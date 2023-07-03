Some movie lovers can watch an entire feature film (or franchise even) and quote the characters line by line for the entirety of the runtime. Others? Well, they remember the most epic lines from the most epic characters. It's a personality trait. Like good villains audiences love to root for, there are sets of villains that everyone can't stop quoting. It's easy to quote the hero, but it's more fun to quote the villain.

Their iconic lines are the product of the precise blending of chemistry between a performer and the writing within a script. For many of these characters that viewers love to echo, they've become a staple in not only cinematic culture but pop culture as well—meaning you may know the quote but haven't seen the movie. These one-liners, quips, and monologue centerpieces become common vocabulary applied to the daily lives of movie lovers.

10 Winifred Sanderson - 'Hocus Pocus'

She defines the Halloween genre and pop culture calls her flair for dramatics a "vibe." Winifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) is the fearless leader of the Sanderson Sisters witch's coven, determined to secure their immortality by sucking the lives out of Salem's children on Halloween. Her fiery demeanor and struggle to keep her sisters organized have entertained audiences of all ages.

When she's not brewing potions, she's bickering with her sisters or terrorizing the kids who brought them back to life. In her most memorable moments, audiences quote along with her lines like "It's just a bunch of hocus pocus" (however, Max did say it first), "Oh look, another glorious morning – makes me sick," "Dost thou comprehend?", "I am calm!", and the iconic lead into Halloween's best musical rendition: "I put a spell on you, and now you're mine."

9 Wicked Witch of the West - 'The Wizard of Oz'

A villain from Hollywood's golden age, the Wicked Witch of the West is a quotable villain that audiences of all kinds recognize. Behind the green and black is Margaret Hamilton, her cackling laugh and terrifying theme music scaring viewers of all kinds for over 50 years. Her Wicked Witch is a far cry from the re-imagined musical songstress of Wicked's Elphaba.

Determined to get revenge against and secure the ruby slippers from Dorothy (Judy Garland), the Wicked Witch torments the young girl as she travels to meet the Wizard in the Emerald City. The Wicked Witch's most iconic lines are "I'll get you, my pretty, and your little dog, too" and "I'm melting! Melting!" Not only is she one of the most quoted, but she's also a yearly inspiration for Halloween costumes.

8 Thanos - 'Avengers: Infinity War' & 'Avengers: Endgame'

As if it wasn't enough that these Avengers movies would go down in cinematic history, the Mad Titan would secure his own legacy as one of movie lovers' favorite villains to quote. A towering, foreboding presence, Thanos (Josh Brolin) faces off against Marvel's Avengers who attempt to stop him from harnessing the power of the infinity stones to wipe out half of humanity in order to bring balance. His feature role in these MCU movies brought fans to their knees.

From one-liners to monologues, Brolin masterfully delivered a performance that will not be forgotten. His memorable moments include "When I'm done, half of humanity will still be alive. I hope they remember you," "You should've gone for the head," "I don't even know who you are," and "I am... inevitable."

7 Col. Nathan Jessep - 'A Few Good Men'

This is a phenomenal example of a star taking words on the page and elevating them beyond just five words. Written by the masterful Aaron Sorkin, A Few Good Men is a military courtroom drama starring Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson. One of the most iconic exchanges between Cruise and Nicholson became one of the most quoted moments of all time, even by those who haven't seen the movie.

Nicholson stars as Col. Nathan Jessep who is on the witness stand as Lt. Daniel Kaffee (Cruise) attempts to question him about a conspiracy surrounding the death of a fellow Marine at Guantánamo Bay Naval Base. In a heated line of questioning Kaffee demands the truth to which Jessep delivers the famous "You can't handle the truth!" Pop culture today is still quoting this military movie.

6 Bane - 'The Dark Knight Rises'

The concluding film in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises continued with presenting viewers with quotable villains. Hiding his natural accent to adopt an American tone, Tom Hardy is Bane, a guerrilla terrorist plaguing Gotham whose presence draws the reclusive Batman (Christian Bale) from eight years of hiding. Hardy delivers a searing performance that holds the same level as the villains before him.

Bane is a villain that loves a good monologue and holds some flair for theatrics. In one of the most memorable moments of the franchise and in the good-versus-evil trope, Bane confronts Batman and how their pasts are connected. This line and it's delivery secured Hardy's performance in movie-goers minds: "Oh, you think darkness is your ally. But you merely adopted the dark; I was born in it, molded by it.

5 Hannibal Lecter - 'The Silence of the Lambs'

An Oscar-winning performance paired with Oscar-winning writing, Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter is undeniably one of the best quotable villains. An incarcerated cannibal psychiatrist, Lecter agrees to help young FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she hunts a new serial killer. Hopkins is downright terrifying, serving up unsettling conversations for not only the characters in the film but for audiences too.

His most famous line was written, but the delivery was improvised, rattling Foster as he hissed after stating, "A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti." Other quotable lines include "Good evening, Clarice," "I'm having an old friend for dinner," "Well, Clarice - have the lambs stopped screaming?" and "Oh, and Senator, just one more thing: love your suit!"

4 Tony Montana - 'Scarface'

Just saying Al Pacino, Scarface, or Tony Montana is enough to conjure the iconic quotes. In one of Pacino's most notable roles, he plays Cuban immigrant Tony Montana as he takes over a drug cartel, slowly becoming consumed by greed and power. There are multiple R-rated lines associated with Montana that audiences recognize during the runtime and quote along with the movie.

The two main lines associated with Pacino and Scarface are "Every dog has his day" and "Say hello to my little friend!" Movie lovers from the 20th and 21st-century consistently quote this villainous protagonist. He's not one to root for, but he's one to reference in real life with his these one-liners.

3 Jigsaw - 'Saw' Franchise

The deadliest game master in cinema, Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) left a large footprint in the horror genre that franchises since have been unable to match. With nine released films in the franchise—a tenth on its way in late 2023—Saw featured John Kramer and his alter ego Jigsaw seeking out individuals who lacked an appreciation for life and testing their resolve by placing them in deadly games of survival.

While Jigsaw's motives and reasoning are background plots to the continuation of his games, the focus of each film remains heavily on the people trapped within trying successfully and unsuccessfully to escape. Whether audiences have sat through zero, one, or nine of the movies, Jigsaw's iconic line "I want to play a game" instantly signals to viewers what they're watching.

2 Darth Vader - 'Star Wars'

Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones) is yet another movie character where audiences who haven't seen the franchise can still (and do) quote the infamous "I am your father" scene. In the second feature film, Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Darth Vader in the final scenes reveals to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamil) of their blood ties.

It's often misquoted as "Luke, I am your father" by viewers (and non-viewers) who don't have the same level of franchise investment as true Star Wars fans do. Darth Vader is a legendary villain that is always quoted throughout the galaxy. James Earl Jones holds a special legacy of his own for bringing the voice of one of cinema's baddest villains to life.

1 The Joker - 'The Dark Knight'

All those that raised eyebrows when Heath Ledger's casting was announced never anticipated the legacy his performance as the clown prince of Gotham would leave. In the second installment of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, the Joker pits Gotham against Batman (Christian Bale) as he attempts to force the caped crusader's hand into revealing his true identity.

An Oscar-winning performance from Ledger, this representation of Joker provided audiences with a villain whose monologues audiences actually wanted to hear more of. Of the dozens of lines audiences pull from, Joker's best include "I'm a dog chasing cars. I wouldn't know what to do with one if I caught it!", "Introduce a little anarchy," and "I'm an agent of chaos." The two now-infamous questions sending this villain into cinematic history are "You wanna know how I got these scars?" and "Why so serious?"

