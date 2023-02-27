Westerns are known for their tales of the Old West and heroic cowboys who are portrayed by iconic stars like John Wayne, Eli Wallach and Clint Eastwood. The genre was born with classics such as The Good, Bad, Ugly, and The Searchers inspiring modern Westerns like Unforgiven and Tombstone.

Several signature Westerns stand out for their memorable dialogue and quick-drawn one-liners that are considered to be some of cinema's greatest scenes. Out of all the stories from the Wild West including The Outlaw Josey Wales and True Grit, these are the 10 most quotable Western movies.

1 'The Searchers' (1956)

The Searchers is a classic Western starring John Wayne as Ethan Edwards who has an infamous reoccurring line, "that'll be the day." Edwards relies on the phrase as his go-to response for anything he thinks will never happen including the day he dies.

The quote's inspiration to singer Buddy Holly, for his hit song, 'That'll be the day' secures its spot on this list. After seeing The Searchers together, Holly and fellow band member, Jerry Allison were working on a song when Allison jokingly commented how it would be to write a hit song. Holly subconsciously replied, "that'll be the day."

2 'The Outlaw Josey Wales' (1976)

Clint Eastwood directed and stars in The Outlaw Josey Wales as the title character whose quick, sarcastic one-liners make it a top quotable Western. In one scene, Wales appears to be outnumbered as several men on horseback show up. Wales keeps his cool, calmly asking, "Are you gonna pull those pistols or whistle Dixie?"

Another memorable moment of the movie is when Wales encounters a bounty hunter who spots Wales standing in the shadows of a saloon. When the lawman rationalizes his career choice and intention of taking him in, Wales, without flinching, cooly replies, "dyin' ain't much of a living, boy."

3 'True Grit' (1959)

Wayne stars in the iconic Western, True Grit as Rooster Cogburn whose straightforward advice like 'looking back is a bad habit' and pessimistic attitude qualifies the movie as a contender on the list. When Mattie (Kim Darby) tries to scare a rat away, Cogburn shares a bit of his cynical wisdom with her.

The former U.S. marshal mocks Mattie's non-violent choice by pointing his pistol at the animal like he would a criminal who he's attempting to apprehend. He solidifies his point with, "you can't serve papers on a rat, baby sister. You gotta kill him or let him be."

4 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Eastwood's Oscar-winning movie, Unforgiven, is noted for its renowned performances and powerful dialogue making it an essential on this list. The movie consists of several unforgettable scenes with memorable lines including the pivotal scene when Bill Munny (Eastwood) tells The Kid, "it's a hell of a thing killing a man. You take away everything he's got and everything he's ever gonna have."

Munny's confrontation with Little Bill (Gene Hackman) and his posse at Skinny's saloon is another scene with vital one-liners. After shooting Skinny on the spot for displaying Ned's body out front, Little Bill iconically scolds Munny for killing an unarmed man. Without skipping a beat, Munny replies, "he should have armed himself if he's going to decorate his saloon with my friend."

5 'The Magnificent Seven' (1960)

In The Magnificent Seven, Chris (Yul Brynner) is the leader of the seven who deals out straightforward wisdom and deadpan lines including 'he's a good gun, and we're not going to a church social.' While Chris is a man of few words, the outlaw, Calvera (Wallach), carries many of the movie's most memorable lines.

Calvera uses humor to make light of his evil misdeeds, "we have a saying here: a thief who steals from a thief is pardoned for one hundred years." In Calvera's final scene, his vulnerability exposes his genuine confusion as he asks Chris, "You came back for a place like this. Why? A man like you. Why?" but dies before ever hearing the answer.

6 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

Henry Fonda and Charles Bronson star in the Spaghetti Western, Once Upon a Time in the West as an unlikely duo who protect a young widow from a gunman. The movie is one of the most quotable Westerns due to the signature style of legendary filmmaker, Sergio Leone and subtly comic relief, "How can you trust a man who wears both a belt and suspenders? Man can't even trust his own pants."

Similar to Leone's other Westerns, the riddled dialogue in Once Upon a Time in the West slowlybuilds suspense throughout the film."When you've killed four, it's easy to make it five" and "Instead of talking, he plays. And when he better play, he talks," are just as effective as the intense action in this quotable Western.

7 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' (1962)

John Ford's The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is a monumental Western starring Wayne, Lee Marvin and Jimmy Stewart. Wayne's sharp words of wisdom and peaceful cynicism make this movie worthy of a spot on the list. "It ain't mannerly in the west to let a fella drink by himself."

While the town continues to be terrorized by Valance (Marvin), Rance (Stewart) relentlessly tries to find a lawful way to do something about him. Tom tries to make him understand that the laws that apply in the big city, don't apply in the Old West. "I know those law books mean a lot to you, but not out here. Out here a man settles his own problems."

8 'Blazing Saddles' (1974)

Mel Brooks' comedy Western, Blazing Saddles has an unlimited amount of iconic quotes including "Candy gram for Mongo!" and Slim Picken's opening line, "What in the wide, wide world of sports is a-goin on here?!" that make it one of the most quotable Westerns of all time. While known for its off-color humor, Blazing Saddles gets some of its biggest laughs with just good ol' fashion comedy.

While recruiting men to invade Rock Ridge, Hedley Lamarr (Harvey Korman) resorts to drastic measures when he interrogates a man in line who is chewing gum and shoots him for failing to bring enough gum for everybody. The hostile but hilarious scene is sealed when Jim (Gene Wilder) reacts with the memorable line, "Boy, is he strict!"

9 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966)

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly stars Eastwood in his signature role as Blondie who doesn't say much but has a few of the best lines in any Western movie specifically at the end. When Blondie gains the upper hand against outlaw, Tuco (Wallach), he throws his previous advice back in his face, "You see in this world, there are two kinds of people, my friend - those with loaded guns and those who dig. You dig."

Wallach shines as the ruthless Tuco who also adds to this movie's ranking on the list with the thought-provoking line, "If you work for a living, why do you kill yourself working?" The line comes from a scene that gives a rare, emotional perspective into Tuco and his rough upbringing that's usually sidelined for a majority of villains in Westerns.

10 'Tombstone' (1993)

Tombstone consists of brilliant performances from an impressive cast of Sam Elliot, Ben Paxton and Kurt Russell but Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday essentially steals the show. Kilmer's stunning performance and iconic lines like, "Make no mistake. It's not revenge he's after. It's a reckoning," qualifies the movie as one of the most quotable Westerns.

One of the film's most notable scenes is when Holliday surprises Johnny Ringo (Michael Biehn) at the end. Holliday breaks the shocking silence with the infamous line, "I'm your Huckleberry." Holliday's delighted by Ringo's confusion and enhances the scene's ominous tone with comical taunts. "Why Johnny Ringo, you look like somebody just walked all over your grave."

