dreamworks' cult classic animated features, The Road to El Dorado follows roguish swindlers Miguel and Tulio (Kenneth Branagh and Kevin Kline) as they find themselves in the fabled lost city of gold and are accidentally worshipped as gods. Though not a box office success, the comedic adventure gained a new appreciation with the advent of social media.

Tulio and Miguel's banter is fun and chock-full of useful and quotable soundbites. Since they're constantly having trouble deciding on what to do in their adventure, "Both? Both is good" and "the stars aren't in position for this tribute... stars.. can't. Not today." are great to break out when feeling indecisive.

5 'The Lion King' (1994)

One of the most successful and popular animated films of all time, Disney's The Lion King has made its mark on pop culture history. The story of the young lion Simba's coming of age and reclaiming Pride Rock from his uncle Scar is universal. Its award-winning Broadway adaptation is the highest-grossing theatrical production in history; and its live-action remake, though less critically acclaimed, still made a billion at the box office.

Its immortal popularity has only helped its quotability as it has aged. "Hakuna Matata" means "no worries" in Swahili, and thanks to the catchy song sung by Simba's buddies Timon and Pumbaa, everyone knows and loves the saying. And of course, Scar's "I'm surrounded by idiots" is always useful.

6 'Hercules' (1996)

Disney's Hercules is an animated gem with a massive cult following. This musical story based on Greek and Roman mythology follows the adventures of the titular son of Zeus and Hera (Tate Donovan) as he wins the affections of feisty Megara (Susan Egan) and faces off against Hades (James Woods) to become a hero and gain his rightful place on Olympus with his family. The Muses provide glorious musical commentary, as well as many of the iconic quips in this very quotable classic.

Thanks to the movie's ubiquity, it's hard to hear the phrase "bless my soul" without immediately responding with "Herc was on a roll!" like the Muses. Hades yelling "WHAT ARE THOSE?" at his minions Pain and Panic became a viral and quotable meme thanks to Vine in the 2010s. Meg's "I'm a damsel, I'm in distress, I can handle this, have a nice day" is a classic, empowering quote too.

7 'The Simpsons Movie' (2007)

Already one of the most iconic animated TV series of all time, The Simpsons made its leap to the big screen in 2007. The Simpsons Movie raises the stakes for the family and their hometown of Springfield when the government places a dome over the town. It's up to Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, and a pig named Plopper to save their city.

The TV series in its prime (and still to this day) has some of the funniest and most quotable dialogue of any show, so it's little wonder the movie also spawned some quotable moments of its own. Homer especially gets some gut-busting one-liners: "Thank you, giant boob lady!" and "no, this is the worst day of your life so far" are some of his funniest lines ever – but it's his little "Spider-Pig" song that became the film's runaway quotable moment, an instant earworm that was frequently used in advertisements for the movie, cementing its quotability forever.

8 'South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut' (1999)

Trey Parker and Matt Stone's adult animated comedy South Park has been bringing laughs and stirring up controversy since 1997. The pottymouth kids made their jump to feature film in 1999's outrageous musical movie South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut. In the movie, Cartman, Kenny, Kyle, and Stan sneak into the new R-rated Terrance and Phillip movie, pick up their favorite comedians' cursing habits, and end up starting a culture war between Canada and their little mountain town.

The original TV series is already a quote goldmine, with t-shirt-ready quips like "Oh my god, they killed Kenny!" and "respect mah authoritah!" The movie ups the ante with its outrageous humor, and even more outrageous musical numbers. The musical numbers are especially quoteworthy – "Blame Canada!", "What Would Brian Boitano Do?", "I'm Super! Thanks For Asking!" – their titles alone are forever memorable.

9 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

Pixar's beloved 2003 masterpiece Finding Nemo has made a splash in the lives of anyone who's watched it. The tale of anxious clownfish father Marlin (Albert Brooks) journeying out from the reef to find his son Nemo (Alexander Gould) was a massive box office hit as well as an Oscar-winning Best Animated Feature. Nemo's place in quotable pop culture is cemented thanks to its heartwarming story and charming characters, like the forgetful blue tang Dory (Ellen DeGeneres.)

Dory's wholesome mantra "just keep swimming" is probably the movie's most iconic line. More great lines the movie has brought the world include "fish are friends, not food" and "I touched the butt." Even if you've never set foot in Australia, the address "P. Sherman, 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney" is burned into the collective consciousness of a generation.

