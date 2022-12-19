All actors play characters, yet there are some who become known for their signature supporting roles. While the term means different things to different people, a "character actor" often plays a specific type of character across numerous projects or has become recognized for the outlandish and unique personalities they take on with each new gig.

Whether it's Tilda Swinton transforming herself beyond recognition or William Fichtner successfully playing the serious and authoritative supporting part, again and again, character actors can add so much no matter their rank in the credits. Take a look at some of the most notable names in the character actor game.

John C. Reilly

John C. Reilly has been known to team up with Will Ferrell in over-the-top comedies. The duo plays adult siblings in Stepbrothers and NASCAR teammates in Talladega Nights. Reilly has portrayed the "average guy" in flicks like Never Been Kissed and The Aviator, but isn't afraid to play dress up. Recently, he was the man behind Herman Munster in Licorice Pizza.

Reilly's general look makes it extremely difficult to pinpoint his age. He has taken advantage of this, playing both young and old. The Academy Award nominee has also voiced some memorable characters, including Ralph in computer-animated Wreck-It Ralphmovies.

Allison Janney

Broadway, television, film, voice work--Allison Janney can do everything, and she does it all very, very well. She has earned awards playing White House Press Secretary C.J. Cregg on The West Wing and the sarcastic matriarch, Bonnie, on Mom.

Janney's ability to switch from straightforward roles to characters who are completely unlike the star in every way makes her intriguing to viewers. Allison is unrecognizable in I, Tonyaas the figure skater's abusive mother. She has also transformed for her parts in American Beauty,Hairsprayand The Help.

Stephen Tobolowsky

You may not know his name, but much like one of his most memorable movies, Stephen Tobolowsky returns again and again. Tobolowsky's characters happen to be relatively similar from project to project.

The actor appears in classic projects like Spaceballs, Thelma and Louise, Seinfeld and Groundhog Day. Having been a part of over 200 films, his small, but impactful roles make Tobolowsky a household name (and face!).

Christoph Waltz

It's hard to imagine one man playing such a wide variety of characters so believably. Somehow, Christoph Waltz finds a way to do it each and every time. The cruel Nazi, Hans Landa, from Inglourious Basterds seems heartless and unable to show empathy. On the other side of the spectrum, Dr. King Schultz from Django Unchained gives up his life to help others.

Waltz goes from playing a bad boss (in Horrible Bosses 2) to a criminal mastermind with ease. His Bond character, Ernst Stavro Blofeld, is said to be the inspiration behind Dr. Evil himself. As Waltz continues to choose unique and transformative roles, he must think about what his character Dr. Dyson Ido says: "Whatever you were, it's not who you are now."

Steve Buscemi

The respected actor is not one to go for ordinary roles. His parts can be hilarious, intense, and outlandish. Often, it's a mix of the three. Having a cult following, it's appropriate Steve Buscemi is part of some serious cult classics including Reservoir Dogs and The Big Lebowski.

From Nucky Thompson inBoardwalk Empireto his numerous small roles in Adam Sandler's films, the actor takes big swings with his characters. It has obviously paid off as he continues to appear in great projects.

Judy Greer

She's often the best friend in a romantic comedy, an overtly sexual guest star, or the familiar voice in animated favorites. Judy Greer is so much more than an actress simply playing a supporting role. She tends to make every project better.

Whether playing George Senior's raunchy and blackmailing assistant turned lover on Arrested Development or lending her voice to numerous characters on Family Guy, Greer's perfect blend of sarcasm, sincerity and impeccable comedic timing can't be beat.

Ward Bond

With over 200 supporting roles, Ward Bond made the most of his time on screen. He developed a few character types over the years. He was either on the protagonist's team or wreaking havoc as part of the antagonist's squad.

Bond had numerous roles in Frank Capra-produced films (including It's a Wonderful Life). The former football player also became known for his supporting roles in popular Westerns, having parts in The Searchers, Fort Apache, and Rio Bravo. John Ford and John Wayne were loyal collaborators, but in the last few years of his life, Ward Bond was starring in a show of his own.

Tilda Swinton

Despite the undeniable attention her characters bring, Tilda Swinton is an on-screen chameleon. Her portrayals in independent films and big-budget blockbusters are iconic. No detail, both in Hilda's preparation and her costume design, is left out.

Swinton is unrecognizable as the antagonist's right-hand woman in Snowpiercer, the futuristic tale about class and climate. In period dramas like Orlando and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, the star seems to be in her element. No matter the role or how long she's in the makeup chair to prepare for it, Tilda Swinton's films provide great "memorias" for the audience.

William Fichtner

Can one person be in every single movie made in the last thirty years? From Contact and Armageddon to Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbor, William Fichtner has consistently played characters that resemble each other.

He can play an intelligent supporting character who doesn't lose his cool despite the surrounding chaos. He also does a nice job as the antagonist, looking to spoil the good guy's plan. Fichtner has mentioned that instead of looking at the genre and size of the part, he would rather focus on which characters he'd want to play. The approach seems to be working well for the veteran character actor.

Frank Morgan

Although best known as the man behind the curtain, Frank Morgan had many roles beyond the five (yes, five!) characters he played in The Wizard of Oz. The Shop Around the Corner, The Mortal Storm and The Great Ziegfeld are other popular movies he has been a part of.

Frank Morgan not only had a recognizable face. He hosted radio shows throughout the 1940s. His comically confused characters and occasional lead roles continue to live on despite Morgan passing away before reaching 60.

