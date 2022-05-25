Made iconic either by the style of delivery or the choice of words, movie quotes are essential in not only pivoting a movie to its emblematic status. Its crucial reputation in influencing pop culture can attract like-minded individuals to form ever-lasting bonds solely based on movie taste.

Whilst each genre sees countless memorable lines and innumerable parodies, comedy reigns superior to all in the quotable department despite not getting the same level of respect as other genres like dramas and science-fiction thrillers. From ad-libs to one-liners, these comedies definitely hits high on the mojo factor.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy: "I'm in a glass case of emotion!"

If audiences ever run out of ways to say they are upset, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) certainly amps up the game after Ron Burgundy's dog, Baxter, is thrown over a bridge by an angry biker played by Jack Black.

Produced by Judd Apatow and with Adam McKay in his directorial debut, the 2004 satirical comedy centers on a team of San Diego news reporters led by Burgundy (Will Ferrell) in the 1970s, as they clash with their female counterpart (Christina Applegate) in a male-dominated newsroom workplace. Whilst the Sex Panther works 60% of the time...everytime, Anchorman ranks high on many comedy fanatics' lists...everytime.

Ghostbusters: "We came. We saw. We kicked its ass!"

With Bill Murray's dry wit, Dan Aykroyd's geeky commentary, the late Harold Ramis' occasional breaking-out-of-character moments, and Ernie Hudson's sharp one-liners, Ghostbusters (1984) put a unique spin on the horror-comedy genre that spawns sundry merchandises, video games, and reboots.

After losing their jobs, the team of scientists eventually establishes a company called Ghostbusters in a bid to fight and capture all evil spirits lurking in New York City. As the wise Peter Venkman (Murray) says, "no job is too big, no fee is too big."

Friday: "The blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice."

For whoever that stumbles upon "Bye Felicia" and "Damn!!!" internet memes, Friday (1995) is the go-to movie for fans of buddy comedy and a side of stoner integrand.

The cult comedy classic sees unemployed friends Craig Jones (Ice Cube) and Smokey (Chris Tucker) becoming indebted to a local drug supplier after smoking some marijuana. At the time of release, the film offers audiences energetic and charming performances, especially from Tucker as well as painting a less menacing portrayal of the African-American community.

The Princess Bride: "Rest well and dream of large women."

Containing a few of the most parodied scenes in cinema history, fans of the 1987 fantasy adventure comedy not only can recite many of the film's iconic lines, newcomers may witness its sheer bewilderment in popular sitcoms like How I Met Your Mother and American Dad.

The swashbuckling romance between Westley and Princess Buttercup may make romance fans swoon, and comedy enthusiasts will be indisputably delighted and amused by The Princess Bride's unusual take on fairytale films, but how highly quotable it is which landed the film its cult classic status.

The Big Lebowski: "The Dude abides."

Amazed by John Turturro's intimidating performance as Carmine Falcone in The Batman (2022)? Prepared to be stupefied by his brief but an unforgettable moment as Jesus in The Big Lebowski (1998), a film that makes unemployment and bowling seem cool and sophisticated.

Boasting not only a likable and relatable main character - The Dude who takes the adage "go with the flow" on a whole different level, Coen Brothers' cult classic grants movie-goers diversified but equally outstanding side characters. The film is essentially about the lack of a deeper meaning in life, but that's just like...an opinion...man.

Clueless: "You're just a virgin who can't drive."

Fun fact: Brittany Murphy, who plays Tai Frasier and utters out this sassy line, was actually a virgin who couldn't drive at the time of filming.

A coming-of-age teen comedy directed by Amy Heckerling, the modern Jane Austen adaptation follows a beautiful and popular high school student Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) as she wreaks havoc in Beverley Hills. As if! The 90s classic details Cher's journey of self-discovery, eventually realizing her love for her step-brother Josh (Paul Rudd) in addition to advocating for a more purposeful life with her power and wealth.

Austin Powers Franchise: "You're the Diet Coke of evil. Just one calorie."

With Mike Myers finally making a comeback with Netflix's The Pentaverate (2022), who can forget the comedy legend's iconic roles from lovable ogre Shrek to the smashing and groovy Austin "Danger" Powers.

A tongue-in-cheek revision of the James Bond franchise, the spy action comedy follows full-time playboy and part-time secret agent Austin Powers as he travels back and forth in time to fight against his arch-nemesis - Dr. Evil (Myers). Whilst not exactly the most reliable agent who can keep his pants on, Powers' mojo is undeniably irresistible to not only his female pursuits but movie fans as well.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail: "I fart in your general direction!"

One of the best historical comedies to ever graced the screen, the Monty Python gang channels their clever wordplay and nonsensical humor again in the 1975 surreal medieval comedy.

Parodying the legend of King Arthur and his divine quest for the Holy Grail, Monty Python convincingly turns the inspiring tale into a collage of anecdotes containing killer rabbits, titillated nuns, and confounding insults from a French guard. Even loyal fans of the movie as well as newcomers to Monty Python's sardonic humor still ask the same question: "What is the air speed velocity of an unladen swallow?"

This Is Spinal Tap: "It's such a fine line between stupid and...uh...clever."

One of England's "loudest" bands, This Is Spinal Tap (1984) features a fictional heavy metal band and their roller-coaster journey in the rock music industry. Entertaining fans with hits like "Tonight I'm Gonna Rock You Tonight" and "Stonehenge", the ensemble comedy film renders viewers with rolling laughers on the ground with baffling remarks and simple ignorance mostly from the band members.

A sequel to the revolutionary mockumentary is recently announced and set to be released in 2024. Until then, fans will just have to listen to the band's "Lick My Love Pump" and wait it out.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story: "No one makes me bleed in my own blood."

Fans of the 2004 sports comedy not only can appreciate the miscellaneous ludicrous quotes the movie has presented but how the five rules of dodgeball are forever imprinted on their minds. Dodge, duck, dip, dive, and...dodge.

A sharp and witty commentary on wellness culture and masculinity, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story tells the inspirational story of a team of local misfits entering a Las Vegas dodgeball tournament to save their gym from the hands of an evil wellness corporate chain.

