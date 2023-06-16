Pop culture has seamlessly seeped into our lives. Sometimes without even realizing it, we end up quoting dialogues from our favorite movies. This shows how memorable we find some stories and how they are etched into our brains for a long time. It's not surprising then that a discussion was sparked on Reddit to determine which is the most quotable movie of all time.

However, even the Redditors were confused since everyone chimed in with new and unique suggestions. Nonetheless, we received a great list of quotable movies that get better with each rewatch. These quotable classics should be considered essential viewing.

10 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)

The Monty Python franchise of movies has garnered more popularity in recent times. Despite being released decades ago, the movies find new audiences and fans even now. The comic timing of the actors blended with the quirky story make it one of the greatest movies ever made.

Set in ancient times, the movie revolves around King Arthur’s adventures across the globe in search of the Holy Grail. The emerging obstacles are full of humor and silliness. That’s what makes Redditors remember and quote the dialogues whenever they find themselves in precarious situations. To this, user wjbc says, “For me, it's a race between Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) and Airplane! (1980). But I'm pretty old, I don't know if young people still quote those movies or not.”

9 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Probably one of the best adventure movies of all time, The Princess Bride has a stellar cast with humorous and exciting elements. When a girl from royalty falls for a boy from a regular farm, things get tense as the two worlds collide. When Westley goes out to get a job, he gets attacked by a pirate named Inigo Montaya.

While numerous users agree and suggest the same movie, TeamStark31 quotes the most memorable line from the movie, “My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”

8 'Airplane!' (1980)

Nobody can possibly imagine the chaos and dread of the moment when a novice pilot has to land a plane full of passengers, until you watch this movie. Striker is afraid of flying, but when the crew falls prey to food poisoning, he has to step up and take charge. What follows is a set of hilarious consequences when Striker is put in charge of people’s safety.

User Boonicious aptly highlights the impact of the movie. “Airplane! hands down. You can use practically every line of that film in everyday conversation, just the other day when our production server was melting down a senior ops guy on the call said ‘looks like I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue.’”

7 'Spaceballs' (1987)

A comedy movie with science fiction elements has the potential to be rewatchable and constantly quotable. Spaceballs proves this true when the protagonist resolves to free the kidnapped princess with his loyal yet quirky sidekick. Mel Brooks directed and produced the movie.

Many users chimed in with this movie’s name with claims such as markphil4580 who says, “For real. We ain't found s**t! I told you never to call me on this wall! ...endlessly quotable.”

6 'Mean Girls' (2004)

If you think things in trend are “so fetch!” then you know why Mean Girls is on this list. Filled with iconic characters, quotable dialogues, and a quirky story, this movie never fails to entertain fans. The rivalry between Cady and Regina George became the epitome of battles. They go toe-to-toe to become the most popular girl in school.

Redditor VegetableGiraffe131 makes the perfect comment, “Mean Girls is so fetch” To which, matrixinthepark gives a fitting response, “Stop trying to make fetch happen,” showing once more just how quotable the movie is.

5 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

The Big Lebowski is a hilarious movie directed by the Coen Brothers, with various twists and turns. It all starts when two thugs mistakenly pee on the wrong Lebowski’s rug. When the latter goes to the millionaire Lebowski to get compensated, he unravels a case of kidnapping that brings him immense trouble.

Some of The Big Lebowski's quotes are so memorable that users like AMJ_004 and The_Swayzie_Express don't even have to mention the name of the movie and instead have just chimed in with their comments “Look, Larry. Have you ever heard of Vietnam?” and “Do you see what happens, Larry?”

4 'Dumb and Dumber' (1994)

Released in 1994 and as suggested by Redditor ButtsCarlton97, "Dumb and Dumber" quickly became a cult classic and a staple in the world of comedy. Packed with hilarious one-liners and absurd scenarios, this film has provided endlessly quotable moments that continue to be referenced and cherished by fans.

"So you're telling me there's a chance!" being one of the many iconic lines perfectly captures the optimism and sheer cluelessness of Lloyd, played by Jim Carrey. It has been adopted as a go-to phrase to express hope in unlikely situations, emphasizing the power of unwavering positivity.

3 'Kung Pow: Enter the Fist' (2002)

According to Redditor sakamake, "Kung Pow: Enter the Fist", released in 2002 is one of the most quotable movies. It is a unique martial arts comedy that takes a humorous spin on the classic kung fu genre. Its over-the-top action sequences and quirky dialogue have solidified it as a quotable favorite among movie enthusiasts.

Some of the many memorable quotes from this film are "I implore you to reconsider.", "Wimp Lo, you have the strength of a baby... and the scent of a woman." and "Wee-ooh, wee-ooh, wee-ooh." These lines add unconventional humor and absurdity to any situation, showcasing the film's unique blend of martial arts and comedy.

2 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

The user anthrax9999 says, “It's not a motorcycle, baby, it's a chopper.” This is only one of the various dialogues from the cult favorite movie, Pulp Fiction. With four different stories converging at some point throughout the movie, the film quickly became a fan favorite. It showcases the state of crime and violence in California.

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the movie has an amazing star cast with phenomenal performances. The best part is the actors don’t make the movie, but the plot and intertwined stories make it stand out. Other than that, the movie created a demand for a burger as well, rightly pointed out by Redditor subpar_cardiologist, “Big Kahuna Burger!”

1 'Casablanca' (1942)

Mentioned by Redditor BlitheringEediot, Casablanca, released in 1942, is a timeless romantic drama set against the backdrop of World War II. Known for its memorable performances and emotionally charged dialogue, this film has left an indelible mark on popular culture, with numerous quotes that have stood the test of time.

The timeless quotes in this film capture the essence of love, longing, and sacrifice, resonating with audiences across generations. Casablanca's dialogues continue to be referenced and celebrated, making it one of the most quotable movies of all time which is proved by Redditor Warm-Enthusiasm-9534's words, "When I finally watched it, I discovered I'd heard like 90% of the dialogue already."

