Teen movies have captured audiences' attention since the 1980s and continue to top box offices. It could be their attempt to help teens find themselves on the big screen or their reflection of popular culture that makes them so appealing to audiences. Still, whatever the reason, fans adore teen movies and particularly love to quote them.

Whether it is the occasional “Come on, give me some of your tots!” shouted at lunchtime or the declaration that “On Wednesdays we wear pink,” these teen movies are totally quotable.

1 ‘Clueless’ (1995)

Clueless follows the story of wealthy high school student Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone), who plays matchmaker for her friends while navigating the social hierarchy of Beverly Hills. She also befriends a new student and decides to give her a makeover out of her altruism.

Clueless has endured as a beloved classic for its blend of sharp wit and social satire and its light-hearted teen comedy tone. The characters are aspirational, while the setting of Beverly Hills provides a glamorous backdrop for the story. The film provided unforgettable lines such as:

"As if!" (Cher's catchphrase)

"What's the point? Everywhere you go has valet..." (Cher)

2 ‘10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Directed by Gil Junger, 10 Things I Hate About You tells the story of high school student Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles), pursued by the new student Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who a classmate pays to ask her out. As they navigate their feelings for each other, Kat's sister Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) is also pursued by several suitors, leading to a series of misunderstandings.

This modern retelling of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew is witty and relatable. The film's themes of self-discovery and the power of love have made it a timeless classic. Some of the excellent quotable lines from the movie are:

"I'm not a baby; I'm a woman." (Kat)

"I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." (Kat)

3 ‘Mean Girls' (2004)

Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), a high school student who moves from Africa and falls in with The Plastics, a popular clique led by the manipulative Regina George (Rachel McAdams), is the basis for Mean Girls. As Cady becomes more like The Plastics, she realizes their shallow nature and sets out to take them down.

Mean Girls continues to be a popular movie for its depiction of the social dynamics of school and its commentary on the dangers of cliques and bullying. The film's clever and quotable dialogue, which includes many witty one-liners and memorable catchphrases, has helped to solidify it as a cultural phenomenon that continues to be celebrated and quoted today. Some often quoted lines from the film include:

"That's so fetch!" (Gretchen, portrayed by Lacey Chabert )

) "She doesn't even go here!" (Damian, portrayed by Daniel Franzese )

4 ‘Bring It On' (2000)

Bring It On follows the story of Torrance Shipman (Kirsten Dunst), the newly elected captain of a successful cheerleading squad, who discovers that their routines were stolen from another squad. As they prepare for the national championships, Torrance and her squad must devise new routines while dealing with rivalries.

This film offers a unique and entertaining take on the world of competitive cheerleading, showcasing the sport's athleticism and creativity while exploring the challenges of growing up. Plus, the film's script is clever and humorous. Some of the more quotable lines are:

"This isn't a democracy; it's a theocracy." (Torrance)

"Spirit fingers! You can't hear them, but they're there." (Sparky, portrayed by Ian Roberts )

5 ‘The Breakfast Club’ (1985)

John Hugh’s coming-of-age comedy The Breakfast Club recounts the story of five high school students from different cliques who spend a Saturday together in detention. As they confront their differences, they form unexpected bonds and challenge social stereotypes.

The Breakfast Club is a genuine portrayal of teenage angst and the struggles of adolescence. Moreover, the film's iconic script, which features many poignant and memorable lines, continues to be quoted and celebrated today. The characters' dialogue has become ingrained in pop culture and remains a staple of teen movies. Some of those iconic lines are:

"Does Barry Manilow know that you raid his wardrobe?" (Bender, portrayed by Judd Nelson )

) "The next time I have to come in here, I'm crackin' skulls." (Vernon, portrayed by Paul Gleason )

6 ‘Ferris Bueller's Day Off' (1986)

A high school student named Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) fakes being sick to skip school and spends the day in downtown Chicago with his girlfriend and best friend, all while avoiding being caught by his parents and the school's dean in the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. As they encounter various adventures, Ferris breaks the fourth wall to address the audience, adding to the film's playful tone.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off lasting themes of rebellion and the desire to break free from societal expectations make the movie as related today as it was when it was released. As for memorable quotes, Ferris Bueller's Day Off has many iconic lines that fans still love to quote today. Here are a few examples:

"Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." (Ferris)

"Bueller? Bueller? Bueller?" (Economics Teacher portrayed by Ben Stein )

7 ‘American Pie' (1999)

American Pie divulges the story of four high school friends who make a pact to lose their virginity by prom night, leading to comical and often embarrassing mishaps and misunderstandings. As they work through their relationships, they come to understand the real value of friendship.

American Pie humor is often bawdy and irreverent but includes unique characters who have become memorable figures in pop culture, and their dialogue has become ingrained in America’s collective consciousness. Some of those memorable lines are:

“This one time, at band camp..." (Michelle, portrayed by Alyson Hannigan )

) "We'll Just Tell Your Mother That We Ate It All." (Jim’s Dad portrayed by Eugene Levy )

8 ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ (2004)

Napoleon Dynamite is the story of an awkward and eccentric teenager named Napoleon Dynamite (Jon Heder), who helps his friend run for class president while dealing with his dysfunctional family and personal struggles. He proves to be a skilled dancer while helping his friend's campaign.

Napoleon Dynamite's unique blend of quirky humor, nostalgia, and relatable characters has made it a cult classic. Many of the film's most famous quotes are associated with its oddball characters, the film's deadpan humor, and bizarre personalities. Some popular lines from the movie include:

"Tina, you fat lard, come get some dinner!" (Napoleon)

"Your mom goes to college!" (Kip, portrayed by Aaron Ruell )

9 ‘The Hate You Give' (2018)

Directed by George Tillman Jr. and based on the 2017 novel of the same name, The Hate U Give follows the story of Starr Carter (Amandla Stenberg), a high school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her unarmed friend at the hands of a police officer, and the impact it has on her life and community. As Starr becomes an advocate for justice and confronts systemic racism, she must find her voice.

The Hate U Give is a powerful and important film that remains relevant and resounding amid ongoing social justice and equality struggles. Its message of speaking out against injustice. Many of the film's most famous quotes are associated with its powerful message about speaking out against injustice and people using their voices to effect change. Some famous lines from the movie include:

"What's the point of having a voice if you're gonna be silent in those moments you shouldn't be?" (Starr)

"Brave doesn't mean you're not scared. It means you go on even though you're scared." (Starr's mother -Lisa Carter portrayed by Regina Hall)

10 ‘Superbad’ (2007)

Superbad narrates the story of two high school seniors, Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera), who are determined to party before graduation. As they embark on a wild night of adventure with their friend Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), they learn the value of their friendship.

Due to its timeless themes of friendship, adolescence, and coming-of-age, as well as its irreverent humor and unforgettable characters,Superbad continues to be popular and quoted today. Some of the most famous lines from the movie are associated with its raunchy, irreverent humor and its portrayal of teenage awkwardness and anxiety. A few of these iconic lines are:

"I am McLovin!" (Fogell)

"It's like the most fun you can have without actually having fun." (Seth)

