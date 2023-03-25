Alfred Hitchcock is still as revered and influential today as he was during the Hollywood Golden Age. The Master of Suspense is behind many of cinema's most iconic thrillers, delivering masterpiece after masterpiece and paving the way for many modern filmmakers.

It's no surprise that many of his films remain fan favorites. Indeed, audiences keep rewatching Hitchcock's movies, finding new details and layers every time. While his resumé is full of iconic projects, many of which rank among the all-time best movies, some are more suited for continuous rewatch than others, and they have high scores in the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Marnie' (1964)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Tippi Hedren and Sean Connery star in Hitchcock's 1964 psychological thriller Marnie. The story centers on Mark Rutland, a wealthy widower obsessed with his wife, the mysterious Marnie Edgar. Marnie is a former thief with severe psychological issues that make her marriage all the more difficult.

Marnie is far from one of Hitchcock's late masterpieces. However, the film is a fascinating portrayal of one of Hitchcock's darkest heroines. Enhanced by Hedren's chaotic performance, Marnie is among Hitchcock's most distinctive and uncompromising films, making for an incredibly rewatchable movie where fans will discover new details every time.

9 'Dial M For Murder' (1954)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Grace Kelly, the epitome of the Hitchcock blonde, stars in the maestro's 1954 thriller Dial M for Murder. The story deals with former tennis professional player Tony Wendice's plot to kill his wealthy socialite wife after discovering her affair with a writer.

As one of Hitchcock's most straightforward offerings, Dial M for Murder remains highly rewatchable. The film is a well-crafted, solidly-acted thriller that will keep audiences on edge. What it lacks in twists, it makes up for with effective suspense, resulting in one of Hitchcock's most evergreen projects. Dial M for Murder has received several adaptations, but few match the original.

8 'Vertigo' (1958)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Hitchcock brings James Stewart and Kim Novak together to star in his 1958 masterpiece, Vertigo. The plot revolves around "Scottie" Ferguson, a retired acrophobic detective hired by a wealthy man to spy on his wife, who is acting strangely.

Widely considered among the all-time best movies, Vertigo is a genuine cinematic achievement. Enhanced by one of Stewart's best performances, Vertigo is a layered and fascinating exploration of the human psyche with a plot that offers multiple twists without sacrificing narrative coherence. Vertigo is among Hitchcock's greatest works: it's a powerful and gripping cinematic triumph that offers something new with every rewatch.

7 'The Birds' (1963)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

One of Hitchcock's most instantly recognizable efforts, The Birds stars Tippi Hedren in her first collaboration with the director. Hedren plays socialite Melanie Daniels, whose town becomes the epicenter of a series of violent bird attacks throughout several days.

Thrilling, chilling, and unexpectedly brutal, The Birds is Alfred Hitchcock at his most horrifying. An influential film for the horror genre, it ranks as one of the director's most popular and widely parodied efforts. The Birds ends on a strange, cliff-hanger like note that might leave some fans dissatisfied.

6 'Psycho' (1960)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Who doesn't love Psycho? Hitchcock's crowning jewel stars Anthony Perkins as the troubled Norman Bates, who crosses paths with fugitive Marion Crane, changing their lives forever. The timeless Janet Leigh gives an Oscar-nominated turn as Crane, with John Gavinand Vera Miles in prominent supporting roles.

Arguably Hitchcock's most iconic film, Psycho, is a cinematic institution. From the now-legendary shower scene to the chilling ending, where Perkins' Bates looks directly at the camera, Psycho is the stuff of nightmares. The film is a must-see and a fan-favorite, with critics and audiences considering it among the most rewatchable pictures in cinematic history.

5 'Notorious' (1946)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Notorious stars a who's who of Hollywood royalty, with Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman in the lead roles. The film follows a US government agent who recruits the daughter of a war criminal to seduce a prominent Nazi hiding in Brazil. As the two develop a romantic affection, her alliances get tested.

Hitchcock didn't experiment widely with the noir genre, but he should've. Notorious is a spectacular entry into his esteemed filmography: sleek, stylish, and featuring some of Grant and Bergman's strongest work. The film somehow improves with every rewatch, showcasing Hitchcock's timeless ability to awe, inspire, and shock.

4 'North By Northwest' (1959)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Cary Grant stars in Hitchcock's 1959 spy thriller North by Northwest. The film tells the story of Roger O. Thornhill, a New York executive confused for a government agent. Pursued by James Mason's ruthless Phillip Vandamm, Thornhill crosses the country, encountering Eva Marie Saint's mysterious Eve Kendall along the way.

Thanks to its numerous iconic action sequences, North by Northwest is a classic of the spy genre and the perfect proof of Hitchcock's technical proficiency. The film is a non-stop thrill ride for fans looking to explore some of the director's non-horror sensibilities. Exciting and twisting, North by Northwest is among Hitchcock's most spectacular efforts.

3 'The Lady Vanishes' (1938)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Hitchcock's mystery thriller The Lady Vanishes stars Margaret Lockwood and Michael Redgrave. The story concerns an English tourist whose older companion mysteriously disappears during a train ride. Joined by a musicologist, the woman must discover the truth behind the lady's vanishing.

The Lady Vanishes opened Hollywood's doors for Hitchcock, and it's easy to see why. The film is a sophisticated and endlessly rewatchable mystery that rises on the back of Hitchcock's confident, stylish direction. Blending intense mystery with some genius touches of humor, The Lady Vanishes might be the perfect film for those looking to start on their Hitchcock journey.

2 'Rear Window' (1954)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

James Stewart and Grace Kelly make for a timeless pair in Hitchcock's seminal 1954 masterpiece Rear Window. The plot centers on L. B. "Jeff" Jefferies, a man recovering from a broken leg who spends his days spying on his neighbors. Convinced that one of these neighbors killed his wife, Jefferies tries his best to solve the mystery.

Rear Window is among Hitchcock's most acclaimed pictures. With icons as timeless as Stewart and Kelly front and center and a story that expertly uses suspense to its fullest, Rear Window is a mystery that keeps enthralling audiences almost seventy years after its premiere.

1 'Rebecca' (1940)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

There are great films, great Hitchcock films, and then there's Rebecca. Joan Fontaine stars as a young and naive woman who marries the handsome and tortured Maxim de Winter, played by Sir Laurence Olivier. Arriving at his ancestral home, Manderley, the new Mrs. de Winter, becomes psychologically haunted by the ghost of Maxim's previous wife, the elusive Rebecca.

Rebecca is an enduring mystery that plays to Hitchcock's greatest strengths. Secretive, winding, but always compelling, the film includes a star-making turn by Fontaine and a scene-stealing performance from the incomparable Judith Anderson. With its Gothic ambiance and enigmatic tone, Rebecca is Hitchcock's undisputed classic.

