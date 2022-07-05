Acting, directing, or filmmaking can run in the family, at least for some Hollywood families. This can be why some recognizable surnames or last names constantly appear on posters or in the rolling credits of movies.

Viewers might have seen former child actors such as Lindsay Lohan or Saoirse Ronan have some of the best performances in recent years. After further researching their family history, viewers could find that they have family members who are media personalities or international, well-known actors. Yet some Hollywood families seem to star in popular blockbuster franchises or long-running television shows, whether they star together in the same film or have a whole catalog of movies under their belt.

The Barrymore Family

Image via RKO Radio Pictures, Philip A. Waxman Productions Inc., Netflix

The Barrymore Family has a long history of acting. Tracing back to John Barrymore, who acted in 66 movies from 1912 to 1941. His last film was Playmates (1941), where he played himself. His son, John Drew Barrymore, appeared in films and TV shows from the 1950s until the 1970s. His last credited role was in the TV series Kung Fu (1974).

Drew Barrymore has acted in over 78 films, including starring in the Netflix zombie TV series Santa Clarita Diet(2017-2019), while producing 26 other projects. John Blyth Barrymore is working on a few films. In 2020, he appeared in the short The Nutshell.

The Wayans Family

Image via Good Session, Elizabeth Meriwether Productions, Baby Way Productions, Artisan Entertainment

The Wayans Family includes actors, writers, directors, and TV personalities. Damon Wayans is a writer, producer, and actor. His latest acting role includes depicting Roger Murtaugh on the TV series Lethal Weapon (2016-2019). All four of his children are actors. His son, Damon Wayans Jr., is also an actor, and in 2021, he portrayed Monroe Grimes in The Harder They Fall. Michael Wayan's notable role was playing Mike in the TV series My Wife and Kids (2001-2003). Cara Mia Wayans and Kyla Wayans have appeared on an episode of My Wife and Kids.

Damon Wayans' brother, Marlon Wayans, plays Lou in the 2022 TV series Bel-Air, while in 2021, he appeared in the movie Respect. Shawn Wayans is only two years older than Marlon Wayans, and his last credited role was voicing an animated character in the TV series Animals(2016).

The Baldwin Family

Image via NBC Studios, Skypass Entertainment, Brand Inc. Entertainment, Porchlight Entertainment

Alec Baldwin portrayed former President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live a few times and starred in the NBC comedy TV series 30 Rock. In 2022, he voiced the animated character, Major Strawberry, in the TV series The Fruitties Are Back. Baldwin's parents weren't involved in Hollywood, but Baldwin's siblings also became actors.

His younger brother, Stephen Baldwin, has appeared in over 106 films, shorts, and TV shows. His latest includes playing Agent Smith in the TV seriesNova Vita(2021-). William Baldwin,in 2022, played Monty Sanders in the film Dakota, while in 2021, he played Tony in The Christmas Witch. Daniel Baldwin has appeared in over 140 movies, shorts, and TV series. In 2022, he depicted Salvador Rossi in Gutter.

The Roberts Family

Image via Michael Seitzman's Pictures, Netflix, Esmail Corp.

Eric Roberts has over 685 projects, including movies that are currently filmed or are in the planning stages. He was the lead in the 2022 film, The Elevator Game, and in 2021, he was the lead in the movie Mr. Birthday. Julia Roberts' iconic role was portraying Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman (1990), yet her latest role was depicting Martha Mitchell in the 2022 TV series Gaslit. Together they appeared in the 1989 film Blood Red.

Their sister, Lisa Roberts Gillan, has appeared in the 2016 film Mother's Day and has been a co-executive producer for the TV series Gaslit.Emma Roberts is the daughter of Eric Roberts. In 2022, she was the lead in the horror film Abandoned,and Roberts will debut in the Marvel universe as Madame Web.

The Douglas Family

Image via John Frankenheimer Productions Inc., Marvel Studios

Fans of western films such as the 1971 film A Gunfight are familiar with the late actor Kirk Douglas. He appeared in 94 films, but not all were categorized as westerns. His last film was Empire State Building Murders (2008), where he played Jim Kovalski but didn't have any speaking lines.

His son, Michael Douglas, is an actor and appeared in a wide range of movies, including Marvel. His most recent project is portraying Benjamin Franklin in the mini-series on Apple TV. His late brother Eric Douglas was also an actor. His last project was the video short, The Words Left Unsaid (2007). Joel Douglas and Peter Douglas are both American producers.

The Eastwood Family

Image via Warners Bros., Fox 2000 Pictures, Dark Dune Productions, Infinity Media,

Appearing in over 72 films, Clint Eastwood is one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood, not to mention several movies where he directed, such as The Bridge of Madison County (1995), which highlights his range as both an actor and a filmmaker. Eastwood's former wife, Dina Eastwood, was also an actress and appeared in three films such as The Forger (2012), Blood Work (2002), and True Crime (1999).

His son, Scott Eastwood, has appeared in action films such as The Fate of the Furious(2017) while also starring in romantic films such as The Longest Ride(2015) and the recent 2022 film I Want You Back. His sister Francesca Eastwood has recently appeared in movies such as Attention Attention(2021) and the Hill Hikers(2022) short. Alison Eastwood appeared in the 2021 film The Trouble, Kathryn Eastwood appeared in a variety of shorts, and Morgan Eastwood appeared in the short I See You (2019). Kimber Eastwood was one of the makeup artists for TV shows like Wheel of Fortune.

The Skarsgård Family

Image via Warner Bros., New Regency Productions, Scandinavian Content Group, World 2000 Entertainment

Stellan Skarsgård has over 150 acting roles to date. His recent roles included portraying Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in the 2021 film Dune. Skarsgård has also starred in the 2021 short Soul of a Man. His son Sam Skarsgård and former wife, My Skarsgård, have both appeared in the 1987 film Jim & Piraterna Blom.

Skarsgård has eight children, but only a few of them are actors. Alexander Skarsgård recently starred in the 2022 revenge story The Northmanand appeared in the television series Atlanta(2016 - 2023). Bill Skarsgårdrecently starred in the Netflix mini-series Clark and appeared in the 2021 filmEternals. Gustaf Skarsgård's recent roles include playing Floki in the TV series Vikings(2013-2020) and Peter in the 2022 film Blood. Valter Skarsgård recently played Vilhelm Beck in the TV series Beck (2021-2022).

