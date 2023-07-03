Just like countless television series have offered viewers compelling storylines and relatable characters, it is no news that, throughout the years, a vast range of TV shows were also quite capable of providing audiences with memorable quotes for them to use on a daily basis.

Strong writing is, of course, one of the key aspects of a memorable story, and great dialogue does obviously stand out, so much so that worldwide viewers are often able to recall lines from their favorite shows years after having seen them and apply them to the most diverse real-life situations. From Scrubsto Futurama, users on Reddit share their takes on which are the most quotable series ever made.

10 'Scrubs' (2001-2010)

Image via ABC

This NBC medical drama is one of the most beloved in the genre. Set in the fictional teaching Sacred Heart Hospital, the series follows John Dorian (Zach Braff) as he attempts to make a successful medical career for himself.

RELATED: The Most Accurate Medical TV Show Might Surprise You

On Reddit, Riverrat423 believes that Scrubs is one of the most quotable television series ever, highlighting a character's lines in particular: "Especially Dr. Cox," they wrote. In the replies, Redditors shared their favorite lines on the show. "I wish I could whistle through my teeth like Dr. Cox," RagingAardvark admitted.

9 'SpongeBob SquarePants' (1999-)

Image via ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks

Even after 24 years, SpongeBob SquarePants remains one of the most popular and referenced animated television series out there, and for good reason. The fun TV show features several great jokes while it narrates the adventures of a square yellow sponge named Spongebob, who lives in the city of Bikini Bottom on the floor of the Pacific Ocean.

The audience's love for the series' animated characters and their lines is very clear. "I average multiple [Spongebob] quotes a day, to my wife's disdain," thefarsideinside wrote on the website. "[Spongebob] quotes and memes have percolated throughout the entire internet culture," Con_loo rightfully added.

8 'The Office' (2005-2013)

Image via NBC

A highly entertaining workplace mockumentary depicting the everyday lives of ordinary employees at the Scranton branch of a fictional paper company, The Office is often considered one of the most hilarious series of its genre and widely known for its popular Internet memes and reaction videos.

Ultimately, the element that ended up playing a huge part in Greg Daniels' comedy show's popularity is, for the most part, its unforgettable dialogue (and iconic lines). On a thread where Reddit users shared their favorite quotes from the series, RaisinNumber9 remarks that "[The Office] should be top comment for Creed quotes alone," a comment with which many agree.

7 'Parks and Recreation' (2009-2015)

Image via NBC

From the same creator of The Office, Parks and Recreation is a comedy series revolving around a midlevel bureaucrat in an Indiana Parks and Recreation Department, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), and her journey to boost her career by helping a local nurse turn a former construction site into a public park.

When asked what TV series is full of quotable lines, Reddit user evansgambit80 could not help mentioning the show: "[Parks and Recreation], especially Ron Swanson's quotes!" Nkbc13 admits that they "have no idea" how the comment is so high up but are really glad it is. "They tried to make him look like an absurd libertarian but he mostly just sounds reasonable," the user wrote.

6 'Community' (2009-2015)

Image via NBC

In this engaging sitcom, a former lawyer (Joel McHale) enrolls in a community college after his secret about fabricating his Bachelor's degree is out. He eventually starts a Spanish study group to become friends with one of the students in his Spanish class but ends up accidentally creating a community.

RELATED: 10 Running Jokes 'Community: The Movie' Should Continue

Amidst many comments praising the show's unforgettable lines, Epicjay admitted that Community is one of the most "airtight shows" they have ever watched. "It very rarely misses a beat." Featuring a good dose of humor and three-dimensional characters, this show is guaranteed to hook viewers (especially those who love the genre).

5 'South Park' (1997-)

Image via Comedy Central

South Park follows the antics of four irreverent elementary school students, Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny, in the sleepy town of South Park, Colorado. The 1997 series was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone and is still streaming today.

Among many comments quoting the series' most memorable lines under macaronsforeveryone "South Park" comment, WnDelPiano mentioned the famous "Aaaaaaaaand it's gone," to which Trichotome replied saying that there are indeed many unforgettable lines from the show and that they "got to use that one in a talk to some students a few days back, when talking about the importance of saving your work."

4 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005-)

Image via FX Network

Regarded by many as one of the funniest series currently streaming, this Rob McElhenney comedy show starring actor and director Danny DeVito follows five friends and proprietors of an Irish pub in Philadelphia as they go on about their days.

AlthoughIt's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's dark humor may not appeal to everyone, the show certainly has a big fandom (with several admirers having some of the most famous lines engraved in their brains). "This is by far peak comedy," Fire_And_Blood_7 said. "I personally think it’s the best comedy ever put on television."

3 'Arrested Development' (2003-2019)

Image via Netflix

Revolving around the dysfunctional Bluth family (mostly Orange Country socialites that run a housing development company), Arrested Development illustrates Michael Bluth's (Jason Bateman) struggle to take over the family affair after his father, the family's patriarch, is imprisoned.

Mitchell Hurwitz's well-written comedy is assuredly essential viewing in the genre, standing tall among the most quotable shows on Reddit. "It's a banana, Michael. What could it cost, 10 dollars?" Why_not_bud wrote, quoting one of the most famous Jessica Walter lines when TurkeyDinner547 mentioned the series.

2 'King of the Hill' (1997-)

Image via 20th Television

First released in 1997, this legendary animation comedy by Greg Daniels and Mike Judge is easily one of the most referenced shows even all these years later, and understandably so. Following a salesman in Texas as he attempts to deal with his family and work life, the series serves as a commentary and satire of the "average" American life.

RELATED: 'King Of The Hill' Reboot Coming to Hulu With Original Cast Returning

King of the Hill's impact on pop culture is undeniable, and the answers of many users on the website just prove the point. Although The Simpsons was also mentioned in m_nels' comment in the first place, the latter seemed to have gathered more attention, with lots of people quoting lines from the show in the replies.

1 'Futurama' (1999-)

Image via Fox Network

Centering on the adventures of a pizza boy who is cryogenically and accidentally stored for a thousand years and resurrected on December 31, 2999, David X. Cohen and Matt Groening's Futurama is a top-notch animated show that blends comedy and science fiction to amazing results.

Given how large the fandom is for the show and how great the content it delivers is, it only makes sense that many people believe it to be the most quotable of all. "I am so glad this is the top comment, because half of my vocabulary is [straight-up] [Futurama] quotes," Bitpix3l proudly admitted on the platform.

KEEP READING: The Most Iconic TV Show Quotes of All Time, According to Reddit