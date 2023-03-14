For anyone who needs a sense of relief from stress and challenges in life, comedy movies are a great go-to. Viewers love comedy movies for multiple reasons, such as the funny characters, memorable dialogue, and the hilarious situations that the characters put themselves in.

RELATED: The 10 Most Rewatchable Movies of 2022

Ultimately, it's all these elements that determine whether someone is going to watch a certain comedy movie again. For instance, they may rewatch a movie because of a unique concept, such as time-traveling like Back to the Future, or because it makes them laugh every time they watch it, like Dumb and Dumber.

1 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Image via Universal Pictures

Released in 1985, Back to the Future follows the adventures of Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), who accidentally travels back in time to 1955 in the time-traveling car invented by Dr. Brown (Christopher Lloyd), his scientist friend. Back to the Future became a huge hit and is still popular to this day.

RELATED: 10 Movies That Are 10/10, According to Reddit

One of the major reasons it's popular and rewatchable is that fans are fascinated with time travel. The film allows them to be taken on an exciting time-traveling adventure that they can revisit when they rewatch it. On top of that, viewers enjoy the humor the film comes with, from the hilarious one-liners to the physical comedy.

2 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993)

Mrs. Doubtfire was a funny and heartwarming film that became a beloved classic. It's one of those films that feels like a warm hug after a tough day. It revolves around Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams), who is recently divorced and disguises himself as an elderly female housekeeper to spend time with his children.

Fans mainly loved this film because of Robin Williams' performance and how he was able to be both heartwarming and hilarious at the same time. There were countless hilarious moments that fans could appreciate whenever they rewatched the film.

3 'Legally Blonde' (2001)

Image via MGM

Fans of Legally Blonde would remember how Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) went from getting dumped, going to law school to win him back, to becoming a successful lawyer winning a high-profile case. Aside from the entertaining comedic moments, fans appreciated the film's message of empowerment.

RELATED: From Annalise Keating to Elle Woods: 11 of the Best Female-Led Legal Dramas

There are many reasons why viewers would rewatch Legally Blonde more than once. One of those reasons is that it's a great "feel-good" and empowering movie that can be enjoyed over and over. To add on, Elle's iconic pink wardrobe and intellectual lines are hard to forget.

4 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' (2002)

A story about a Greek-American woman falling in love with a non-Greek man made this film a feel-good movie that actually makes you feel good. After all, watching silly and funny moments from their family cultural clashes made My Big Fat Greek Wedding entertaining.

Other than being a surprise box office hit, My Big Fat Greek Wedding touched the hearts of fans because of its relatable story. There are many fans who relate to the challenges of family expectations and cultural clashes in relationships. After all, having a storyline that fans truly resonate with makes them want to watch the movie more than once.

5 'Wedding Crashers' (2005)

Image via New Line Cinema

Released in 2005, Wedding Crashers revolved around two best friends and divorce mediators, Jeremy Grey (Vince Vaughn) and John Beckwith (Owen Wilson), who crash weddings to meet women.

RELATED: 10 of the Best Wedding-Themed Rom Coms

One of the reasons the film was a success was because of Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn's performances, their chemistry, and their great comedic timing and improvisation skills. Viewers find themselves wanting to revisit the times when they got themselves into hilarious situations, as well as the jokes and gags.

6 'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Image via Universal Pictures

A comedy featuring a female ensemble cast made Bridesmaids an amazing movie for a girls' night. The story revolves around Annie (Kristen Wiig) being the maid of honor for her best friend Lilian's (Maya Rudolph) wedding. With that came a series of challenges to make sure that Lilian had the wedding of her dreams.

Bridesmaids was a female-driven comedy that had a combination of an amazing female ensemble cast (also including Melissa McCarthy and Rose Byrne) who portrayed incredible characters, relatable storylines, and hilarious humor. It's all of this that made Bridesmaids a rewatchable film for fans.

7 'Step Brothers' (2008)

Step Brothers is about Brennan Huff (Will Ferrell) and Dale Doback (John C. Reilly), two immature middle-aged and unemployed men who became stepbrothers when their parents got married. It may have been a silly comedy, but the chemistry between Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly and the memorable quotes made this film popular.

RELATED: Best Movies Like 'Step Brothers' To Watch For More Absurd Buddy Comedy

Many viewers enjoy all the slapstick, gags, and comedic moments the lead characters bought to the table. Fans of Step Brotherscan probably recall the memorable one-liners that are funny to rewatch. On top of that, the stepbrothers get themselves into hilarious situations that fans still laugh at even if they have watched the film before.

8 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Mean Girls followed Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) as she navigated through a new school, dealing with the titular clique mean girls. It is one of the most quotable teen movies as almost all characters have at one point said memorable quotes that are still used today.

Ultimately, this is one of the many reasons why Mean Girls is a rewatchable film. All the characters contributed to the film's witty humor, and fans still laugh at the same jokes even after multiple viewings. To add on, it's a great film to revisit if a viewer wishes to revisit the hilarious commentary of high school.

9 'Dumb and Dumber' (1994)

Image via New Line Cinema

Released in 1994, Dumb and Dumber follow the journey of two dimwitted friends, Lloyd (Jim Carrey) and Harry (Jeff Daniels). From the outlook, it seemed like a silly and cheesy comedy movie. However, it became a popular film because of the characters' comedic moments that allow viewers to enjoy the absurdity of the film's situations.

RELATED: 10 Great, Underrated Jim Carrey Movies

For anyone who just needs a laugh, Dumb and Dumber give a fine rewatchable experience. It's filled with memorable puns and quotes, and together with the slapstick comedy, viewers will always find themselves laughing.

10 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall" (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall isn't just a typical movie to watch when you want a beach vacation. It follows the story of the recently-dumped Peter (Jason Segel), who takes a vacation to forget about his ex-girlfriend Sarah (Kristen Bell). The hilarious aspect of the film is that she's also vacationing in the same resort with her new boyfriend.

There are multiple reasons why viewers love rewatching this film. For instance, the actors Jason Segal, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Russell Brand brought witty and raunchy humor that made audiences laugh until their stomachs hurt. Another reason is that it's a lighthearted romantic comedy that is great to revisit for whenever someone needs a laugh or smile.

KEEP READING: The 31 Most Rewatchable Movies Ever Made