Whether you experienced the '80s or not, it is almost impossible not to be remotely intrigued by the pop culture of that particular decade. Many incredible shows that are currently streaming, such as the highly popular Netflix series Stranger Things, are set in a totally tubular 1980s scenario, counting with countless stylish character costumes and lots of fun references.

From people who have lived through it to downright teenagers who are just now discovering their adoration for the golden era, there are numerous reasons why the decade manages to capture a lot of hearts to this day. Needless to say, the top-notch, iconic films—as well as the music that still holds up nowadays, allowing people to go back and dwell on nostalgia—are a big part of what has made the '80s a phenomenal time to be alive.

The Shining (1980)

It is hard to find a great list of '80s films without The Shining on it, and it only makes sense that it is also a part of this one. Based on Stephen King's 1997 horror novel, the film tells the cold and frightening story of a family who, in the Overlook Hotel, finds a threatening presence that eventually influences the father (Jack Nicholson) into becoming violent.

“Heeeere’s Johnny!” is definitely one of the most well-known lines in film history, which straight away inspires a lot of references in other forms of media (including a great number of internet jokes). While Stanley Kubrick's piece of filmmaking is a timeless classic with amazing performances by Nicholson and Duvall, the only bad thing about this movie is the ridiculous amount of pressure the actress was put under for the role.

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

We'll be damned if Stars Wars isn't the most famous film series on Earth (and, well, possibly outside it, too). While Return of the Jedi (1983) could easily make it to this list as well, The Empire Strikes Back is often considered the best out of them all for multiple reasons.

Filled with iconic scenes with lines that are still very much talked about and parodied these days—Darth Vader's "No, I am your father" and Han Solo's "I know", for instance—, this incredible movie marks the beginning of Luke's (Mark Hamill) Jedi training alongside Yoda while his friends are pursued across the galaxy by Darth Vader and Boba Fett.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Speaking of sci-fi movies involving strange beings, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial left millions star-struck when it first came out, making around 792 million dollars at the box office. This treasured film tells the story of a troubled child who is kind and brave enough to help a friendly alien escape Earth and return to his homeworld.

There are countless resemblances in film and television that take us back to Steven Spielberg's amazing movie. A solid example is again Stranger Things, which has mastered the art of referencing, frequently providing viewers with Easter eggs. There is no doubt that the oddly adorable creature will stick around for a long time.

Back to the Future (1985)

Centering around seventeen-year-old student Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), this Robert Zemeckis film invites viewers on a strange time-traveling trip when the young man is accidentally sent thirty years into the past by scientist Doc Brown's (Christopher Lloyd) time machine.

The first film launched a successful trilogy that is still quite relevant nowadays, gathering tons of fans from all around the world. Between funny merchandising and continuous praise, Back to the Future remains a deeply entertaining piece with a great acting dynamic between the two main characters.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Premiering right in the middle of the decade, the must-watch teen drama won a lot of people over with its minimalistic yet captivating storytelling. In the course of nine long hours, four totally different students are forced to write compelling essays about whom they think they are. While the characters initially would write something close to how the world sees them according to society-made stereotypes, the result is quite surprising.

Also, the inspiration behind a lot of memes (including the iconic GIF of Anthony Michael Hall's character smoking with sunglasses on) and merchandising, The Breakfast Club is unarguably one of the '80s best and most popular even today.

Ghostbusters (1984)

It is nearly impossible to find someone who has yet to hear about Ghostbusters. That fact alone speaks for itself. The plot of this blockbuster consists of three parapsychologists who decide to set up shop as a unique ghost removal service in New York City, and that is more than enough to keep viewers interested.

From The Simpsons to the Supernatural, various television programs have referenced the classic film in diverting ways since its release.

The Karate Kid (1984)

While it is clear that we are not talking about the 2010 movie starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan, younger fans may find them similar. That is because the 2010 reboot is connected to the rest of the franchise behind the scenes, though it sets itself apart from the series Cobra Kai.

It is evident that this film's legacy still holds up today, especially considering that there is a highly rated TV show currently running where Ralph Macchio reprises his role as a significantly older and wiser version of Daniel. In this film, Macchio's character is a bullied teenager who seeks to learn karate in order to stand up for himself.

Die Hard (1988)

Everyone who enjoys a good action movie is most likely familiar with John McTiernan's film. Filled with good performances and packed with the right amount of violence and fun, Die Hard follows an NYPD officer who desperately tries to save his wife and many others held hostage by German terrorists.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the many shows to reference the movie. It is safe to say that, 34 years later, Bruce Willis' most well-known flick remains as awesome.

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Yet another Harrison Ford movie that moved a lot of people to the nearest movie theatres, Raiders of the Lost Ark is the first installment of the exciting Indiana Jones franchise, and it depicts the adventures of archaeologist Indy while trying to find the Ark of the Covenant before Nazis obtain its otherworldly powers.

Since his first screen appearance, Ford's character has gradually become one of the most famous fictional characters, charming thousands with his knowledge and never-ending desire to break unsolved mysteries. To this day, the franchise's popularity endures as does its own Disneyland Paris ride, which was inaugurated in 1993.

The Terminator (1984)

Made simple, Terminator tells the story of a human soldier sent back from a dystopian 2029 to 1984 to stop a seemingly unbreakable killing machine that is sent from the same year. The cyborg's goal is to execute the young woman who eventually gives birth to a son who happens to be the key to humanity's salvation.

To be fair, Arnold Schwarzenegger pretty much invented the catchphrase "I'll be back" when he made it famous in the 1984 science fiction film, so we should all just credit him whenever we say it. Other than that, James Cameron's action film is a hugely influential piece of cinema, inspiring of movies of the same genre.

