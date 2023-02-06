While sitcoms are a great source of entertainment and fun for the viewers, they also reflect a certain standard of relationships and love that turns out to be aspirational for many. The shows are enjoyed for their hilarious storylines, but also for the cutesy couples and romantic relationships that they portray.

Redditors also seem to have a debate going on where they discuss “What fictional couple do you think most realistically shows what a healthy relationship is like?” This is just one instance, whereas Reddit is full of such questions and wonderment that make people ponder over such a burning question. To make it a little simpler for the audience, this list compiles the ten best couples from sitcoms that are deemed most realistic and relatable to the mighty Redditors.

10 Nathan and Haley Scott - 'One Tree Hill'

This couple started as high school sweethearts and eventually got married. Nathan is a high school basketball star, who later becomes a professional basketball player, and Haley is a high school teacher and musician. They have a lot of passion for each other but also have moments of tension and disagreements. Moreover, like the rest, they are loving and supportive and care deeply for one another and their shared goals.

lyndsat mentions in the thread, “Their relationship had real problems and showed how much they struggled, but also showed how much they fought and worked to keep their relationship together.”

9 Claire and Phil Dunphy - 'Modern Family'

Phil and Claire Dunphy have a strong relationship but also experience the typical ups and downs of any marriage, as they navigate the challenges of raising children and balancing work and family life. They are known for their playful and affectionate dynamic, but also have moments of tension and disagreements. Overall, they are portrayed as a loving and supportive couple who care deeply for one another and their family.

Punicagranatam on Reddit agrees as they comment, “YES can't believe more people haven't said this! Basically most of the relationships on modern family are pretty healthy and/ or at least relatable which is refreshing.”

8 Lily and Marshall Eriksen - 'How I Met Your Mother'

They have known each other since college which has proved to be both fatal and beneficial for the couple. Often shown to be each other's best friends, Lily and Marshall have moments of tension and disagreements as well. Ultimately, they find a way to work through their issues and remain committed to each other.

Redditors stand divided between Lily’s toxic and selfish behavior and Marshall’s undying love for her. However, one thing that unites them all reads, “Lily brings out the best in him. She even pushes him to follow his dream of being an environmental lawyer. Yes, she left him and hid her debt from him: that's real life people. Relationships are messy, life is messy, and even the most well meaning people make bad decisions.”

7 Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt - 'Parks and Recreation'

They start as friends and eventually fall in love and get married. Leslie is a dedicated and ambitious government employee who works as the deputy director of the Parks and Recreation department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. Ben is an accountant and later becomes a city manager. They also experience the routine ups and downs of any relationship as they navigate the challenges of balancing their professional and personal lives.

As captainlavender frames it, “I went on shipping Ben and Leslie so hard, and loving their relationship so much, years after they got together on the show. That's like MIRACULOUSLY rare.”

6 Christina and Adam Braverman - 'Parenthood'

Moosecupcakes says, “Adam and Christina from Parenthood. I also really like The Crosby-Jasmine and Joel-Julia dynamics; neither of those relationships are healthy the whole time, but they work through their problems to become healthy.”

They are the parents of two children and are portrayed as working hard to provide for their family and make their relationship work. They are known for their playful and affectionate dynamic. Adam and Christina both have their own career and personal goals, but they make an effort to support each other and make their relationship a priority. They are portrayed as a loving and committed couple who care deeply for one another and their children.

5 Mike and Frankie Heck - 'The Middle'

This couple has a regular middle-class American household with three kids. Mike and Frankie manage the difficulties of having a family and juggling their professional and personal lives while coping with daily hardships in the made-up town of Orson, Indiana. Frankie works as a dental assistant, and Mike is a quarry worker.

lovesavestheday82 agrees as they say, “Totally realistic and I hope my marriage is that good after so many years.” Despite having a solid and loving relationship, they frequently disagree on parenting and housekeeping matters. Nonetheless, they always manage to sort things out and remain dedicated to one another.

4 Red and Kitty Foreman - 'That 70s Show'

Red and Kitty are the parents of three children and are portrayed as having a typical suburban marriage, where they navigate the challenges of raising a family and balancing work and personal life. Red is a no-nonsense factory worker, while Kitty is a homemaker. They often have different opinions on parenting and household issues, but they always find a way to work through their differences and remain committed to each other.

BGaf and graebeard share their love for this lovely couple. “I always thought it was super cute when the moment would take them, and they would run upstairs like teenagers.”

3 Jeff Winger and Annie Edison - 'Community'

They start as friends and eventually develop romantic feelings for each other. Jeff is a disbarred lawyer and Annie is a student at Greendale Community College. Jeff and Annie are supportive of each other's goals and aspirations, and they're always there for each other. They are portrayed as a loving and committed couple who care deeply for one another and their shared goals.

According to DRL21 on Reddit, “Jeff and Annie from Community. For me, they constantly show what a healthy relationship is like by showing that love = selflessness constantly in their relationship throughout the series.”

2 Pam and Jim Halpert - 'The Office'

The greatest will-they won’t-they trope in television history is between Jim and Pam. Their chemistry is palpable and hard to ignore. From the very beginning, the viewers are teased with a possible romance between the two child-like employees of Dunder Mifflin. Everyone around them sees what they can have, other than those two themselves.

Various users on Reddit express their love for this awesome couple in the show like b3ttyboop, HelenWait, jgbradley1, and peppermintpinecone. The reality of their relationship kicks in when their career and personal aspirations clash after marriage. Nonetheless, they navigate through those issues with maturity and come out stronger.

1 Monica and Chandler Bing - 'Friends'

How can we finish this list without mentioning one of the quintessential couples that everyone instantly fell in love with? Even the creators of the show agreed that they did not see Monica and Chandler as a long-term thing. The audience went crazy over their chemistry that they changed their script.

Monica is disciplined and motherly, whereas Chandler is a child who steadily grows with Monica’s help. The two share a very pure and adorable relationship with little secrets and loads of love. LuckyAce398, TIAT323, and Redhaired103 on Reddit seem to agree as well.

