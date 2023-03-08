Gangster movies reached their height of popularity in the 1930s with classics like The Public Enemy, Scarface and Little Caesar. Audiences were drawn to the genre's anti-heroes and vigilante justice that typically set the powerful and wealthy as the source of crime or corruption. The genre was revitalized during the New Hollywood movement with most notably Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece, The Godfather.

The genre's renewed popularity paved the way for modern mobster movies like Goodfellas, A Bronx Tale and Donnie Brasco. The gangster genre features some of cinema's greatest films as well as iconic lines like "Leave the gun, take the cannoli," but out of all the top contenders, these are the 10 most quotable gangster films of all time.

1 'The Public Enemy' (1931)

James Cagney's performance as self-made mobster, Tom Powers in The Public Enemy propelled him to stardom and is one of the most iconic gangster films of all time. The film has notable lines, "I ain't so tough," and "There you go with that wishin' stuff again," but its star and historic status are what seals it a spot on the list.

Cagney was a triple threat who is remembered for his deadpan comedic timing and multifaceted tough guys that established Warner Bros. as one of the leading studios for gangster films. Even though Little Caesar was released first, The Public Enemy is one the earliest gangster films that essentially set the standards of the genre.

2 'Donnie Brasco' (1997)

Johnny Depp stars in the 1997 gangster film, Donnie Brasco, along with Al Pacino and Michael Madsen. Even though Depp is the lead, Pacino carries the film with unforgettable lines, "A wise guy's always right; even when he's wrong, he's right," that qualifies Donnie Brasco as one of the most quotable gangster movies.

Pacino plays veteran mobster, Lefty, a traditional, old-school mobster, "Forget about it," who takes Brasco under his wing unaware that he's an undercover F.B.I informant. He gives Brasco notable advice throughout the film, "Why'd you pay for that drink? A wise guy never pays for his drinks" as well as stern warnings. "You don't walk out on me. I walk out on you."

3 'A Bronx Tale' (1993)

Robert De Niro made his directorial debut with A Bronx Tale, an adaption of a screenplay written by co-star Chazz Palminteri. The coming-of-age film features two prolific players from the gangster genre but De Niro's straight-laced character and wisdom from the opposing lifestyles between him and Palminteri make A Bronx Tale one of the most quotable gangster movies.

Lorenzo (De Niro) is a hardworking man who disapproves of his son's desire to associate with organized crime. "The saddest thing in life is wasted talent." He tries to explain the negative side of local boss, Sonny ("People don't love him, they fear him. There's a difference") who believes he's doing right by Lorenzo's son. "You gotta do what your heart tells you to do."

4 'Casino' (1995)

De Niro stars in Casino with Joe Pesci, Sharon Stone, James Woods and Don Rickles. De Niro plays Ace Rothstein, a meticulous casino boss and the unofficial CEO of one of Las Vegas' hottest casinos and hotels. "An equal amount of blueberries in each muffin. I don't care how long it takes. Put an equal amount in each muffin."

While Pesci's character, Nicky, is similar to his role in Goodfellas, audiences still get a kick out of his antics as the hot-headed wise guy. "This guy could f*** up a cup of coffee." Between De Niro and Pesci's banter and epic performances by an all-star cast, Casino is easily one of the most quotable gangster movies. "There are three ways of doing things around here: the right way, the wrong way, and the way I do it."

5 'The Godfather III' (1990)

Pacino returns with Diane Keaton in the third and final installment of Coppola's trilogy, The Godfather III. The actor continues to captivate audiences as Michael is riddled with guilt over his past and the choices that led him to such power. "Your enemies always get strong on what you leave behind."

The dialogue is one of the few redeeming qualities as well as scenes between Michael and his nephew, Vincent (Andy Garcia) "Never hate your enemies, it affects your judgment." While the movie doesn't live up to the success of its predecessors, it has its moments of brilliance that ensures it a place on this list. "Just when I thought I was out... they pull me back in."

6 'Scarface' (1983)

Scarface is a modern remake of Howard Hawks' 1932 gangster film starring Pacino as Tony Montana. This 1980s classic is full of iconic quotes from Pacino such as "Say hello to my little friend!" and "I always tell the truth. Even when I lie," that makes it an absolute must for this list.

Unlike Pacino's other gangster roles, Tony's much more volatile and outspoken compared to Michael Corleone. "The World is Yours!" He doesn't mince words or hold back, "All I have in this world is my balls and my word and I don't break 'em for no one" and his unmoving confidence and aggressive tone make him an unpredictable time bomb.

7 'White Heat' (1949)

After a dispute over the terms of his contract, Jame Cagney left Warner Bros. but returned to the studio several years later after falling into financial hardships. He made his return starring as the ruthless criminal, Cody Jarrett in one of the greatest gangster movies of all time, White Heat.

The movie's most famous line, "Made it, Ma! Top of the World" is a notable movie quote that has continued to influence artists and filmmakers through the years. Movies like Juice and Ricochet starring Denzel Washington as well as the crime drama, Breaking Bad all pay homage to White Heat earning it a necessary spot on this list.

8 'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

The story of the Corleone family continues in The Godfather: Part II and shows the contrast between father and son as Michael (Pacino) takes over the family business and audiences learn of Vito's past and journey to power in the United States. "Your father did business with Hyman Roth, he respected Hyman Roth, but he never trusted Hyman Roth."

The sequel surpasses the first film for some and is noted for its compelling dialogue and signature scenes, ranking it as one of the best movies in history. Unforgettable lines like "Keep your friends close but enemies closer," and epic one-liners from memorable scenes, "I know it was you, Fredo, you broke my heart!", solidify the movie's status.

9 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Ray Liotta stars in his breakout role as mafioso, Henry Hill in the modern gangster movie, Goodfellas. "As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster." The beloved 90s movie is riddled with popular one-liners and famous phrases that entitle it to a place on this list.

Several of the movie's notorious one-liners come from Pesci's character, Tommy DeVito earning him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. "Sure, mom. I settle down with a nice girl every night, then I'm free the next morning." One of the movie's notorious scenes featuring Tommy giving Henry a hard time was improvised by Pesci with Liotta during rehearsal. "I'm funny how, I mean funny like I'm a clown, I amuse you?"

10 'The Godfather' (1972)

The Godfather ushered in the new age of gangster movies and is a renowned classic movie that requires little to no introduction. Marlon Brando gives an award-winning performance as Don Vito Corleone who is widely recognized as the unofficial face of the gangster genre. "A man who doesn't spend time with his family can never be a real man."

The movie earned several Academy Awards and consists of impeccable performances with some of the most memorable lines of all time that have become a staple in cinema history. One-liners like, "I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse," and "Leave the gun, take the cannoli," credit The Godfather as one of the top quotable gangster movies.

