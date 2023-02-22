Whether it's Scream or Psycho, some horror films leave an impression. Quotable horror films have become pop culturally transcendent, entering the mainstream, inspiring new content, and offering parodies.

Popular quotes have even made themselves indistinguishable from their source. From the icy delivery of Hannibal Lecter to the maniacal violence of Jack Torrance, some have cemented themselves into the minds of moviegoers.

'Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Silence of the Lambs is a rare film. Not only was it critically acclaimed and a box office hit, but it took home five Academy Awards for all the big categories. Hannibal Lector (Anthony Hopkins) politely telling Clarice (Jodie Foster), "A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with fava beans and a nice chianti," sets the tone for a disturbed masterpiece.

A close second in memorable quotes is Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine) lowering a basket of lotion down to a girl in a hole, barking haughtily, "It rubs the lotion on its skin." The callousness and nonchalance of the villain allow the audience to fear him more than Lector, who is as much a danger locked up as Buffalo Bill is loose.

'Scream' (1996)

The quote, "What's your favorite scary movie?" evokes not just the line but the voice that comes with it. The Scream franchise has included the line, or some iteration of it, in almost all of its films. It has been spoofed by the film Scary Movie and has become a part of pop culture.

The film has had many memorable lines through the years. Whether it's Randy (Jamie Kennedy) and his rules or Stu's (Matthew Lillard) dark quips, it has been cemented into the cultural zeitgeist as one of the most quotable horror films of the twentieth century.

'Poltergeist' (1982)

Television static is a thing of the past, but snowy screens invoke the most iconic moment in Poltergeist. The Freeling family knows something sinister is happening when their daughter Carol Anne (Heather O'Rourke), who has been conversing with the static of the television, announces, "They're here."

The film remains one of the most popular horror films ever made, with the quote landing on the American Film Institutes' list of 100 best quotes. The line has been parodied in everything from Scary Movie to Family Guy and remains one of the most recognizable in film history.

'The Shining' (1980)

Stanley Kubrick's horror masterpiece is memorable on many different levels. Not only was it visually unsettling, but it remains one of the most quoted films of all time. Jack Nicolson's deranged "Here's Johnny" remains a moment that has been referenced and parodied in the forty years since the film was released.

"Here's Johnny" and the equally quotable, "All work and no play make Jack a dull boy," have been quoted and parodied in everything from The Simpsons to Finding Nemo.

'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

The Sixth Sense was a cultural phenomenon. The film launched the directorial career of M. Night Shyamalan and is one of the highest-rated films on his resume. A fearful Cole (Haley Joel Osment) whispering the line, "I see dead people," is hailed as one of the most memorable quotes of all time.

Osment has said that no one knew the line nor the movie would grow to be as popular as it did. The line has been repeated and parodied since the film's release and, more recently, the source of internet memes.

'Army of Darkness' (1992)

Army of Darkness is the third film in the Evil Dead trilogy, but arguably the most quotable. With each film getting more ridiculous, Army of Darkness leans into Ash Williams' (Bruce Campbell) misogynistic incompetency. Though the "Groovy" line first appeared in Evil Dead II, he repeats it to a much more comedic effect in the sequel.

From "This... Is my broomstick" to "Hail to the king, baby," the film consistently delivers campy one-liners. The film continues to reach new audiences that appreciate blending zany humor with horror and remains a cult classic.

'Frankenstein' (1931)

Universal's classic monster film remains one of the most popular films of all time. Frankenstein's monster (Boris Karloff) continues to be one of horror's most recognizable icons and has inspired many homages and parodies.

The line, "It's alive! It's alive!" is one of the most quoted from the film. It was repeated most notably in Mel Brook's Young Frankenstein and in Tim Burton's Frankenweenie. The quote has not only continued in popularity in the context of Frankenstein but has spurred its own derivative content like the 1974 film It's Alive and The Ramone's 1979 live album.

'The Fly' (1986)

"Be afraid. Be very afraid" is so ingrained in popular culture that many viewers don't realize it was a line from the film The Fly. The line is a warning by Geena Davis' character in the film but was also used as the film's tagline when it was being marketed.

The line itself has been repeated in Addams Family Values and Doctor Who. It has been parodied in Dexter's Laboratory and Mystery Science Theater 3000.

'The Exorcist' (1973)

The Exorcist remains one of the scariest movies of all time. When Father Damien (Jason Miller) and Father Merrin (Max von Sydow) attempt to exercise the demon from Reagan (Linda Blair), they repeat the line, "The power of Christ compels you!" The repetitiveness and the high stakes of the scene make it the most memorable of the film.

The line has been parodied by Ghostbusters,This Is The End,and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Methrough the years. But despite the humor, the line evokes the terrifying imagery of the film.

'Psycho' (1960)

Psycho is one of the most influential films of all time. Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) is one of the most iconic slashers in film history. His lines, "A boy's best friend is his mother," and "We all go a little mad sometimes," are some of the most quoted from the film.

Both quotes perfectly illustrate Bate's state of mind. The line has been quoted most notably in Scream when the identity of the Ghostface killer is revealed.

