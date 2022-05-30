The Star Wars universe continues to expand and bring in new characters and expand on old ones. Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi is getting a much-deserved spin-off series that will cover his time on Tatooine between Episode III and Episode IV.

Obi-Wan is a fixture in the Star Wars mythos; he is one of the strongest Jedi ever to live and also happens to be very quotable. "You were the Chosen One" was one of his most memorable, but some of the Jedi Master's best lines from the film are rooted in his character and can even be relatable today.

"In my experience, there's no such thing as luck." — 'A New Hope' (1977)

While giving Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) a crash course in using the Force, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) remarks that Luke's deflections against the training droid were nothing but luck. Han, of course, has no belief in the Force, but Obi-Wan's (Sir Alec Guinness) interactions with both of them reflect a more profound growth of him as a Jedi.

He is forcing the hotshot pilot to reconsider his thoughts and instill further the confidence in Luke that he is capable of far more than he thinks. It is a bit ironic, though, because Obi-Wan has certainly had his fair share of luck, especially against Darth Maul.

"Only a Sith deals in absolutes." — 'Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

This is, in itself, an absolute and a window into the thinking of the Jedi Order. However, Anakin's (Hayden Christensen) initial line that sparked this was, "If you're not with me, then you're my enemy." That is also an absolute, which makes you think, how different are the Jedi and Sith?

To be sure, it is a moment that broke Obi-Wan's heart, as he was confident that at this point, his apprentice could not be saved by the hold the Dark Side had on him.

"You'll never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy." — 'A New Hope' (1977)

Hilariously mean, accurate, and again, ironic. Not 30 seconds after entering Mos Eisley Cantina, Luke is accosted by two rogues claiming they don't like him. Had Obi-Wan not been there, Luke would've been in quite the jam.

Then, in the very next scene, the heroes are introduced to Han Solo, a bounty hunter who would become their closest ally. Mos Eisley isn't all bad, but it's still mostly filled with scum and villainy.

"I'm not brave enough for politics." — 'Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Maybe the most relatable line to come out of Star Wars. Obi-Wan graciously steps away to allow Anakin to soak up the limelight and be the "poster boy" for their victory against Count Dooku.

However, this line is mostly a lie as Obi-Wan states to Anakin that his allegiance is "to the Republic, to Democracy." Hence, it was probably just a way for him to avoid dealing with people outside the Jedi Council. It's safe to assume this is the most quoted Obi-Wan line at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

"I have the high ground." — 'Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Strategically, Obi-Wan did, have the high ground. As a matter of fact, Obi-Wan was in the exact opposite scenario in Phantom Menace (1999) during his fight with Darth Maul, where Maul had the high ground, yet Obi-Wan was able to win due to the Sith's arrogance; similar to this fight with Anakin.

Added to the fact that Anakin had forsaken all his teachings out of his fears and was seduced by the Dark Side, Obi-Wan stayed true to the Order and continued to have the moral high ground.

"Who is more foolish? The fool, or the fool who follows him? — 'A New Hope' (1977)

Another witty quote of wisdom from Old Ben Kenobi. Obi-Wan has undoubtedly led as the fool but has also done the following, especially when it comes to some rash decisions Anakin has made beside him on the battlefield.

This is an interesting philosophical question; it also feels like Obi-Wan's version of "If your friends jumped off a bridge, would you do it?"

"An elegant weapon for a more civilized age." — 'A New Hope' (1977)

The Lightsaber and many of the fight scenes in Star Wars were directly inspired by Japanese Samurai culture. The fights were slower, precise, calculated, and elegant. That is what a Lightsaber is.

Obi-Wan has misplaced nostalgia. When the Empire didn't exist, and the Jedi were the predominant force, yes, but a time of war nonetheless. Obi-Wan spent most of his adult years in battle and subsequently spent most of his adult life hiding on Tatooine.

"So what I told you was true, from a certain point of view." — 'Return of the Jedi' (1983)

Seemingly a lie that is molded into a philosophical life lesson. The shock that Anakin and Vader were the same was certainly a shock for Luke, but it was how Obi-Wan kept Luke safe and on the path to defeating the Empire and, in a way, processed his grief about Anakin.

Obi-Wan explains that the beliefs in one's life depend significantly on perspective. It is a lesson that holds great value in reality and is the key to understanding others and their motives.

"Goodbye, old friend, may the Force be with you." — 'Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Unbeknownst to both of them, this would be the last time Obi-Wan and Anakin would see each other before their battle on Mustafar. In the same scene, Anakin apologizes for not appreciating Obi-Wan, and Obi-Wan praises Anakin for becoming a far greater Jedi than him. And it was Anakin who initiated the first "May the Force be with you."

Indeed, if they were together, things wouldn't have gone down as they did, but it was all part of Palpatine's plan. Tragically, neither of them could see the other before everything changed.

"You were the Chosen One!..." — 'Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Obi-Wan's most vulnerable moment as a Jedi. The Jedi are forbidden from emotional attachment because they are taught that it leads to greed, which will inevitably lead to the Dark Side.

Obi-Wan cries out to Anakin, "I loved you," and it calls back to Anakin's rationale to Padme that the Jedi are actually "encouraged to love." Obi-Wan is forced to stop his brother and watch him be engulfed in flames is arguably the most emotional moment in all of Star Wars.

