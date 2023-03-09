Superhero movies have become a cultural phenomenon over the past few decades, captivating audiences worldwide with their larger-than-life characters, thrilling action sequences, and inspiring messages. However, what sets these films apart is their ability to provide memorable quotes that fans can't help but repeat time and time again.

Superhero franchises such as The Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC have always been a source of inspiration for people around the world. These characters have become an integral part of popular culture, from showcasing their heroes' amazing powers to their witty and unforgettable one-liners. Movies such as Spider-Man and The Dark Knight have quotes that need to be spoken out loud the minute you think of them.

1 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

The first solo Captain America movie follows the beginning of this super-soldiers story. During World War II, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), a skinny and frail man, joins the army to make a difference and is given a super-soldier serum. With this new power, he is tasked with stopping Red Skull from using the Tesseract for world domination.

Captain America is known for his unwavering dedication to his beliefs, and his iconic quote, "I can do this all day," perfectly captures that. This powerful statement proves his continuous commitment to doing what's right. When people think of Captain America, that line is typically the first to come to mind. His other quotes, such as "I don't want to kill anyone" and "You're taking all the stupid with you," quickly made him a fan-favorite superhero everyone believes deserves happiness.

2 'Black Panther' (2018)

Ryan Coogler's iconic movie follows T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as he is crowned king of Wakanda after his father's untimely death. During this leadership change, T'Challa happens among Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), who attempts to claim the throne. The Black Panther must stop Killmonger's plans to expose Wakanda and start a global revolution.

The famous battle cry of "Wakanda forever!" is engrained in its viewers' minds. It not only became the unsaid slogan of the movie but truly captures the essence of the battles they fought and the people's love for their country. The quote and its accompanying gesture are said to this day to honor Chadwick Boseman and this beloved movie.

3 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

The climactic finale of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga is filled with unforgettable moments. It follows the surviving members of the Avengers and their allies as they attempt to reverse Thanos' (Josh Brolin) actions in Infinity War. The story of this band of heroes is coming to a close as they work together once more to save everyone.

As the best last movie of the Avengers trilogy, one of the most popular quotes is Captain America's rallying cry, "Avengers, assemble!" This iconic catchphrase comes straight from the comics, but it's the first time being said onscreen. The scene's intensity alone leaves a lasting impression on its viewers. Even Iron Man's "I love you 3000" to his daughter is still referenced years after the movie's release.

4 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

One of the most acclaimed superhero movies of all time is none other than The Dark Knight. The vigilante Batman works with police lieutenant James Gordon (Gary Oldman) and district attorney Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) to knock down organized crime in Gotham City. It features a powerful performance from the late Heath Ledger as the Joker, who derails their efforts and causes chaos.

Ledger's chilling monologue, "Why so serious?" has become one of the most quoted lines in movie history. The simple yet menacing delivery is what keeps it in the minds of its fans. The Joker's enjoyment throughout the movie seemed to prove that Batman's villain was having more fun than him. Almost every line the Joker says is considered iconic by anyone who watches, including "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

5 'The Batman' (2022)

This reboot of the Batman film franchise follows a sadistic serial killer, the Riddler (Paul Dano), as he murders key political figures in Gotham. Batman (Robert Pattinson) is forced to put his investigation skills to the test to find the city's hidden corruption and end all the killing. He crosses paths with Selina Kyle and decides to work with her.

Batman's dark and brooding persona has made him one of the most popular superheroes of all time. However, his simple yet powerful introduction has become his most quotable monologue from "I am the shadows" to "I am vengeance." Even his simple iconic line "I'm Batman" is well-known throughout the whole world.

6 'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Sam Raimi's screenplay is iconic, to say the least. In the final installment of his Spider-Man trilogy, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) prepares for his future with Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst), all the while facing three new villains: Uncle Ben's actual killer, Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church), who becomes Sandman; his best friend, Harry Osborn (James Franco), and a rival photographer who transforms into Venom, Eddie Brock (Topher Grace).

Tobey Maguire's portrayal of the web-slinging hero introduced a new generation to the character and is one of the best Pre-MCU Marvel movies. This classic Uncle Ben quote, "With great power comes great responsibility," has become the essence of Parker's entire moral code. This resonated with fans for decades as a reminder that Spider-Man's powers come with a duty to protect others. When he finds the symbiote and lets it take over him, not only is his dance iconic, but his line of "I'll throw some dirt in your eye" is just as repeatable.

7 'Iron Man' (2008)

Robert Downey Jr.'s performance as Tony Stark/Iron Man kick-started the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His ego gets him captured by a terrorist group, which forces him to build weapons while they hold other ones he's already made. During his captivity, he builds a mechanized suit of armor and identifies himself as Iron Man.

Stark's line, "I am Iron Man," at the end of the film became a defining symbol of his arrogance and confidence, but mainly a meme-worthy catchphrase. Even his later line in The Avengers, "Genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist," perfectly captures Stark's larger-than-life personality in one of the highest-rated MCU movies on Letterbox. It's the perfect example of how Marvel characters, especially Stark, are not afraid to boast about their abilities and accomplishments.

8 'The Incredibles' (2004)

After a government mandate required all supers to hide their powers and named their kind the enemy, Bob (Craig T. Nelson) and Helen Parr (Holly Hunter) attempt to live a normal suburban life. Unable to accept that, Bob and his best friend, Lucius Best (Samuel L. Jackson), continue using their powers to help people. This drew the family into a confrontation with a vengeful fan-turned-foe, Syndrome (Jason Lee).

Frozone's monologue that starts with asking his wife, "Honey, where's my super suit?" has become a well-known quote to all who have watched. Although it's a simple question, it ends in a blown-out argument about a suit. Other repeated quotes by watchers include Dash (Spencer Fox) saying, "We survived, but we're dead!" and Edna (Brad Bird) with her iconic dramatics: "No capes!"

9 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

In Wonder Woman, the Amazon princess, Diana decides to use her powers for good and stop World War I. Instead of hiding at home in Themyscira, she works with an American pilot and spy, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), to end the war, knowing that the conflict first began by their longtime enemy, Ares. Him crash-landing on their island helped her discover herself.

Gal Gadot's portrayal of the Amazonian warrior princess was a breakthrough moment as the best action franchise led by women, especially for female superheroes. Her defiant line, "I will fight for those who cannot fight for themselves," perfectly encapsulates Wonder Woman's sense of justice and compassion. Other quotes such as "I'm the man who can!" and "What I do is not up to you" further establishes her as a force to be reckoned with, which can translate to everyone that watches.

10 'Man of Steel' (2013)

Zack Snyder depicts Superman's origin story in Man of Steel. After landing on Earth, Clark Kent learns he is a super-powered alien from the planet Krypton. With these powers, he becomes Earth's protector and is nicknamed Superman. He must fight against General Zod (Michael Shannon) to stop him from destroying all of humanity.

Superman is a popular superhero that everyone wants to be at least once in their life. He isn't just a superhero but an inspiration to people worldwide. His parents (biological and adoptive) offered words of wisdom: "In time, you will help them accomplish wonders" and "Then make [the world] small" to Kent to express his ability to make the world better than he left it. As one of the best Superman portrayals, his ability to do whatever he needs to can resonate with any audience if they're willing.

